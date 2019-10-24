FirstCash Stumbles On A Slower Near-Term Growth Outlook In Mexico

The long-term outlook for strong growth from the LatAm operations is unchanged and this is a good time to reconsider these shares on the post-earnings pullback.

Increased transfer payments from social programs in Mexico are reducing demand for pawn loans, and this is likely to pressure loan demand for a few quarters.

FirstCash met expectations for the third quarter, but the underlying components were problematic, with stronger performance in the slow-growth U.S. operations and pawn loan headwinds in Mexico.

I’ve said several times in the past that FirstCash (FCFS) is a “second chance stock”; the inherent volatility of the business, magnified by financial leverage and “market leverage” (a higher risk premium) often leads to pullbacks that while not precisely predictable, have nevertheless been pretty consistent over the years. The post-earnings drop after third quarter results looks like another such opportunity.

Weak same-store pawn loan growth is something that shouldn’t be ignored, but I believe the underlying performance of the U.S. operation is improving, and I think the pressures on the Mexican operation are only a short-term issue. With a prospective annualized return now back in the double-digits, I think this is a name for more risk-tolerant investors to consider again.

Inline Consolidated Results, But Some Troubling Moving Parts

FirstCash’s consolidated revenue and EPS were fine relative to expectations, and management reiterated guidance for the year, but there were multiple moving parts that should concern investors, and judging by the nearly 10% drop after the results were announced, I’d say they do.

Revenue was up 5% as reported, with U.S. results down about 1% as reported, but up 3% on a core basis. The difference comes from the further wind-down of the unsecured consumer lending business (payday lending), which has shrunk to just 81 of over 1,000 locations. Within the core revenue figure, retail sales were up 4% year over year and up 3% on a same-store basis, a nice acceleration from the second quarter (flat reported, up slightly adjusted) and the year-ago period (FLAT). Pawn fee revenue was up 2% and up 1% on a same-store basis, a slowdown from the prior quarter.

Overall gross margin in the U.S. operation improved more than a point, with retail margin up 150bp and adjusted segment profit up 8%.

In the LatAm operations, revenue rose 19% as reported and 22% in constant currency, with core revenue up 4% on a same-store basis (up 6% cc), a slight uptick from the 5% cc same-store growth of the second quarter. Retail revenue rose 20% (23% cc), or 5% same-store (8% cc), a noticeable acceleration from the 5% cc same-store growth of the second quarter. Fee revenue rose 16% (18% cc), but came in flat on a same-store basis (up 2% cc), a major deceleration from the 7% cc same-store growth of the second quarter. More on this in a moment.

Overall gross margin declined about 80bp, with retail margin down 160bp, while segment-level adjusted profit rose 12% (14% cc) and margin shrank 150bp.

Total consolidated gross margin improved 30bp on a 20bp decline in retail margin, with EBITDA up 7% and adjusted operating income up more than 9%.

Underlying Loan Demand Is Fading, Creating Near-Term Risks

Pawn loan demand weakened across the board, with U.S. same-store pawn loans down 3% and LatAm loans down 2% (though up 2% in constant currency). There was some growth in average loan amounts (up 2% in the U.S., up 1% cc in LatAm), pointing to even weaker underlying volume trends. As pawn loan balances drive high-margin fees (when the loans are originated and renewed/extended), this is not a positive development for revenue or margins.

In the U.S., this isn’t necessarily as bad as it may seem. The company has been deliberately working to increase outright purchase activity from those customers who wish to simply sell the merchandise in question and have no intention of redeeming the loan; this has been compressing pawn loan activity, but helping retail margins.

It’s a less positive development in the LatAm business (Mexico, specifically). Cash transfers from social programs in Mexico have finally picked up after some protracted delays, reducing people’s need for pawn loans. This development is likely to pressure pawn loan demand for a couple of quarters, though it’s something the company has been through in the past and navigated its way through. In the short term, this could provide a boost for Mexican retailers like Walmex (OTCQX:WMMVY), while the slowing Mexican economy could, perhaps, lead to improved pawn loan demand in 2020.

All told, the pawn loan situation is not quite as bad as it looks, but many investors will “sell on the news” when pawn loan growth figures look weaker, so this is still a near-term risk as the Mexico situation will likely play out over at least a couple more quarters.

The Outlook

First Cash exceeded my expectations for store openings in the second quarter, came in lower than I expected for this quarter, and management is guiding for a reacceleration in the fourth quarter, so my overall near-term capex expectations aren’t too different in absolute terms.

I do see some increased near-term operating risk, as I expect the company to generate lower revenue growth from Mexico on lower pawn fees and lower margins relative to my prior expectations. At the same time, my estimates/expectations were a bit lower than the Street, so the changes to my model and fair value aren’t as meaningful.

Looking past a few quarters of pressure on Mexican pawn loan demand, I’m still bullish on the growth opportunities in Mexico, as it will take years for banks like BBVA (BBVA) and Citi (C) to meaningfully improve their penetration with lower-income customers, despite their attempts to grow microlending and credit card lending. Likewise, I’m bullish on FirstCash’s long-term opportunity in other markets like Colombia and Peru. In the U.S., the improved retail sales performance is encouraging, but I’m hesitant to assume it’s sustainable at this level. I do see more pawn loan growth potential on a slowing economy, but credit availability is still strong and the next election cycle could present some risks, with at least some candidates explicitly looking to target alternative finance providers like pawn and payday lenders.

I continue to value FirstCash on the assumption of mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth increasingly skewed to Latin America, as well as low double-digit FCF growth likewise skewed to Latin America.

The Bottom Line

I believe FirstCash is now once again priced for long-term annualized returns in the double digits, making it a name worth considering. I can see some near-term risk to the share price as institutions bail out of what had been a relatively strong year-to-date performer, and I do see some risk to LatAm results over the next couple of quarters, but for investors with the stomach to buy into pullbacks, this is a good time for due diligence on this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.