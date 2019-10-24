Newmont Goldcorp Trade Idea

I have been obsessed with figuring out an ideal investment opportunity to establish a gold asset class exposure for my portfolio. The target was to establish up to 10% exposure to gold, and while I figure out when and what to invest in, I came up with this trade idea to share with everyone, and to gather feedback.

Please note that, as I write this article, I have placed a queue order on the same exact trade idea for myself. Full disclosure warranted as I do not wish to be seen as front-running any trade idea among the Seeking Alpha community.

Why gold?

In my recent article, I identified gold as a necessary investment to gain diversification benefits for my overall portfolio, due to its low correlation to the S&P 500.

Specifically, over the 2008 and 2009 financial crisis, the Gold ETF rose steadily, while the S&P 500 suffered declines.

Source: Bloomberg

The picture above shows the period between January 1, 2008, and December 31, 2009. While the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) declined by 20%, the Gold Miners ETF (GDX) declined 6%, while Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) increased 27% in price, representing a 14% annual return.

The benefit of investing in gold now is that if markets are turning volatile and uncertain, and interest rates are about to be lowered further, gold might be a flight to safety for investors. This was also the case between 2001 and 2002.

Source: Bloomberg

The graphs above demonstrate how gold would be vital in balancing out my risks especially since I think the market is heading to more volatile conditions both in terms of economy and world politics. Hence, I have prioritized researching in gold and gold mining companies.

Gold stock picks

When screening through gold mining and royalty companies, I identified Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) and Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) as better of the bunch, and the Seeking Alpha community pointed out Alamos Gold (AGI) as a good company to start my research.

I have a buy target for Newcrest at $20 which is roughly 10% away from current market price. I reckon that the company is still relatively expensive compared to Newmont and Barrick (GOLD) trading at a 13% premium over its peers in terms of EV/EBITDA (9.3x) and Price-to-Book (2.5x).

While I continue to do some groundwork on Newmont, I came up with the idea that selling put options on miners would have some value due to recent weakness in gold price.

SPDR Gold Trust ETF chart from tradingview.com

Trade idea

I am not a technical analyst of stocks, but I used tradingview.com to get a sense of short-term technical support and resistance levels. This helps me decide on trade entry levels and prices as a supplemental reference tool.

Source

The support level 2 on Newmont ranges from $34.79 to $37.26. I checked back against my broker's option prices and felt that I could earn some cash in the short term while waiting to establish a gold position.

Here is the trade order placed:

Source: My brokerage account

I am queuing to sell 1 put option contract with a strike of $34 and exercise date, which is just shy of 1 month. If this trade is executed, I stand to collect $15 in cash before paying for a commission of $3.25. The margin requirement on this is $340. $34 is roughly 10% below current prices.

Source: Seeking Alpha Price Chart

The potential yield against my cost of funds (the margin requirement) is 3.5% for this trade and in terms of cash receipt over the full 100% value of the underlying share ($3,400) is 0.35%. The yield is for 30 days, assuming I am able to get the trade done on October 23, 2019.

Since Newmont has an annual dividend yield of 1.48%, I reckon this trade is a relatively good return in terms of generating cash flow. The risk, of course, is that the price of Newmont will tank below $34 at the date of option expiration. In that case, I would have established a gold exposure, which is a good thing since that was what I was looking for.

I am unfortunately unable to trade options on Newcrest and had to pick Newmont as a proxy. Nonetheless, I am comfortable that the miners do track the gold index and am willing to invest in Newmont through options if they get exercised upon.

Source: Seeking Alpha Chart Comparing Newmont and the Gold Miners ETF.

I did also consider the same trade idea for the Gold Miners ETF, but found the option trade to be rather illiquid.

Source: My broker's account

Despite Newmont not being my preferred mining stock to invest in, I am proposing this trade idea for my own portfolio for the short term. If you do have suggestions and other trade ideas as well, please leave your comments below, and I will start looking into them. Thank you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEM, NCMGF, NCMGY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.