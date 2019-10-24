Deep Dive: Microsoft Remains 'Best-Positioned In Tech'

The growth of the server and cloud services may be the most impressive of this print. Up 30% annually which was highest growth rate for last 9 quarters. Hybrid and edge computing appear healthy.

Forward revenue growth was reduced modestly on call including Intelligent Cloud segment. Still expect 11% growth next quarter. Any selloff should be viewed as an opportunity.

Microsoft is a relative value. Their 3.6% free cash flow yield is far better than notable SaaS cloud comps.

Cloud computing is a secular trend beneficiary projected to continue long into the future. Microsoft market share should continue to increase in this growing market.

It’s not just the second quarter that looks robust, Weiss argues. His survey of chief information officers supports his thesis that Microsoft will continue to take share over the next three years. Barron's : Why Microsoft Is the ‘Best-Positioned Firm in Tech’

Microsoft (MSFT) September 2019 earnings presented another reminder of the power of secular tailwinds driving their performance. Revenue and earnings growth remains above the market and their own 5 year average. Their attention to margin improvement consistently grows earnings per share faster than revenues.

In an economy where most companies are attempting to beat estimates by reducing them entering earnings season or via debt-financed stock repurchases, Microsoft stands out. Note the server product growth rate above which is a clear sign of hybrid and edge adoption.

Their earnings revision track record is likely to continue based upon their annuity mix and revenue visibility. The company guided revenue growth for their next fiscal year ending June 2020. The 2020 and 2021 analyst consensus going into this earnings print called for 11% revenue growth.

At the company level, we continue to expect double digit revenue growth with another year of strong performance and continued momentum in our commercial business. Amy Hood earnings transcript

As can be seen in the following table, the majority of their commercial revenue comes from recurring annuities, much of which is already under contract. Impressively the commercial bookings growth increased sequentially to 30%.

Many articles lately have reacted to market volatility and recession concerns by calling a top in Microsoft, suggesting rotation into investments elsewhere would provide better forward returns. Investing in Microsoft requires an appreciation of the macro trends driving results which rarely are even mentioned in these articles. The macro trends carrying Microsoft are a powerful economic engine that remains underappreciated.

Our EMS business is probably one of the largest multi-billion-dollar franchises that’s been built. Now “the rest” of Azure is about a lot of the things we’ve always talked about. It represents one of the largest TAM expansion opportunities that I think has ever existed. Every time I spend time thinking about how large it can be, I feel like it can be larger. Amy Hood Deutsche Bank conference

Microsoft remains a cornerstone investment for anyone committed to equity investing. The rest of this article will review the underlying macro trends which will drive growth for the future.

The Internet of Things Adoption Approaching A Tipping Point

The Internet of Things or IoT is already far larger than most investors realize and is trending toward rapid adoption phase. The Gartner Hype Cycle is a useful tool when tracking emerging technology adoption. The Plateau of Productivity phase coincides with mainstream adoption.

Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Internet of Things.

DBS and Gartner project IoT adoption will reach a tipping point this year.

These forecasts are consistent with IoT Analytics who recently pegged the number of IoT devices at 7 billion and accelerating.

McKinsey provided their very high growth outlook for IoT technology in a recent article Growing opportunities in the Internet of Things.

IoT Platforms

IDC in The Digitization of the World From Edge to Core provides a compelling forecast related to IoT data and it's migration to the edge.

Forrester places Microsoft as one of the IoT Platform leaders with IBM (IBM).

Source: Forrester Wave Q3 2018

Statista is another useful source for IoT statistics. They reported Azure IoT Suite market share 29% from respondents to their survey last year versus 24% and 19% for Google (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) respectively.

There appears to be little disagreement. We are in the early stages of digitization and the cloud will increasingly warehouse the collected data and host the analytics and services required to use it.

Source: Microsoft

The data generated by FarmBeats has been a game changer. Data from both the sensors and the phone are transmitted via TV white space to your computer, where an edge device stitches everything together. I’m hopeful that one day this technology could be available to every farmer everywhere, including the most remote parts of Africa. Bill Gates October 2018 The way we’re structured, we’re not capturing all the value from the data. It’s a huge loss for the agency. We see FarmBeats as providing us the opportunity to bring that information back into the cloud more quickly and with less human interaction, less data touches. Michael Buser Feed the world: How the USDA is using data and AI to address a critical need

IoT adoption is producing a massive amount of data which needs to be stored and utilized. This remains one of the primary growth drivers for all cloud providers. The centralized bare metal cloud use is shifting to the edge and to platforms designed for the IoT. Microsoft benefits from both trends. They anticipated this shift and embraced the Intelligent Edge and hybrid cloud faster than others.

Data privacy concerns rarely get mentioned when Microsoft is involved which is not the case with competitors.

Sidewalk Labs, a sister company of Google, has a wildly amitious plan for Toronto's waterfront. But concerns about Big Tech and privacy are only growing. FastCompany Sept 2019

The edge business intelligence platform for Microsoft is also viewed as the market leader. Microsoft reported that Power BI has 25 million models hosted in the cloud with 12 million queries process each hour.

Growth prospects are intact-Microsoft is gaining share in this huge and expanding market. Their 10 year investment in edge computing has the potential to accelerate market share gains using edge applications such as using Vision Zero with video analytics to eliminate all traffic fatalities in smart cities.

Azure continues to grow quickly and reduce the AWS lead, especially among enterprises. In 2019, AWS continues to lead in public cloud adoption, but adoption of other public clouds is growing more quickly. Azure especially is now nipping at the heels of AWS, especially in larger companies. Overall Azure adoption grew from 45 to 52 percent to narrow the gap with AWS. As a result, Azure adoption has now reached 85 percent of AWS adoption, up from 70 percent last year. Rightscale: 2019 State of the Cloud.

Microsoft Cloud Revenue

Microsoft revenue disclosures are often misunderstood. To grasp the extent of their enterprise cloud franchise consider the following:

The Intelligent Cloud segment consists of public, private and hybrid server products and cloud services for business. This includes the hardware, enterprise services and Azure revenues. Azure growth includes Enterprise Mobility + Security which may be a reason why they don’t create more confusion by separately disclosing Azure. A declining portion of the hardware and services reported in this segment is on-premises and being disrupted by the cloud. Despite predictions of declining server revenues from cloud migration, these revenues continue to grow propelled by hybrid adoption. Despite the small sequential decrease in the growth of Azure to 59%, the combined server and cloud growth increased nicely from last quarter.

The Productivity and Business Process segment consists of both consumer and commercial products and services including all Office, Dynamics and Linkedin revenues. Microsoft separately discloses commercial cloud revenues which includes the subscription aaS portion of this segment and plus Azure from the Intelligent cloud segment. The commercial cloud growth is being driven by both new subscriptions and average revenue per user or ARPU growth.

Our commercial cloud business is the largest in the world, surpassing $38 billion in revenue for the year. Satya Nadella June 2019 conference call

Author graphic from company disclosures

The Commercial Cloud combined with the Intelligent Cloud provides a sense of the cloud adoption impact on revenues. It includes a minor amount of on-premises hardware and services but is a useful picture of the cloud mix and growth and shows a pattern of consistent growth.

Author graphic from company disclosures

Secure Edge Computing Devices are essential to the IoT

Security remains one of the top priorities of cloud customers per the 2019 State of the Cloud report. The Azure Sphere Security Service ensures that devices boot only authorized versions of approved software. It provides a secured channel to update or install OS updates to deployed devices in the field to mitigate security issues. Microsoft analyzes over 6.5 trillion signals daily to detect billions of device cyber threats monthly. Zscaler (ZS) reports that they block 6,000 transactions quarterly.

Surface has yet to be positioned as an IoT Edge device, but that may just be a matter of time. HoloLens is an Edge device though not expected to be a material revenue component for several years. Both Surface and HoloLens leverage iris scan, fingerprint or facial recognition security features.

Also expect to see seamless plug-and-play integration with Surface Hub, Whiteboard and Teams providing full service enterprise collaboration. Surface Hub 2S launched in June 2019. Microsoft appears to be all-in with Teams. They have announced their PBX and Skype for Business offerings will be discontinued and have reportedly prioritized Teams over Windows in their sales organization for fiscal 2020.

In the future, a key aspect of IoT edge devices will be flexibility to rapidly change device configuration through remote tools as well as to deliver new capabilities and applications. Further, all packages, updates and controls will include increased security to block attacks while driving more automatic deployment. The goal is to enable a technician at a local site that has no background or understanding of IoT and IoT edge devices to attach a power cord and a network cable, then walk away with the device authenticating automatically and self-provisioning. If the device needs to be moved, it could automatically self-provision to the requirements of the new location. Cisco

Mobility is a core attribute of the IoT. Azure IoT Edge is positioned to facilitate this growing use case. No information has been found on the Surface attach rate to Azure IoT users, but given the need for programmable edge devices and enterprise security it is quite likely material.

A series of Surface upgrades and line extensions were announced in October. They appear to further address the need for powerful mobile devices which can be customized in a small form factor with embedded communications.

Though some critics are already discounting Surface Neo, they appear short-sighted by assuming this is destined to follow in the footsteps of prior Microsoft smartphone efforts. The enterprise focus has become crystal clear under CEO Satya Nadella. Similar to HoloLens, Neo likely will be positioned as an enterprise rather than a consumer device.

Summary

Microsoft should be a core investment for equity investors. The company is projecting double digit revenue growth in an economy worried about a recession. Earnings estimates are increasing in a market exhibiting a downward revision trajectory. And Microsoft has an earnings surprise track record that is shareholder-friendly leveraging contracted revenue visibility.

Microsoft has a balance sheet and capital discipline which are best-in-class. They pay a dividend growing at 10% per year which looks low solely because the stock price appreciation has greatly outpaced their average dividend increases.

Microsoft is riding the secular IoT wave which benefits all participants, but few can show the market share gains seen for Microsoft.

Cloud Valuation

Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce (CRM), New Relic (NEWR) ServiceNow (NOW) and Workday (WDAY) are useful comps, representing premier cloud franchises. Microsoft stands out in every valuation metric. Microsoft free cash flow yield of 3.6% is one of the most useful metrics for cloud given the reliance on nonGAAP earnings.

This Seeking Alpha growth recap for Microsoft is a useful snapshot. Compare the various metrics to the sector (info tech) and the 5 year average to answer any questions why the current earnings multiple deserves to be high relative to itself or the market.

Last week analysts published negative reports on Adobe, ServiceNow, Slack (WORK) and Workday. IBM sold off on a weak earnings print. This news cycle created pricing pressure but it appears most institutional money managers remain invested in Microsoft. For additional context to the price declines currently showing in SaaS cloud providers see my blog post: Cloud Getting Darker For High Flyers.

Retail investors would do well to ignore the noise and benefit from one of the largest secular growth stories every seen. Valuation is the most frequently mentioned reason why readers don't own Microsoft, as can be seen in the comment section of an article I wrote a year ago when the stock was priced 30% lower: Microsoft Overvaluation Concerns: DéJà Vu All Over Again. Microsoft isn't cheap but it remains a relative value with a compelling outlook.

