The Remaking Of Marathon According To Elliott Management

In general, the involvement of Elliott could be viewed as a positive development, as large, well-capitalized hedge funds can oftentimes initiate strategic change in large companies that drives shareholder value.

The breaking up of the business will unlock value, according to Elliott, by allowing each company to operate independently of each other and focusing on their own businesses.

Elliott Management's proposal to break up Marathon is expected to create an additional 61% in value and another 39% increase based on operational improvements.

The Elliott Management Proposal

Elliott Management's proposal to break up Marathon (MPC) is expected to create an additional 61% in value and another 39% increase based on operational improvements. For holders of the stock, there was a nice little boost when the letter from Elliott was reported. Whether the Elliott plan will indeed result in a boost to shareholder value or whether there is even something wrong with Marathon could be debated, but the fact is that Marathon has underperformed its peers, and whether you're a dividend investor or interested in total returns, the level of underperformance is striking.

It's not terrible, mind you, management has done a decent job of creating shareholder value. But if Marathon does indeed have three companies that alone could compete for industry leadership within each of their respective businesses yet are underperforming when operating together, maybe Elliott is on to something.

In the rest of this article, I'll highlight some of the key takeaways from the Elliott Management proposal presentation and I will try to keep it short, considering the presentation is over 40 pages long.

Good Enough Together, But Better Apart?

I believed that both Marathon and MPLX (MPLX) were quality companies trading at a considerable discount even before the Elliott letter. Marathon is currently in my Dividend Growth Portfolio while MPLX is in my High Income Portfolio, and both are rated Strong Buys.

The proposal by Elliott calls for breaking up the company into three companies, with the argument being that Marathon currently has a collection of undervalued businesses in all three segments it operates in. This is unlike other calls for spin-offs where the value of one business segment is overwhelmingly held down because of the consolidated shell. In this case, all three businesses are considered to be extremely undervalued.

This is also the second time that Elliott has called for a disintegration of the business. In 2016, it brought up a similar strategy to accelerate the simplification of MPLX and conduct a full strategic view of Marathon's structure. At the time, management seemed to agree to proceed with the simplification and conduct a thorough review, but neither initiative really materialized due to management's assessment of "implausible levels of associated costs".

The first time Elliott got involved, the stock price appreciated, likely due to a very compelling argument by Elliott and investor anticipation of changes to the structure that would unlock value. Marathon outperformed refining peers by 14% and retail peers by 32% from the time of the recommendations until September 1, 2017. Since then, Elliott argues management's doubling down on the integrated model has resulted in a loss of credibility and a decline in investor confidence, leading to significant under performance through August 2019.

Source: Elliott Management, Remaking Marathon Presentation

The underperformance worsened after the Andeavor acquisition in April 2018, with RBC suggesting that:

MPC's acquisition of ANDV creates the largest refiner and adds significant diversification. However, it comes at a cost, with MPC using its chronically undervalued currency to take out ANDV shares at a price that we think is above intrinsic value.

I've also read analyst arguments that the acquisition was actually made at an attractive price, so while there seems to be consensus that it was a solid strategic move, there are differences of opinion on whether MPC got a deal or overpaid. The market seems to think it's the latter based on stock price performance.

The underperformance relative to peers was as high as 95% from April 2018 to August 2019, until Elliott once again resurfaced with a renewed effort to get the company to split up.

Source: Elliott Management, Remaking Marathon Presentation

Key Takeaways from the Elliott Presentation

There are three key takeaways I gathered from the presentation prepared by Elliott Management on the Remaking of Marathon.

1. Integrated Model Failure

The complexity of the integrated model has resulted in the stock trading at a considerable discount to its intrinsic value with a comparison of a sum-of-its-parts valuation reaching the widest level ever. Synergies that are supposed to drive higher margins and growth have not been enough to overcome the discount at which integrated businesses trade. Complexity also hides the true value of the assets from investors.

I can see how this might be the case. When I'm analyzing a company, the simpler the business model and the fewer business units it has, the easier it is to understand. Consider how complex General Electric (NYSE:GE) became over the years, owning businesses in Medical Devices, Energy, Industrials, Entertainment, and Electronics, to name a few. The benefits of scale and integration sometimes become a bit too complex and the benefits aren't realized.

In the Elliott presentation, it compares performance to pure-play refiners and retailers to show underperformance, but there are some highly integrated oil and gas companies that might also be good to compare performance to. Unfortunately, the underperformance since the Andeavor acquisition applies to the integrated big oil companies as well.

2. Three is a Crowd

The integration has inhibited each of the three major businesses from achieving their full growth potential primarily because of inefficient capital allocation decisions and conflicts of interest. Elliott argues that the company also has a poor governance structure, lack of management focus, and internal conflicts of interest.

The current governance structure includes personal connections on the board, no annual elections, onerous bylaws and charter amendment requirements, shuffling of senior management into different roles, as well as an overcommitted CEO. With consistent underperformance and consistently negative reactions to earnings since the Andeavor close, it's possible that management is indeed losing credibility.

Source: Elliott Management, Remaking Marathon Presentation

3. Not Reinventing the Wheel

Separation of an integrated model into distinct and separate businesses has worked in the past and the value unlocked has been recognized by the market - as evidenced by Valero (NYSE:VLO). In July 2012, Valero announced the spin-off of its retail business, and on the day of the announcement, it outperformed MPC by 5.8% and continued to outperform over the following month. Almost a year later, it spun out CST Brands to shareholders in two phases - 80% in May 2013 and the remaining 20% in November 2013.

Source: Elliott Management, Remaking Marathon Presentation

Valero's CEO was quoted as saying:

We believe a separation of our retail business from the remainder of Valero by way of a tax efficient distribution will create operational flexibility within the businesses and unlock value for our shareholders. Bill Klesse, Valero CEO and Chairman, July 31 2012

Benefits to Separation

The proposal from Elliott calls for the business to be split into three distinct businesses, but that may continue to do business with each other at arm's length.

The retail business would include the Speedway and ARCO brands and would maintain its fuel supply agreements with Marathon at fair market rates. The separation should lead to an upgrade to management with experienced retail executives who can focus on branding and marketing and the estimated value of the business is $20 per share on a stand-alone basis.

The refining business consists primarily of MPLX. According to Elliott, under the current structure, MPLX is not able to operate at peak efficiency, being negatively affected by capital allocation decisions and conflicts of interest that prioritize proprietary activities over profitability.

As a former Accenture consultant, I prepared a number of capital expense budget processes for Fortune 500 companies and also performed shareholder value analysis to determine if companies were allocating capital to maximize shareholder value. What we often found was that the methods and metrics used to make capital allocation decisions were very inefficient and ineffective.

This is one of the drawbacks of an integrated business model - it sometimes leads to inefficient capital allocation decisions. One of the capital allocation limitations cited by Elliott is that the required rate of return on integrated refiners is higher than for independent midstream operators. When decisions for allocating capital are being made, therefore, investments are more likely to be directed towards core refining capabilities whose IRR requirements are lower, leading to lower level of investments for the midstream business.

In addition, while independent midstream players focus on building out logistics connectivity, integrated companies are more focused on moving proprietary product instead of focusing on EBITDA. This results in lower utilization overall and a potentially severe impact during downturns.

The proposal from Elliott suggests that MPLX would also maintain its commercial relationship with Marathon under long-term contracts but would also be able to expand opportunities with third-party operators who will not be hesitant to partner with a company under a direct competitor's control. It would also be able to invest the appropriate amount of capital for growth based on the merits of its own projects, not of the broader company. Elliott also suggests changing the structure to a C-corp. which will expand the potential investor base while also expanding the public float from the spin out. The business is estimated to be worth $32 per share on a stand-alone basis based on a comparison of peers.

Lastly, the refining business will be allowed to pursue market opportunities more aggressively and would give the company the ability to partner with other third-party midstream operators as well, with the goal of increasing margins to levels that are more in line with peers. It is estimated to be valued at $37 per share on a stand-alone basis.

Source: Elliott Management, Remaking Marathon Presentation

The breaking up of the business will unlock value, according to Elliott, by allowing each company to operate independently of each other and focusing on their own businesses. This may not be the case in all corporate spin-offs where the weakest player may not be able to survive without the dominant business segment. In this case, each of Marathon's businesses are capable of being leaders in their respective segments and are more likely to thrive on their own than wither away.

Source: Elliott Management, Remaking Marathon Presentation

Valuation

Elliott uses the average refining EBITDA multiple and average retail multiples and comes up with a share price potential of 61% above levels as of 9/24/2019, with an even higher forecast if the multiple reaches industry leader VLO on the refining side and ATD on the retail side.

Source: Elliott Management, Remaking Marathon Presentation

Furthermore, Elliott also forecasts additional operational improvements that could add another $26 per share for a total valuation of $115 per share. Compared to the price on the day of the letter of $55, that is over a 100% return to shareholders. The operational improvements come from a more focused effort on activities that are relevant to each business that would improve margins to levels that are more in line with the peer average in each respective business segment.

Source: Elliott Management, Remaking Marathon Presentation

My Take

The break-up will have risks of course, and they will vary by business segment. One benefit of an integrated business model is that the volatility of one business is dampened by the stability and consistency of the other businesses. And in some cases, one business may simply be performing better than another at certain points of the business cycle, which also tends to create the illusion of a more stable business, when in fact some of the underlying business segments could be quite volatile.

In MPC's case, the argument for stability of earnings of an integrated model was challenged by an analyst from Credit Suisse, who stated:

The variability in retail earnings totally dented the case MPC was trying to make for more complex integrated model.

Further, during the Q2 earnings call in early May, a Goldman Sachs analyst called out management again on the inconsistency in earnings:

My first question is just around earnings consistency, Gary. And if I look back over the last 5 years, so I'll take the last 21 quarters, you've beaten consensus about 50% of the time, you've missed consensus about 50% of the time. And the S&P large-cap average is closer to 75%.So just wanted your thoughts on what the company can do to get a more consistent pattern of earnings execution. The stock the way we look at it, it's so dislocated relative to its sum-of-the-parts value. The question we consistently get is what ultimately is going to unlock that value. So, going back a couple of years, there was a talk about disintegration and whether there is value in doing that. But Gary what are your latest thoughts there? I'm just saying if there is --if the stock is just discounted relative to its sum-of-the-parts, how do you pull forward that value. Is MPC better together or apart? - Neil Mehta, Goldman Sachs

They have a point, considering EPS has been all over the place...

...although the potential for continued dividend growth is still solid.

I rate Marathon Petroleum a Buy even without consideration for the unlocking of value suggested by Elliott. The stock currently trades at just above $65 and has a dividend yield of 3.7% with growth expected to be above 10% to $2.37 per share in 2020.

MPLX is even more undervalued than MPC, and based on my review of the presentation by Elliott, the midstream area is likely to be the one to benefit most from a breakup. MPLX currently has a dividend yield of 10% and is trading below my Strong Buy price of $30.52.

In the event of a break-up, holders of MPC stock will receive shares in each of the respective companies. That doesn't mean investors must hold on to these stocks. An investor with a preference for one company can sell the others and make their own allocation decisions. If the value of the company after spin-off is anything close to what Elliott estimates, then only a fool will complain about doubling their money at the expense of increasing the variability of the dividend. Investors not happy with a breakup could sell their shares in one or all of the separate companies as they see fit.

Implications for Current Holders

For the time being, both companies are buys in my portfolios. I still believe that the market will eventually recognize the value in each and drive the price up to a more reasonable price range. In other words, it's a win-win regardless of what happens with the Elliott proposal. If it happens, I take my profits and decide if I want to stay invested in any or all of the new companies. If it doesn't happen, I continue to hold both for the same reasons I originally invested in them.

In general, the involvement of Elliott could be viewed as a positive development, as large, well-capitalized hedge funds can oftentimes initiate strategic change in large companies that drives shareholder value - something smaller retail investors like us cannot. Other analysts may suggest that meddling from activist investors can also be detrimental, and sometimes it is. However, in most if not all cases, involvement by activist investors initiates some kind of action. For this reason, I recommend continuing to hold the stock with the expectation that management will consider the recommendations by Elliott and that shareholder value will be increased by their implementation or some other alternatives that may result from that initiative.

Generate Better Returns with my Five Income Strategies

Expand your income investing to include five unique strategies. Use them individually or combine them to generate the target returns you want. Get access to our 5 Income Portfolios and research including Stable Monthly Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Dividend Growth Portfolio

Portfolio High Income Portfolio

Portfolio Tax-Exempt Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Income Safety Portfolio In addition, get investment strategies to navigate all phases of the macroeconomic cycle and advice from Arturo Neto, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA). As a member, you will also get preferred pricing on Financial Planning and Portfolio Guidance services.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPC, MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.