Vanguard And HOMZ ETFs Offer Stability In Turbulent Times

Real estate is less likely to hurt in an economic downturn and ETFs offer a cushion with diversity of type and location of real estate investments.

Vanguard is the marquee ETF investing in the largest public companies. HOMZ is a start-up for the more risk-tolerant small investor in housing but both offer liquidity and appreciation.

Greater Stability In Uncertain Times

I recommend small investors with limited investment income consider parking some of their investment funds in two real estate ETFs: the Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ) and the Hoya Capital Housing (HOMZ), while uncertainty dominates financial and political news. VNQ is the marquee real estate ETF. HOMZ is a relatively recent start-up demanding investors have a good bit of risk tolerance.

ETFs are, generally speaking, far less risky investments than owning individual company stocks. Nevertheless, responsible due diligence requires investors to learn about ETFs before plunging into the pools of stocks owned by ETFs. They tend to charge fewer fees than mutual funds and there are tax advantages investing in ETFs over mutual funds.

ETFs specializing in real estate are currently at a premium. They are benefitting from low-interest rates and a strong economy. ETFs tends to pay higher dividend yields than stocks in many individual companies and fixed-income government and corporate bonds, while ETF share prices are appreciating. Real estate, in particular, is sheltered from the vagaries of trade wars, and monthly fluctuations in manufacturing, retail consumer spending, and confidence numbers. Real estate has been the path to building wealth for American investors more than other asset classes. Mark Twain put it succinctly, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”

HOMZ And VNQ ETFs

Looking forward, the value in commercial and residential properties in the US is expected to expand. Investors in VNQ and HOMZ are buying portfolios of real estate in different parts of the country where demand rises and falls as conditions change, residential and commercial, hospitals and nursing home properties, office buildings and corporate headquarters bought from companies and leased back to the corporations.

The HOMZ portfolio, for instance, includes homebuilders and home centers catering to construction contractors and remodelers. VNQ invests in investment trusts, companies owning real property, real estate index funds all with the goal for investment income and share price growth. HOMZ pays a 0.27 (less than 1%) dividend but intends to increase that number. The dividend yield of VNQ is 3.32% and the share price is near the 52-week high topping $94.50. Its expense ratio is a low 0.12% with an almost religious commitment to lower expense ratios. The expense ratio for HOMZ is higher at 0.45% because of start-up costs.

The mood of investors seems to be changing. “Investors are flocking to the relative safety of money market funds at the highest level since the financial crisis-era collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.” They moved $322B into money markets over the last six months. Investors with a higher risk tolerance are driving gold ETFs to a ten-year record high. The share prices of VNQ and HOMZ along with a host of other real estate ETFs are reaching new highs daily.

VNQ shares rose from ~$87 touching $95.04 and HOMZ shares rose from ~$26.6 to $29.40 between July and late in October. VNQ is a premier ETF while HOMZ is a start-up. VNQ has about $37B under management, while five-month-old HOMZ has $7.7M assets under management. Both have additional assets.

Vanguard has huge holdings in real estate, hotel and resort REITs, development and operating companies. Its major holdings are in healthcare REITs (10.10%), industrial (7.8%), office (9%), residential, retail, and specialized REITs (~61%). The goal is to “diversify the risks of stocks and bonds in a portfolio.” And VNQ has $64B in total assets making this gargantuan ETF less susceptible to vagaries in the news and markets that will move it up or down too fast.

VNQ is at the top end of real estate ETFs. Vanguard is a value-added stock. VNQ’s vision is to provide a high level of income and moderate long-term capital appreciation. The ETF tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index. The fund is non-diversified. VNQ currently pays a 3.8% dividend yield. It is producing high income at a fair rate of expense (~0.12%). Management looks for sound securities and wide margins of safety. VNQ outpaced the REIT market index so far in 2019 with a return of hitting close to 25%.

VNQ's share price volatility continues well below the industry standard. The future share price will depend on earnings realized largely from the health of the US real estate market. Both short term and long-term obligations (debt is 0.9% to net worth) are covered by the ETF’s cash and assets. Moreover, earnings adequately cover dividends. The market cap is +$69B.

HOMZ is a relatively small ETF, five months old, specializing in the housing market. It is diversifying its exposure across the entire US housing sector. Shares are up 9% since inception. HOMZ is part of Hoya Capital Real Estate, an SEC-registered investment advisory group to ETFs and individuals. Hoya passively manages HOMZ employing the data and analyses made daily about the industry by Hoya.

HOMZ benefits from Hoya’s solid reputation for building and administering custom stock indexes tracking US commercial real estate and residential housing. For instance, one can subscribe to the Hoya Capital Housing 100™ Index that tracks and gives advice on the following sectors:

I wrote an article about the PulteGroup (PHM) that was then listed high among HOMZ holdings. I recently asked one of the advisors at HOMZ for insight into the rankings for this article. He tells me the ETF ranks holdings dependent on this factor: “The top-10 largest homebuilders are each weighted at 1.5% at rebalancing (semi-annual), so the names can jump in and out of the topo-10 list due to their stock performance.”

We continue to see value in the homebuilders despite their run this year. We think that the combination of favorable demographic-driven demand and the lingering housing shortage are themes that will continue to provide a favorable backdrop for companies in the housing sector over the next decade. Millennials – the largest generation in American history – are coming full-steam into the US housing market over the next decade. We think that HOMZ captures the secular growth trends associated with rising housing costs, a continued recovery in new home construction, the realization of deferred home improvement spending, and the growing housing shortage.”

Here are HOMZ's top holdings

HOMZ Equity Earnings are up nearly 12% since inception. Equity Cash Flow Growth is +13%. Sales Growth is up nearly 10% and Book Value Growth is up almost 7%. All ETFs are subject to market fluctuations and past performance is no guarantee of future performance. There are tax and other financial implications, so investors must consult with an attorney and CPA.

HOMZ has a strong business plan, experienced management in real estate company investing, and offers the potential for share price growth and liquidity. Shares already yield (TTM) .71%. Four of five Seeking Alpha contributors reviewing HOMZ since April 2019 are Bullish.

My own experience in once owning and operating a large independent company in building supplies leads me to conclude that the real estate market is in a far better position and more stable today to withstand a recession or other economic downturn. Banks are not as exposed to underfunded commercial and industrial projects, as in the past. Since my article, PulteGroup stock is up from ~$31 now topping $38 per share.

Conclusion

Global-wide interest rates are falling or stagnant. Real estate seems a good bet for investors improving liquidity and returns. If there is a recession, the real estate industry has more cushion than in past hits to the economy and is less likely to be negatively affected. The dividend yields are pretty good for safer investments. The dividends from HOMZ is expected to rise as the company grows. It keeps that strategy high on its agenda. Jason Moser claims VNQ is one of the best opportunities “to get exposure to some of the best real estate investment trusts in the market without a lot of expense and without a lot of knowledge.” Dividends are attractive and they do not pay corporate taxes so long as they share with stakeholders nearly all of their income as dividends.

They both offer long-term growth opportunities in the business sector under pressure to grow from immigration and a higher birth rate than anticipated ten years earlier. In forty years, demographers expect the US population with a hit about 440M up from its current estimated population to be 330M. 90% of millionaires got rich investing in real estate. VNQ and HOMZ over the long term have the potential for making today’s small investors rich too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.