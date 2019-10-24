General Motors: 4%+ Dividend Looks Great Today, But A Cut Is Likely In A Recession

However, a recession would likely jeopardize the dividend, meaning risk-averse income investors should reconsider GM if they are expecting a recession in the near-term.

In addition to a high yield, the dividend payout appears sustainable right now due to the company's profitability and cash flow generation.

General Motors has a high yield of 4.2%, more than double the average yield of the S&P 500 Index.

By Bob Ciura

Not all companies included in the S&P 500 index are blue-chip names that are worth holding in all economic cycles. Some companies within the S&P 500 Index are not suitable for investment in a recession because of their underlying cyclicality.

Investors who need income year in and year out should choose wisely among cyclical businesses, particularly in the current climate of trade wars and a global economic slowdown. Just because a company pays a generous dividend right now doesn’t mean an investor should consider purchasing shares. For companies that are most at-risk during a recession, it is likely that the dividend could be cut in a severe downturn.

One company that pays a dividend that is sustainable today, but could be at risk in a recession, is General Motors (GM).

Business Overview

General Motors was founded in 1908 and today is the largest automobile manufacturer in the U.S. The company has operations in 30 different countries and sells its vehicles in more than 120 countries. General Motors has a market capitalization of $52 billion, with annual sales of $147 billion.

For an assessment of how the company would perform in a future recession, it is worth looking back to see how it performed during the last recession. The company was under considerable financial stress well before the last recession. In 2005, General Motors posted a loss of nearly $11 billion and followed that up with a loss of almost $39 billion.

On 6/8/2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and received a $49.5 billion investment from the U.S. Treasury through the Troubled Asset Relief Program. The company’s financing division, now called Ally, was given another $17 billion.

As part of the reorganization, General Motors closed its Saturn, Pontiac and Hummer divisions and sold off Saab Automobile. General Motors reorganized and made an initial public offering in 2010. The company became profitable later that year.

Fortunately, the steady economic expansion since the Great Recession has allowed the company to vastly improve its financial performance. General Motors reported earnings results for the second quarter on 8/1/2019.

Source: Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 4.

The company produced adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.64 for the second quarter. This result was a decline of 9.4% from the same quarter last year, but came in $0.19 above consensus estimates. Revenue was down 1.9% to $36.1 billion. Revenue topped expectations by $35 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, for North America came to $3 billion. Adjusted EBIT margins were 20.7% for the quarter. World wide sales totaled 1.94 million vehicles, which was 126,000 below last year’s results.

GM delivered 747,000 vehicles in the U.S., primarily due to a 17% increase in crossover sales. The Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse sold a second quarter record number of units and the GMC Acadia had its best first half ever. Every Buick crossover saw growth from the previous year and the new Cadillac XT4 maintained its leadership position. Market share was flat against the second quarter of 2018.

The company saw improvements in its truck division as well. Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra had double-digit sales year-over-year. Retail share for light-duty truck improved 3% sequentially from the first quarter. General Motors heavy-duty pickup line, which launched in June, have seen growing demand. The company added 40,000 unit capacity to its Flint Assembly plant in Michigan to help match interest in the vehicles.

Elsewhere, the company sold 754,000 vehicles in China during the second quarter, which was down about 100,000 from the same quarter a year ago.

Growth Prospects

General Motors does have some positives going for itself, as the company has a strong position in the U.S. market.

Source: U.S. Automotive Manufacturers Market Share 2018

Last year, 17% of all cars and trucks sold in the U.S. were built by General Motors. This market share shows that the company produces cars and trucks that are in high demand by customers.

In particular, SUVs and trucks are in high demand in the U.S. and General Motors had several names on the list of top 20 selling cars and trucks in 2018.

#19 GMC Sierra – 224,554 units

#10 Chevrolet Equinox – 299,449 units

#3 Chevrolet Silverado – 531,158 units

General Motors also has a strong presence in China even as its economy has experienced slower growth. While Chinese sales were down in the second quarter, this was mostly due to outgoing models. General Motors expects to launch approximately 20 new vehicles through the end of 2019. The majority of these will be SUVs. Given the country’s desire for these types of vehicles, General Motors has an opportunity to return to growth in China.

General Motors has also invested in strategic initiatives in order to protect and grow its market share. For example, the company has invested heavily in Super Cruise, which is a hand-free driver assistance system.

Super Cruise uses a combination of map data, high-precision GPS, cameras and radar to allow for hands free driving of the vehicle. The system alerts drivers to retake control when the vehicle approaches stoplights, stop signs and pedestrian and railroad crossings.

As of now, the system is only available on the company’s Cadillac CT6, but General Motors announced in June that it was adding 70,000 miles of compatible dividend highways to Super Cruise. The company expects Super Cruise to be available on more than 200,000 miles of highway in the U.S. and Canada. In 2020, Super Cruise will be available on every Cadillac model. Chevrolet, GMC and Buick brands will be equipped with the system after next year.

Lastly, General Motors as seen as one of the most valuable brands in the world. For 2019, the company placed thirteenth on Fortune 500’s annual list of most valuable brands, down from 10 in the previous year. This shows that the General Motors brand still resonates with consumers.

Dividend Analysis

Following the company’s reemergence from bankruptcy, General Motors didn’t begin paying a dividend until 2014. Listed below are the company’s dividend per year since it began paying a dividend.

2014 dividends-per-share: $1.20

2015 dividends-per-share: $1.38 (15% increase)

2016 dividends-per-share: $1.52 (10% increase)

2017 dividends-per-share: $1.52 (no change)

2018 dividends-per-share: $1.52 (no change)

After initially increasing its dividend in 2015 and 2016, General Motors hasn’t offered a raise since. The last time the company raised its dividend was for the 3/24/2016 payment. Given the number of quarters since the last increase and the various risks facing the global economy, we think it is unlikely that General Motors will provide a dividend raise in the near future.

That said, even with a lack of dividend growth, shares still yield 4.2%. This is well above the ~1.9% average yield of the S&P 500. But even if investors are willing to forgo dividend growth, they still need to be assured that the dividend is safe from being cut. From that perspective, we are not as confident in General Motors, especially if a recession is on the horizon.

Using the annual dividend of $1.52 and our expected earnings-per-share of $6.70 for the year, the dividend payout ratio is 23%. This is below the average payout ratio of 29% since General Motors began paying a dividend. Based on this, investors might feel that the dividend was likely safe if they looked at just the earnings payout ratio.

On the other hand, analyzing free cash flow presents an entirely different picture. General Motors distributed $558 million of dividends during the second quarter while generating negative free cash flow of $828 million for a much higher free cash flow payout ratio of 67%.

Longer term, our conclusion remains the same. General Motors paid out $2.3 billion of dividends over the last four quarters and produced negative free cash flow of $9 billion. Looking back even further, General Motors paid out $9.1 billion of dividends and generated negative free cash flow of $44.2 billion of free cash flow for the years of 2015 through 2018.

General Motors has such huge capital expenditures each year that free cash flow is more than entirely consumed. This doesn’t leave capital available for paying its dividend, meaning that the company has to take on debt in order to pay its dividend.

Indeed, this has had a negative impact on General Motors’ balance sheet. At the end of the second quarter, the company had $24.1 billion in cash and equivalents and $81.3 billion in total current assets against $84.3 billion in current liabilities and $102.4 billion in total liabilities. Long term debt has increased 67% since 2015.

Taking free cash flow and debt into account and it makes sense that General Motors hasn’t increased its dividend since 2016. Paying dividends while running a negative free cash flow balance is probably ill-advised for any company. The low earnings-per-share payout ratio helps to hide this fact, but it is likely that General Motors will not be able to pay its dividend even if the company’s fundamentals improve.

Recession Performance

Assessing a company’s ability to withstand a recession may offer clues to how it will perform during the next recession. Unfortunately, General Motors was in the midst of bankruptcy during the last recession. Listed below are the company’s earnings-per-share results since emerging from bankruptcy.

2010 earnings-per-share: $2.89

2011 earnings-per-share: $3.88 (34% increase)

2012 earnings-per-share: $2.92 (25% decrease)

2013 earnings-per-share: $3.18 (8.9% increase)

2014 earnings-per-share: $3.05 (4.1% decrease)

2015 earnings-per-share: $5.02 (65% increase)

2016 earnings-per-share: $6.00 (20% increase)

2017 earnings-per-share: $6.62 (10% increase)

2018 earnings-per-share: $6.54 (1.2% decrease)

As you can see, General Motors’ earnings-per-share oscillated between years of growth and decline following the exit of bankruptcy. It wasn’t until 2015, long after many other companies had seen a return to growth following the last recession, that General Motors’ growth really hit its stride.

Some of this growth was due to buybacks as the share count was reduced by more than 10% between 2010 and 2018, with much of this occurring following 2015. Still, net income more than doubled over this period of time.

However, with the struggles the company has had in several years following the last recession, we are concerned with how a prolonged recession would impact General Motors’ profitability.

Considering all of the above--General Motors’ dividend has not been raised since 2016, earnings growth has turned negative, debt has increased substantially in recent years, and the heightened risk of a global recession, we believe it is highly likely that an automaker such as General Motors would cut its dividend in a recession.

Final Thoughts

General Motors offers an above market average dividend yield, but this doesn’t mean that income investors should buy the stock. In fact, we believe that the dividend isn’t sustainable in a recession. While General Motors is one of the most recognized brands in the world, the company is far from a blue-chip stock given its shaky history.

We feel there are many other dividend growth stocks that can be considered blue-chip stocks that can continue to pay (and even raise) their dividends in a recession. Income investors are likely attracted to the high current yield, but should consider the impact of a recession on General Motors' dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.