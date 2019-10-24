Market Volatility Bulletin: Rebalance Decay On Leveraged-Vol Products Pretty Mild At Present

As Mario Draghi finishes his tenure at the ECB, more QE is on the agenda, and the Eurozone economy is slowing.

Once again, the S&P appears disinclined to go anywhere. Perhaps curiously, spot VIX is following suit.

Market Intro

CNBC: 11:03AM EST

At it again! US stocks are trading mixed once more as the S&P 500 (SPY) trades near all-time highs. Strong earnings from Microsoft (MSFT) were offset by a disappointing release from MMM, which has softened the DJIA's performance (DIA).

In the FANG space, Twitter (TWTR) is down about 18%, while Tesla (TSLA) surprised investors with profits; the shares are trading 15% higher.

Spot VIX is hanging in there, with a reading near 14.

Thoughts on Volatility

After eight years at the helm of the ECB, Draghi gave his last press conference without much positive to say regarding the outlook on the Eurozone economy or his "whatever it takes" approach to achieving inflation objectives.

Starting November 1, the Eurozone will be purchasing €20B/mo in financial assets to once again attempt to support the economy via asset intervention.

In the past at least, such activity has been quite positive for risk assets, and has not augured well for volatility.

On a related note, there is wide spread anticipation that the Federal Reserve will once again be cutting its policy rate. The US economy is not in a recession (at least, the BEA hasn't announced one), but the October cut would amount to the third of the year. Regardless of how Chair Powell has tried to afford his Fed some room, the dictates of the market seem to have given him little choice.

The economy does in fact appear to be slowing. But it seems we're moving away from the "insurance cut" rhetoric toward giving back all the rate cuts hard won since Dec 2015.

These two data series may appear to not have much in common. Under the surface, however, may lie a common link: trade. Avocado prices soared late last spring when the Trump administration turned the screws on Mexico.

Bitcoin likewise has fared well whenever trade concerns were front and center. It now appears we're entering a more trade-friendly period in the Administration's tenure. Bad for "green gold", but perhaps good for stocks.

Term Structure

SectorSPDR

One factor that has levelled out equities - and volatility - of late, has been the balancing act among the various sector SPDRs. Take today: the largish loss in the communications sector (XLC) is largely toned down by the gain from tech (XLK).

What this means is that it is possible to find volatility under the surface, even if it is temporarily lacking at the headline SPX level.

ThinkOrSwim

I believe that part of the reason for why the spot VIX, and other related indexes such as the VIX-9D (pictured above) haven't simply collapsed lately is that we are still seeing decent enough action in the underlying sectors as earnings pour in.

Don't get me wrong: I think that there's plenty of good reason to say that the most natural direction for spot VIX at the present is down. But in past years, we would have long since been there given the sub-10 HV reading on the HV10. But spot VIX is printing north of 14, and even VX9D is a good three vol points above its low for the year (set back in April).

FinanceYahoo!

Above is the realized volatility percentile reading for the UVXY for the (admittedly very short) look-back period to March 1, 2018. I've chosen that date because the fund delevered from 2:1 to 1.5:1 in late February of that year, less than a month before the volatility blow-up.

The last quarter saw a pretty good amount of whipsaw in the daily activity on the UVXY. Lately, though, the readings are quite low. While declining market volatility is not good for long-vol products like UVXY, the silver lining in all this is that the fund suffers less from rebalance decay.

I know readers who use leveraged instruments such as these both from the long side as well as from the short. It's good to keep in mind that while the roll yield is pretty negative right now for long vol products (UVXY, VXX), the rebalance decay is quite mild.

Wrap Up

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.