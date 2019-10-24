Most Heavily Shorted Stocks - October 2019

We track short interest data in the market because it often times presents good trading opportunities with the potential for large price swings potentially highlighting market pricing discrepancies. There's no secret in how to interpret the data, stocks that are heavily shorted for one reason or another have attracted significant bearish sentiment and the first step is really to understand why. Often times a company's weak operating environment or poor financial outlook leads to a sell-off in the stock that further reinforces short selling that drives short interest higher.

The proverbial holy grail of contrarian investing is to find a deeply beaten down stock, potentially with a high short interest, that has the potential to turnaround as the outlook improves. A single better than expected earnings report can completely invalidate a bearish thesis forcing shorts to cover and leading to a short squeeze sending prices quickly higher. On the other hand, short sellers may just be right, and the bets will pay off as conditions for the company continue to deteriorate. This article highlights the 50 most shorted stocks in the market.

Where to Find Short Interest Data

Short interest is typically reported on a bi-weekly basis by the brokerage firms to the exchanges as the total number of shares short. NASDAQ publishes short interest information for stocks listed on its exchange. We use iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ:IRBT) as an example which NASDAQ reports 8,846,584 shares short as of September 30, 2019. Considering the company has 28,123,937 shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30th, 2019, the short interest is implied as 31.45%. Indeed, that's the number we see on the table presented for this article.

Short Interest Data. source: Nasdaq

Other concepts of short interest including days to cover, and percentage of the float outstanding are also considered but sometimes difficult to confirm and may vary among data providers. Days to cover is based on the current number of shares reported short divided by the average trading volume for the stock, highlighting the relationship with the stock's typical liquidity. A high number could suggest that the short sellers attempting to close out their position would have an out-sized impact on the market price given relative liquidity. The weakness in the metric is simply that the average daily share volume depends on the time frame used to calculate average volume which can vary over time. Still, a high days-to-cover ratio in a less liquid stock could set up a major short squeeze should shorts be forced to cover.

We have found that for small cap stocks, the shares short as a percent of the float is sometimes misleading or simply wrong. Information on the float, which are the shares that trade freely not held by insiders, is not always available or accurate among data providers considering ongoing insider transactions. The float can change significantly from quarter to quarter even if the total number of shares outstanding is more stable. The figure is included in our data for reference.

Heavily Shorted is a Relative Concept

It's important to recognize that nearly every major stock is "shortable" and the concept of heavily shorted is relative. The market's largest company Apple Inc (AAPL) with a market cap of $1.1 trillion currently has a reported short interest of 43.9 million shares representing shorts seller's exposure of $10.5 billion dollars. By this measure AAPL is the most shorted stock in the market based on the notional exposure. On the other hand, those 43.9 million shares valued at $10.5 billion represents less than 1% of total shares outstanding and market cap which is the metric we are focusing on.

Top 50 Shorted Stocks

Considering only stocks with a market cap above $250 million, the list below presents the top 50 stocks by short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding reported short with data as of October 21st. Each of the stocks here have a short interest of at least 24% of total shares outstanding. The numbers are significant which for context compares to an average short interest among S&P 500 stocks currently at 3.2%.

Short interest and performance data. Source: data by YCharts/ table author

There should be plenty of familiar names among the most shorted stocks in the market which typically reflect firms that are distressed and have attracted significant bearish sentiment. The second-to-last column on the right shows the percent each stock is trading off their respective 52-week high. The data shows that most of the stocks on the list are in an effective "bear market" down on average 44%. On the other hand, consistent with the strength in the broader market since September, we note that as a group the most shorted stocks are well off their lows for the year, up on average 50% from their respective 52-week lows. Clearly, heavily shorted stocks are very volatile with bearish bets only adding to the risk profile.

Consumer Cyclical is the most well represented sector on the list with 19 stocks. GameStop Corp. (GME) with a market leading 68.8% short interest as a percent of shares outstanding is the most heavily shorted stock according to our book. The stock is down 57% over the past year as the company has been challenged to respond to what has been a structural shift in the way video games are purchased with most sales moving to downloadable content. GME is looking to close upwards of 200 stores globally this year as it attempts to restructure and stabilize its market position.

Department stores JCPenney Co Inc (JCP), Dillard's Inc (DDS), and Macy's Inc (M) all make the list each with a short interest of 42%, 31.2%, and 25% each respectively. This is part of the ongoing "retail apocalypse" as brick and mortar stores and traditional mall locations have seen less traffic and declining sales as consumer shopping habits shift online. Dillard's has fared better thus far and is actually up 10.6% year to date in 2019, but that hasn't stopped shorts from piling on. Short interest in Macy's has actually surged in recent months climbing to its highest level ever.

The Oil & Gas industry has also faced a difficult number of years going back to the collapse in energy prices from 2014 that never fully recovered. A supply glut amid a record global oil production while demand has been soft hasn't helped. 8 small-cap stocks between producers and equipment service providers make the list among the most shorted stocks in the market. We highlight McDermott International Inc (MDR), California Resources Corp (CRC), Range Resources Corp (RRC), and Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) each with significant short interest and all down over 50% just in 2019.

A group REITs including Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT), and Washington Prime Group (WPG) are among short sellers favorites with a short interest of 50.5%, 47.6%, and 32.2% each respectively. These company all invest in shopping centers which, along with broader retail sector, remain pressured by trends in brick and mortar. Curiously, the stocks have performed relatively well this year with PEI and WPG up in 2019 while SKT has climbed 9.5% just this month, although all are down significantly from their 52-week highs.

Finally we again highlight iRobot Corp (IRBT) which at the time of producing this article just reported its Q3 financials. Despite a beat to expectations, the stock fell by over 15% after hours likely based on a revision lower to full year guidance. We previously covered the stock in an article here. The maker of robotic vacuum cleaners has attracted growing bearish sentiment over the past year with the short interest reported at 31.5% of shares outstanding. Weaker than expected growth along with revisions lower to full year growth by management has resulted in the stock falling by over 65% from its 52-week high. The company has cited pressures from trade tariffs given manufacturing in China, but we see broader competitive pressures from emerging rivals chipping away at the company's market share. It's a complex situation, but we think the stock here at least represents better value compared to levels trading earlier in the year.

Conclusion

With the S&P 500 (SPY) trading near its all-time high, it's often worth looking at the laggards in the market to see what can go wrong. It's a delicate period in the market which despite relative strength among stocks, there are ongoing concerns over the strength of the economy and risks related to the still unresolved U.S.-China trade dispute. In our view the current environment warrants caution with risks tilted to the downside. We think the list serves as a good starting point for further research and due diligence. Let us know in the comments section which stocks are good long or short candidates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.