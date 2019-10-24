Big Pharma Money On Shaky Ground, And A Look At Assembly Biosciences: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Big pharma money at risk

The nonpartisan congressional budget office (CBO) analyzed house speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA 12th District) bill to lower drug prices and found that Medicare could save $345 billion between 2023 and 2029. That is more than the GDP of 90% of all countries. The saving would be by negotiating lower prices on up to 250 drugs per year, with savings applicable to both Medicare and people with private insurance. That's a lot of big pharma money! The CBO estimates that pharma revenues may reduce downwards of $500 billion, even down by $1 trillion, over a period of 10 years. Effectively, this may reduce pharma spend on research and development.

While the Democrats were quick to agree to the bill, Republicans pointed out that lower pharma revenues would dampen new drug development; Republicans want to work on more modest drug pricing legislation like speeding the introduction of cheaper generics. The first house committee backed the bill with 27 Democrats voting for and 21 Republicans against. The bill will next be taken up by two more house committees before the floor vote by the end of October 2019. The bill is unlikely to pass the Senate where the Republican senate majority leader will obviously block it. However, its effect on the biopharma market has been deleterious in the midterm. Even small-cap stocks that are usually protected from macro trends by their very "small-ness" have lost their immunity in the recent past.

Three factors showing further upside potential for micro-cap Assembly Biosciences

On 10/17/2019, Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) shares gained over 45% on news of positive data from a phase 2a trial of their lead "core inhibitor" candidates, ABI-H0731 (731) and ABI-H2158 (2158), for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). The company will present data analysis, including updated safety and efficacy results, at the late-breaking poster session of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Annual Meeting (The Liver Meeting) in Boston on 11/11/2019. The data will demonstrate that continued therapy with ABI-H0731 with Nrtl results in sequential reduction/loss of HBV DNA, HBV RNA, HBeAg, HBcrAg, and HBsAg in HBeAg+ patients. The poster session will also share data from the phase 1 trial of the company's second-generation HBV core inhibitor ABI-H2158, demonstrating its potent antiviral activity in a 14-day monotherapy study in HBeAg+ patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Assembly Biosciences has strong scientific expertise in discovering small molecules targeting the HBV core protein. John McHutchison, AO, MD, recently (effective 8/6/2019) took over as this micro-cap company's president and CEO. His 9 years stint as chief scientific officer and head of R&D at Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw several successful NDA filings across multiple therapeutic areas, including curative treatment of chronic hepatitis C (HCV) and treatment of chronic HBV.

HBV is an infectious, debilitating liver disease, which is a leading cause of chronic liver disease and liver transplants. Worldwide, over 250 million people are affected by this disease, of which, 500,000 to one million people are estimated to die every year. Around 1.5 million people are chronically infected with HBV in the U.S., according to The Centers for Disease Control (CDC). There is a huge unmet need for curative therapies for HBV, none being available currently. The current standard of care is with life-long medications that only suppress but do not eliminate the virus.

Alkermes still offering speculative entry point

A recent SEC 8-K filing by Alkermes Plc (ALKS) revealed that the company received notice from the U.S. FDA of its tentative approval of vumerity (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The final approval of vumerity is subject to the expiration of a period of patent protection and/or exclusivity that seemingly relates to the term of a patent of the reference listed drug product that is scheduled to expire on 10/20/2019. The company had filed the NDA for vumerity through the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway in December 2018, assuming a PDUFA target action date in December 2019, with the possibility of commercial launch soon thereafter. We wrote in August 2019 that ALKS offered a speculative entry point. The stock is still near the 52-week low of $17.11. The 52-week high of $42.69 was almost a year back.

Paratek withdraws EU MAA for omadacycline

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK) is a commercial-stage micro-cap biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of antibiotic therapies based on the "tetracycline chemistry." The company's lead commercial product, nuzyra (omadacycline or formerly PTK-0796), is a once-daily intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), approved by the U.S. FDA in October 2018. Nuzyra is also on trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTI). Omadacycline is also being tested against pathogens causing "infectious diseases of public health and biodefense importance, including plague and anthrax."

What's not good, however, is that the company's marketing authorization application (MAA) for omadacycline in the European Union was OK'd only for one indication, ABSSSI. The European Medicine Agency (EMA) wanted Paratek to have conducted a second study in CABP to meet regulatory standards of two phase 3 studies. Paratek withdrew its MAA for both indications, as they plan to re-submit application to EMA after the planned post-marketing approval CABP study already agreed with the U.S. FDA. The company wants to ensure an approval for both indications concurrently so that the value of nuzyra will be maximized upon an EU launch. Paratek's omadacycline also faces competition from linezolid generic zyvox. Avisol Capital discussed the realistic case for omadacycline in March 2018.

