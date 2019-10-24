Wisetech Global: Short Selling Attack May Provide Opportunity

Wisetech Global's (OTC:WTCHF) ambition is to be the operating system for logistics and transportation. The business provides the logistics management platform, Cargowise, which freight forwarders and other traffic haulers use for logistics, custom compliance and cargo tracking. The business is the leading provider of logistics software as a service and has a market capitalization of $6B.

Solving a difficult business problem

Wisetech solves the particularly challenging business problem for its customers of allowing them to understand where particular items of cargo are in the supply chain. In addition, the company’s Cargowise platform assists its customers in understanding specific freight regulations in-country, assessing tariffs and duty’s payable and ensuring overall tax compliance for movement of goods and freight and be able to coordinate hand offs with other elements within a supply chain. Inventory coordination with a global supply chain can be complex, with many participants having a responsibility to handle goods throughout the journey to their ultimate destination. Cargowise helps facilitate the visibility and coordination of goods handling all the way along the supply chain, enhancing the productivity of all participants in the supply chain.

The magnitude of the problem that Wisetech is solving for is illustrated by DHL, who Wisetech successfully onboarded as a client in 2015. DHL initially tried to build its own custom implementation of SAP to manage logistics tracking, but eventually discovered the complexity of trying to build it themselves, after more than $300M had been invested in the effort.

Sticky service with network effects

It’s not just DHL that Wisetech counts as a customer. The company claims 12,000 customers across 150 countries, with 19 of the 20 largest freight forwarders and logistics providers Using the company’s products. Once these customers deploy the Wisetech platform they very rarely leave, with the company experiencing a retention rate of over 99%. Wisetech’s platform eventually becomes so intertwined with their customers core business operations of freight tracking and coordination that any move to another platform would require a complex migration effort, potentially involving a loss of data and significant retraining on the operation of a new platform, which would entail a major loss of productivity.

Furthermore, customers potentially also lose one of the most powerful aspects of the platform, which is the network effects that result as new customers input their own system level data to give all platform users overall visibility into cargo movements across the entire supply chain, increasing overall efficiency and productivity for all participants, and reducing downtime.

Use of roll up strategy for product development

One of the unique aspects of the Wisetech strategy has been to make use of acquisitions to expand and grow. Wisetech thinks of these plays as ones which augment the modules and capabilities that it can offer, as opposed to ones that can bring in material new revenue. It has spent over $400M on almost 25 acquisitions over the last 3 years across a range of geographies and capabilities. Recent acquisitions include U.S. based Container Systems, which does container yard management, Containerchain, a Singaporean supply tracking business and Xware, a Swedish messaging integrations solution provider. While each of these acquisitions strengths the overall capabilities of the Wisetech platform, extending the business’s geographic and product reach, they also incrementally raise the technical integration risk inherent in consolidating these capabilities into the core product. Wisetech has successfully managed this risk thus far, but given this is a core aspect of its strategy, this will remain a persist overhang on the business into the future.

Large and growing market

Wisetech has been growing revenue at over 45% annualized over the last 4 years, and has still barely scratched the surface in terms of the addressable market. The Global logistics software market worldwide was estimated at $13B in 2017, and growing by over 11% annualized to an estimated $19B by 2021. Wisetech, with annual revenues of only 350M constitutes less than 5% of this market. Much of the competitive dynamic for Wisetech is against in house, proprietary systems that are custom implementations, similar to what DHL itself attempted to deploy.

Valuation and recent short selling allegations

Wisetech has traded at a historically high multiple, and has been very richly valued. At its high of AUD$38 per share, the business was valued at almost 34x sales.

Recent allegations by short seller J Capital Research (JCap) has induced some volatility in the stock and served to bring down the share price of the business by almost 30% within the last week. Wistech was hit by 2 separate reports by JCap. The first of these reports alleged that the company had used cross guarantees to inflate revenues in European subsidiaries. This was followed by a further report which claimed that the company overstated the number of customers using its core products.

While the company has forcefully rebutted these claims, providing detailed rebuttal in respect of current customers using its products, as well as disputing the accusations of accounting manipulation. Wisetech also reaffirmed its revenue guidance for 2020. That notwithstanding, the volatility in the Wisetech’s share price will likely continue for some time to come. At current prices, Wisetech trades on a Price to Sales ratio of 24x sales, still elevated, but closer to an accumulation point given the quality of the business.

With Wisetech continuing to forecast revenue growth of 25-32% over the next year or so, 20x sales or a 20% discount from current prices may be more appropriate for accumulation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTCHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.