Lululemon: A Selling Opportunity

In a sector like retail (XRT), where many companies have struggled to grow earnings per share at all over the past two years, Lululemon (LULU) has been a dramatic exception. The company has managed to grow annual EPS at a 20% or higher rate over the past two years and is expecting this growth to continue into FY-2020 and FY-2021. Even more incredible, the company's sales growth rates have consistently tracked in the 20% - 25% region over the past six quarters, despite being up against hefty year-over-year comparisons. While the fundamentals suggest that there is upside ahead, I believe the stock is finally beginning to get expensive. Based on the company's current overvaluation, I think this is an opportune time to book some profits on the stock above the $205.00 level. If I were long the stock, I would be selling out half of my position to lock in some gains.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In the past thirty months, while the Retail Sector has gone nowhere, Lululemon has managed to enjoy an unrivaled 390% return. This powerful uptrend has been fueled by incredible earnings growth, with the company growing annual earnings per share by over 100% in the same period. Lululemon reported annual EPS of $1.86 in FY-2016 and is expected to report $3.84 in EPS for FY-2019. Much of this earnings growth has come from the company's margin expansion, with trailing-twelve-month gross margins up 700 basis points the past three years. This margin growth has occurred from already robust margins of 48% and is currently sitting at 55.4%. Let's take a look at what this has done for annual EPS below:

(Source: Zacks.com)

As we can see from the below chart, Lululemon's EPS was stuck in the mud between FY-2013 and FY-2016, with annual EPS coming in at $1.81, $1.91, $1.87, and $1.86 respectively for the four years. Earnings per share finally broke out of its range in FY-2017 with EPS of 2017, and they've been off to the races since. The best growth companies consistently put up 12% or better growth in annual EPS, and Lululemon has trounced these minimums with average annual EPS growth of 28.3% for FY-2017, FY-2018, and FY-2019, with the strongest of this growth expected for FY-2019. Based on FY-2019 EPS estimates, Lululemon should put up between 48% to 49% growth in earnings for the year. These are figures that most technology companies would salivate for, and nearly unheard of for an apparel name.

The excellent news for investors is that this trend is expected to continue. FY-2020 earnings estimates are currently sitting at $4.74, representing 23% growth year-over-year. Besides, FY-2021 EPS estimates are pegged at $5.62, projecting another year of double-digit earnings growth. Based on this, the company has one of the most impressive earnings trends in the retail sector. As mentioned, the best growth companies put up 12% or better in earnings growth consistently, and Lululemon certainly fits the bill. From a strict growth basis, the company remains a hold.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to revenue growth rates, we can see that Lululemon has consistently put up 20% - 25% quarterly growth. The most recent Q2 2019 results came in at $883.4 million, up 22% from the $723.5 million reported in Q2 2018. If we look at the trend below, we can see that sales growth remains at robust levels and in a range between 20% - 25%. Q3 2019 revenue estimates are for $892 million, a 19.5% growth rate over the Q3 2019 figures. While this is a slight deceleration on a sequential basis, this isn't a huge deal. This sequential drop isn't an issue because it's only a 250 basis point deceleration, and not what I would consider material. Generally, I would classify a material deceleration as 500 basis points or more. As long as the company can put up $882 million or better in Q3 revenues, this trend will remain robust, and void of deceleration.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Based on the above margin expansion, sales growth, and forward-earnings estimates, there are no red flags whatsoever with Lululemon. The company is expected to see strong earnings growth of 23% and 19% over the next two years, respectively, and this is indeed possible given the exceptional revenue growth rates. For this reason, holding core positions seems completely fine.

So why consider taking profits at all on a market leader that's blown away the competition? Valuation. Let's take a look below:

As we can see from the below chart, Lululemon is currently trading at 7.6x price to sales. This has been a level that retail leaders have struggled with in the past. Steve Madden (SHOO) topped out at 6.1x sales in the mid-1990s, Urban Outfitters (URBN) topped at 6.0x sales in 2005, and Deckers (DECK) also topped at 6.0x sales in 2007. In the most recent decade, Crocs (CROX) topped out at 14.1x sales among exuberance with its IPO debut, and Under Armour (UAA) topped out at 6.4x sales. If we place a median across these retail leaders, we see that they topped at a level of 6.1x price to sales on a median basis.

(Source: YCharts.com)

But... why are we comparing laggards like Urban Outfitters, Deckers, and Under Armour with Lululemon? While these names may seem like laggards and are currently, this was not the case when these stocks were in their prime. In 2005, Urban Outfitters had quarterly revenue-growth of 50% on a year-over-year basis, same-store sales growth of 20%, and was the Lululemon of that decade. In fact, the company's growth rates dwarfed that of Lululemon today, as Lululemon's trailing-twelve-month quarterly revenue growth is nowhere near the 50% level.

(Source: TC2000.com, Sibleythebest.blogspot.com)

When it comes to Under Armour and Crocs, they were the darlings of this decade before Lululemon's significant turnaround, and resurgence as a growth stock. For this reason, the comparable valuations are absolutely relevant, and retail stocks in their prime have had trouble with 6.0x price to sales level in the past. To further illustrate my above point above about these stocks being similar to the Lululemon of today, the below chart shows a black line measuring 20% quarterly revenue growth, and all companies saw sales growth at or above these levels in the past fifteen years. Given the fact that Lululemon is trading near 7.6x sales currently, this leaves the company priced for near perfection, and susceptible to a reasonable correction if numbers miss on any metric.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Let's take a look at the technical picture:

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we look at the weekly chart, the stock is now on its fifth base in the past three years, and fifth-stage bases often suggest that a stock is getting later stage. The first base and the breakout from the $83.00 level was certainly a spot to be overweight the stock, but I am considerably less bullish on the stock as we carve out a fifth-stage base at the $205.00 level. Also, these bases are getting shorter and shorter as the stock goes higher, which can also be a sign of a stock being later stage. Lululemon could go on to build a sixth, seventh, and eighth-stage base for all I know, but I prefer to take some profits when we get this late into the base count. A blow-off top is undoubtedly a possibility before this uptrend runs into selling pressure, but I believe the reward to risk to be poor above the $205.00 level.

Zooming in to a daily chart, we can see that the next support level for Lululemon comes in at the $177.00 level. This level also lines up with the 200-day moving average (yellow line) which has provided strong support on any pullbacks. If I wanted to own Lululemon or add to my position, I would much rather do so on sharp dips of 15-20%, than be overweight or add to the stock up here. The growth metrics suggest we still have a long way to go, but I believe a good chunk of this future growth is priced into the stock. Given that much has been discounted, the stock cannot afford to miss on any metric going forward.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While Lululemon could easily continue higher and tag the $220.00 level or higher before a pullback, the reward to risk up here is beginning to deteriorate. For this reason, I feel it's hard to justify holding a full position any more. If the prior retail leaders of the past twenty years could not spend more than a year above a 6.0x price to sales level, there's no reason to believe this time will be any different for Lululemon. Based on this, I see this as an opportune time to ring the register on the stock and book some profits on half of one's position. Bulls make money, bears make money, and pigs get slaughtered, and whether it's yoga pants or the UGGs of 2008, this time is never different.

(Source: Deckers.com)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.