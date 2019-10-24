Tremor: R1 Merger Clouds H1 Trading Update, But Outlook Is Bright - Reiterate A Buy Rating

In light of the mixed bag half year trading update, investors are called to be patient. The combined group has tremendous margin of safety with $70M net cash, sustainable cash inflows and clear strategic opportunities.

Thus far, we were able to infer that Rhythmone’s top line is not growing as fast as it should be. And Tremor’s Performance business still faces considerable headwinds.

Unfortunately, Rhythmone was merged into Tremor’s Branding business. For this reason,we could not determine its precise contribution to the group.

Tremor reported a highly anticipated H1’19 trading update as investors get first glimpses of how the $176M Rhythmone merger integrates into the enlarged group.

Investment thesis

Tremor (OTCPK:TTTPF) ('TRMR' on the LSE), formerly Taptica International, has recently completed a $176M all-share equity merger with Rhythmone (‘R1’). The rationale was to leverage the combined global network and video advertising capabilities to hoist the enlarged group to a new height.

Expectations are high for the H1’19 trading update as the merger promises $20M costs synergy, top line expansion and perhaps even more buyback. Any positive results from these would rally Tremor's share price off its lows.

However, the H1’19 update reminded investors that the execution of the merger is not a quarterly game; the whole of 2019 was always going to be a transitional year. As such, the company did not disclose the precise contribution from R1. Then, the Performance segment continued to face headwinds. And finally, top line did not expand even including R1’s Q2 sales.

Nevertheless, the enlarged group has formed a formidable balance sheet and has ample ammunition to carry out the integration successfully. We remain patient and reiterate our buy rating.

R1 merger clouds future financials

The rationale for Tremor to merge with R1 was to exploit the high growth digital video advertising market in the US, specifically, the rapidly growing OTT and CTV markets.

Source: April 2019 investor presentation

Strategic intents aside, the slide above shows that R1 is a healthy addition to the group. Up to the merger, R1 was net cash and profitable (adjusted EBITDA). However, its revenue stream has been volatile. It makes no easy task to figure out the combined business financials.

Added to the complexity is the high number of acquisitions that R1 has been buying over the years.

Source: R1’s H1’2019 (ending Sept 30, 2018)

Thus, the number of adjustments to the operation and financials such as amortization and goodwill impairments during the integration will blur any progress or failure.

Source: R1’s H1’2019 (ending Sept 30, 2018)

Furthermore, there will also be considerable movements of working capital during the integration as accounts are eliminated and merged. As a result, we will need at least a few more quarters to fully understand the merger in financial terms.

Source: R1’s H1’2019 (ending Sep, 30 2018)

R1 Merger Masks Underlying Problems

While the merger makes sense strategically, financially, it will not be a 1+1 = 3 result as yet.

H1 trading update shows that top line growth was flat, $144.9M (H1 2018: $144M). On closer inspection, we see two glaring problems. One was due to the legacy problem from the performance segment, and the second was the lack of growth from R1.

In detail, sales from the Performance segment dropped to $42.3M from $71.9M YoY. The drop is largely due to the company taking proactive measures to exit sub-scale markets, and turning its focus to OTT and CTV businesses. While it didn’t look so good, going forward, the negative impact of the performance business will diminish.

The second thing that caused flat revenue growth was the lack of contribution from R1’s Q2 sales. Reading between the lines of the management’s statement, we guesstimate that it was around $30M. While it is meaningful, we expected a more substantial number.

The chart below shows the H1’19 income statement of R1. From here, Q2 revenue would have arrived at $87M. Thus, R1’s Q2 sales underperformed by $50M.

However, as we have alluded to in the previous section, the company is on the cusp of a transformation. Additionally, our estimation of the R1 sales contribution is hardly accurate given R1’s Q1 and Q2 numbers were lumped together. Nevertheless, we are in the ballpark of R1 is underperforming.

Source: R1’s H1’2019 (ending Sep 30, 2018)

The combined business is still profitable and cash generative

On the bright side, the combined Branding business performed up to expectation, offsetting the continued headwinds in the Performance business. It generated $102.6M in revenue (H1 2018: $72M), including R1’s Q2 branding activities, representing a 43% increase YOY.

Next, adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow remained healthy and only a touch lower than H1’2018, $21.4M (H1 2018: $21.6) and $19.7M (H1 2018: $21.5M) respectively.

The profit and cash inflow raised the cash level higher. At H1’19, the company’s net cash level stood at $66.5M. Incredibly, this is after the $18.9M share buyback and $18M bank loans repayment.

Upbeat outlook

Make no mistake, Tremor is in transition. Movements and changes make it hard to understand the combined financials. H1’19 has also shown a few concerns.

However, the growing mountain of cash and continued positive cash inflows give time for the company to achieve its goals.

[…] Tremor Video and YuMe's (RhythmOne's advanced TV solution) capabilities have been successfully merged creating a powerful connected TV ("CTV") offering. Underpinning the rationale for the Merger, the combination is a significant milestone within the integration plan and presents a compelling platform for brands to utilise in order to realise value from CTV advertising. […] The Company's strategic shift to focus on video, data and CTV operations, has created a stronger platform for growth, which we anticipate will deliver tangible results during H2 2019. […] Management is confident in the Company's growth prospects in the medium to long-term, with the Merger being key to achieving the scale required to prosper in the brand ecosystem.

Takeaways

Placing a bet on a company in transition raises the level of risk to an investment. Thus, it’s essential to select one that carries a strong history of transformation. We believe both Tremor and R1 have lots of experience in slicing and dicing businesses and have also been profitable in navigating the dynamic digital marketing market.

The combined company’s assets and ability to generate cash add further assurance that time will be on their side. Also, with significant insider ownership and aggressive buyback history, the management’s interest is aligned to those of shareholders. Finally, buying a high growth company at 6xFCF ex-cash and potential $20M cost synergy leaves plenty of room to be wrong.

To conclude, in spite of a mixed-bagged H1 trading update, we remain bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTTPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.