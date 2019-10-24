Cannabis Investors' Losses Soar On 1st Anniversary Of Recreational Use In Canada

This article examines the evolution of the Canadian cannabis industry. It highlights my observations as an early investor and as a chronicler for the past 5 1/2 years. It paints a picture of a troubled industry.

In a series of articles written for Seeking Alpha from December 2018 through March 2019 I cast serious doubt on the ability of Canadian cannabis companies to ever earn a profit and generate positive free cash flow. One article in particular noted that the three largest companies: Canopy Growth (CGC), Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Tilray (TLRY) exuded the same get rich quick schemes that captured the imagination of Canadian investors in past centuries. That article could have easily included Aphria (APHA) and arrived at the same conclusion.

Canada: The Center of the Cannabis Universe

Canada became the unofficial worldwide home of the cannabis industry in April 2014 when Health Canada implemented Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulations, MMPR. Its position was solidified on October 17, 2018 when Canada became the first developed nation to allow recreational use thereby fully legalizing marijuana.

Like previous discoveries of uranium, gold, silver, oil and natural gas, the emergence of cannabis created a frenzy of speculative activity that is uniquely Canadian. Entrepreneurs seeking the latest wealth generating vehicle quickly followed the well trodden route established by prior generations and formed public companies by issuing stock on securities exchanges that were happy to get listing fees and capitalize on this newest sector of the Canadian economy.

Cannabis fever swept the nation as thousands of applicants sought governmental approval to obtain licensed producer, LP, status. At the same time, numerous companies were formed to issue stock on the exchanges to obtain funds to execute the dreams of their organizers. The fact that most of these people knew nothing about cultivating, processing and distributing marijuana was not as important as getting in on the action.

Today’s publicly held Cannabis companies owe their existence to that cauldron of human activity designed to capitalize on the latest, greatest way to make a fortune in Canada. The organizers just copied the game plan used by mining companies that have long since disappeared. In fact, a significant number of today’s publicly traded cannabis companies went public via the reverse takeover, RTO, technique using the carcasses of long dead mining companies.

Cannabis Companies in Canada

There are now 172 cannabis companies listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, CSE, which touts itself as “The Exchange for Entrepreneurs.” At the beginning of the year there were 129 cannabis companies, so this year alone the number of listed Canadian cannabis companies increased by 33.3%. By comparison there are now 159 mining companies listed on the CSE, therefore, cannabis companies now outnumber mining companies.

Other than the game plan on how to incorporate a company and do an IPO on a Canadian stock exchange, most of the organizers of these public cannabis companies knew little or anything about growing and processing marijuana. Many early entrants are already gone, but some have so far been able to survive. The survivors have been able to replenish lost early investor cash with cash from new investors in a legal Ponzi-like fashion where investors are looking to "strike it rich."

The primary attribute that encouraged people to get involved in the cannabis industry was an intense conviction that great wealth was within reach. The prevailing belief was that the Canadian marijuana industry was in its infancy as shown by the fact that the number medical marijuana users registered with Health Canada was 28,115 in 2012; 60,000 in 2014; 220,000 in 2017; and 331,000 in 2018. By comparison, there are 276,199 medical marijuana users with ID cards in Florida.

The media fanned the cannabis movement by chronicling the fortunes being made in Canada’s newest industry. Reports of success lured people from all walks of life who believed they were getting in early. Just as a prior generation of Canadian investors had been lured by the glitter of gold, cannabis investors saw marijuana as their ticket to vast riches. These investors were especially excited, since the conventional wisdom was that legalization of recreational marijuana would open up the money faucet.

The old investment adage of buying on the rumor and selling on the news certainly held true for investors in Canadian cannabis stocks. Those stocks took off in advance of full legalization and invariably reached peak prices within days of legalization.

On the day of legalization the Wall Street Journal stated that "Canada ... became the first major world economy to legalize recreational marijuana, beginning a national experiment that will alter the country’s social, cultural and economic fabric, and present the nation with its biggest public policy challenge in decades. Across the country, as government pot retailers opened from Newfoundland to British Columbia, jubilant Canadians waited for hours in line to buy the first state-approved joints. For many, it was a seminal moment, akin to the ending of Prohibition in the United States in the 1930s."

The stock prices of the top four Canadian cannabis companies have been decimated since that nation approved recreational use a year ago. In fact, from October 17, 2018 through October 22, 2019 Canopy declined by 58.3%, Aurora by 65.7%, Tilray by 85.1% and Aphria by 67.4%.

These four horsemen of the Canadian cannabis industry had a total capitalization of $36.7 billion on the day recreational use was approved; and, a year later on October 22, 2019 their combined capitalization was $14.3 billion. Shareholders have watched $22.4 billion or 61.0% of their net worth evaporate in a vicious bear market.

Optimism Begins to Wane

There was and still is a belief among cannabis company shareholders that the marijuana industry will at some time in the future rival the soft drink, candy, pharmaceutical, health food and other industries in sales. It is that unrelenting fervor about marijuana’s future and Canada’s unique positioning that has until now made it easy for cannabis companies to raise money.

It would be a huge understatement to say that Canadian cannabis companies became proficient at raising money. It would be more accurate to say that Canadian cannabis companies are the Olympic Gold Medalists of raising money. The amount of money raised was C$148 million in 2014, C$908 million in 2015, C$1.299 billion in 2016, C$3.530 billion in 2017, C$13.792 billion in 2018, and C$13.836 through October 11, 2019. A total of C$33.513 billion was therefore raised in less than six years. Interestingly, the amount raised by all cannabis companies, when converted to US dollars, approximates the losses realized by shareholders of the top four companies in the last 12 months.

Most of the money raised from investors has disappeared through company balance sheets as a result of cash outflows far exceeding cash inflows. The decline in share prices suggests that investors' faith in the industry and hope of striking it rich are vanishing.

The Quest For Cash Begins

For the week ended October 18, 2019 Viridian Capital Advisers reported the number of closed deals fell to 4 from 14 in the same period last year and the total amount raised fell to $98.9 million from $265.7 million. The observed downtrend in deals marked a continuation of the slowdown Viridian observed during the third quarter of 2019.

Viridian also pointed out that M & A activity has slowed considerably, and they attributed that to the reduced buying power of publicy traded companies due to their depressed stock prices. There was only one transaction this year compared with five the prior year. Viridian noted the downturn in M & A activity was first observed in the third quarter of 2019.

It is not surprising that on October 8, 2019 MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) scraped its merger with PharmaCann. In making the announcement MedMen cited the steep pullback in U.S. and Canadian cannabis stocks in the past year and significant capital expenditures required by PharmaCann's cultivation and manufacturing assets. MedMen was essentially acknowledging that since its own stock had fallen 43.8% since the Christmas eve merger announcement, MedMen was not in a position to raise the capital necessary to fund capital expenditures that would be required by the merger. It was an admission that the halcyon days of easy money had ended.

Ten days later on October 18, 2019 Toronto-based Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) said it would cut costs and adopt a plan to reduce its financing needs. TGODF stock was trading at $0.90, which was down 79.8% from where it traded in October 2018. The announcement about cuts follwed closely on the heels of a October 9, 2019 alert that it had failed to obtain loans from Canadian banks to finance its ongoing construction and it was left with only C$57 million in cash of which C$40 million was restricted.

Within a week of that announcement, Douglas W. House, a Seeking Alpha News Editor, reported that Aphria (APHA) was looking to sell the majority of its stake in Melbourne-based Althea. He also stated that Canopy (CGC) and Cronos (CRON) were similarly trying to reduce their exposure to Australia in an effort to clean up thier balance sheets.

Individual companies will certainly find it extremely difficult to liquidate cannabis assets of questionable value at prices anywhere near what they paid for those assets. As a result, any cash raised by cannabis companies will entail significant chargeoffs. Cannabis companies will also find loans from banks generally unavailable; therefore, the cannabis industry is confronted by a cash flow crises.

A Perfect Storm Arrives

I noted in previous articles that investment bankers would continue to place paper as long as people were willing to bet on the Canadian cannabis dream. Those dreams are in the process of being shattered because of alleged corporate mischief at companies such as CannTrust and Aphria, questioned advertising claims at companies such as Curaleaf and Hexo, massive over production of cannabis in Canada, horrible financial results at the largest companies and recent health concerns regarding vaping. Neither the December 2018 passage of the 2019 Farm Bill that legalized production of hemp nor the September 2019 House of Representative passage of the Safe Banking Act of 2019 assuaged the feeling of gloom that seemed to descend on the cannabis sector.

Over Production

Canada is quickly following in the footsteps of Oregon, where that state's legislature to trying to figure out how to get rid of the huge surplus of flower and other cannabis products. Oregon legalized recreational marijuana about four years ago and is now producing twice as much cannabis as people are using. It has been over producing for awhile and there is now a six years' supply sitting on shelves and at farms. Since recreational cannabis was legalized, the price of marijuana has fallen from $10 a gram to less than $5 a gram.

The latest Health Canada report shows for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 dried cannabis sales amounted to 28,374 kilograms and cannabis oil sales amounted to 27,632 liters. Production far exceeded sales as evidenced by the fact that finished production of dried cannabis amounted to 52,765 kilograms, while finished production of cannabis oil amounted to 53,273 liters. The observed over production in the latest quarter is a continuation of what has been occurring in prior quarters. Accordingly, the total inventory of finished dried cannabis (packaged and labeled) held by cultivators, processors, distributors and retailers increased from 30,746 kilograms at the end of March 2019 to 48,918 kilograms at the end of June 2019. Inventory of finished cannabis oil increased from 66,445 liters at the end of March 2019 to 98,123 liters at the end of June 2019.

Cultivation Area More Than Doubles in Three Months

It is especially noteworthy that the Canada's active cultivation area increased from 698,224 square meters in March 2019 to 1,551,440 square meters in June 2019. This looming production spells doom for the price of cannabis.

The rapid increase in cultivation area by Canadian cannabis companies is a direct result of them engaging in a financial engineering strategy that will fail. The strategy allows the companies to take advantage of International Financial Standard Board, IFSB, accounting, which permits counting plants as revenue while they are growing. This accounting procedure alone has contributed directly to the looming over supply by encouraging cannabis companies to cultivate as many acres as possible to inflate their revenue.

It is now very obvious that, even with laws permitting recreational use, Canada cannot consume the cannabis products currently being produced by licensed producers. Furthermore, these licensed producers and sellers have to compete with a robust illegal and home grow market. Health Canada estimates that during the second quarter of 2019, unlicensed cannabis sales amounted to C$918 million and that exceeded the C$150 million spent on medical sales and the C$443 million spent on licensed recreational sales. The unlicensed market, therefore, represents 61% of all sales even though the most recent average price of an illegal gram is C$5.59 compared to C$10.23 for a legal gram.

Vaping Concerns Cast A Cloud

As of October 15, 2019 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, had recorded 1,479 lung injury cases associated with vaping and 33 deaths. It suggested that vaping products containing THC, which is the ingredient that gives marijuana its high, played a role in the outbreak of illness and death associated with vaping. The CDC specifically recommended that people should not use vaping products that contain THC.

This recent outbreak of vaping related deaths and illnesses is especially troubling for cannabis companies because marijuana vaping products reportedly account for as much as 30% of dispensary sales in states permitting such sales. The vaping health issue has caused some states to consider banning sales of vaping products.

Lifelines

Three of the five Canadian cannabis companies with the largest market capitalizations have benefitted from investments being made in them by other companies. As a result, Canopy and Cronos both have warchests loaded with cash able to absorb any setbacks. Tilray, Aurora and Aphria, on the other hand, are cash poor and very susceptible to any setbacks.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth was the recipient of the first and largest investment when it entered into a $4+ billion transaction giving effective control to Constellation Brands (STZ). Canopy has been cited by many, including Mad Money’s Jim Cramer, as the “best in class.” It, however, is the poster child for a profitless enterprise that burns cash. Fortunately, it has been able to burn cash because it was given billions in a horribly structured investment by an overly optimistic Constellation Brands (STZ) under the leadership of the Sands brothers, who had until then been viewed as almost clairvoyant in business matters.

Cronos and Altria

The second large Canadian cannabis company to cede effective control was Cronos, which on December 7, 2018 announced it would sell a 45% stake in Cronos Group for about $1.8 billion and issue a warrant allowing Altria to acquire more shares in the future such that Altria would own more than 50% of Cronos. In announcing the deal, Cronos CEO Mike Gorenstein said, " “The proceeds from Altria’s investment will enable us to more quickly expand our global infrastructure and distribution footprint, while also increasing investments in R&D and brands that resonate with our consumer.” On the announcement date Cronos was trading at $12.72 versus its most recent price of $8.30, so Altria has watched its investment fall by 34.7% or $625 million.

That loss, however, is chump change compared to Altria's $12.8 billion acquisition of a 35% interest in JUUL, which it announced on December 19, 2018. JUUL has since become the primary target of the anti-vaping crowd for allegedly encouraging vaping by children.

BUD and Tilray

After watching its competitor, Constellation Brands, go all-in with Canopy Growth and Altria announce its multi-billion dollar investments in Cronos and JUUL, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) took a much more conservative route and on December 21, 2018 it announced it would form a joint venture with Tilray. BUD and TLRY would each invest up to $50 million to develop cannabis beverages for the Canadian market. That joint venture is now named Fluent Beverage Company, which intends to produce and market nonalcoholic beverages containing cannabidiol, CBD. The CBD-infused drinks will go on sale in Canada once regulations allow, potentially as early as December 2019. At the time of that announcement TLRY was trading about $75, so in the past 10 months it has fallen about 66.6%.

Aurora and Peltz

In March 2019 Aurora was able to capture the imagination of Nelson Peltz and entice him into sharing his rolodex of possible partners by awarding him options to buy 19.96 million shares of ACB at $7.74 per share. If executed those options would make Peltz the second largest ACB shareholder. ACB rose to trade as high as $10.32 within the week following the announcement then it began a persistent decline to an intraday low of $3.40 seven months after the announcement. Unlike Constellation Brands, however, Peltz probably still has all his money.

Aphria

Aphria is the only one of the top five Canadian cannabis companies that has not sold a significant share of itself or entered into a joint venture. To Aphria fans this is a sign that they either do not need or want a financial partner. Detractors, however, believe that interested parties have looked at Aphria's books and decided it's a no touch. Aphria is clearly a troubled company running out of cash.

Conclusion

The issues confronting the cannabis sector and cited in this article have combined in a perfect storm to crush most cannabis company stock prices while making it increasingly difficult for investment bankers to raise additional funds. The lack of funding will surely lead to a large number of cannabis company failures within the next several months. We are now at the tipping point or point of no return. No amount of financial engineering will allow struggling cannabis companies to start generating positive free cash flow from their operations.

The truth is that the managements of Canopy, Aurora, Aphria and Tilray and most others had absolutely no experience managing vertically integrated agriculture corporations. They all, however, proved adept at cultivating investor dreams of great wealth and raising money.

The Canadian cannabis bubble is in the process of bursting as companies run out of cash and sources of cash dry up. That process is exactly what prior generations of investors experienced in the uranium, gold, silver, oil and gas industries. The final nail in the cannabis coffin is now being hammered thanks to massive over cultivation encouraged by International Financial Reporting Standards, IFRS, which permit companies to include growing plants in their revenue. Once company executives saw their stock prices rise on the basis of revenue growth alone, they quickly expanded their acreage under production.

While some of the other problems may vanish, over production of cannabis is a structural problem that will not disappear in the near future. It will take years for the land captured by cannabis cultivators to be returned to its fallow state. Until then, the cost per gram will be under unrelenting downward pressure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWPH, MMNFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.