SiTime Files Initial Registration Statement For U.S. IPO

SITM has produced contracting topline revenue and uneven financial results across various financial metrics.

The firm develops and sells MEMS products for various electronic applications.

SiTime aims to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

SiTime (SITM) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as an analog semiconductor company providing micro-electromechanical systems [MEMS]-based silicon timing solutions.

SITM is producing contracting revenue and uneven financial results across major metrics, which is a negative for a firm seeking to go public.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.

Company & Technology

Santa Clara, California-based SiTime was founded in 2003 as part of MegaChips Corporation (TYO:6875) and is focused on the development and marketing of silicon timing products for MEMS, analog mixed-signal designs, and advanced system-level integration.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Rajesh Vashist who has been with the firm since 2007 and was previously CEO of Ikanos Communications.

Management believes that SiTime is the only company that is currently developing entirely silicon-based timing solutions that include oscillator systems, resonators and clock integrated circuits.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: SiTime

Some of the markets that SiTime serves includes the enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure industries, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things [IoT], and mobile markets, as well as aerospace and defense verticals, among others.

As of June 15th, 2019, SiTime has shipped more than 1.5 billion units to over 10,000 end customers, among which Apple (AAPL), FitBit (FIT), Garmin (GRMN), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology (SHE:002415), Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930), Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Dell, and Huami (HMI) among others.

Investors in SiTime included RUSNANO, Capital IP Investment Partners, Bosch, CampVentures, Grazia Equity, Northgate Capital, Greylock Partners, CID Group, New Enterprise Associates, and NEW Capital Solutions among others. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

SiTime markets its products through an internal direct sales force that operates in the US, China, India, Italy, Taiwan, the UK, and Ukraine as well as through a global network of distributors and resellers.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been fluctuating as revenue has contracted, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To Sept 30, 2019 15.6% 2018 17.1% 2017 13.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a negative 0.7x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To Sept 30, 2019 -0.7 2018 -1.1

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global MEMS market is projected to reach $18.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2017 and 2022.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the increasing demand for smart consumer electronics and wearable devices, as well as the introduction of efficient, cost-effective, and compact MEMS technologies.

Major competitors that provide or are developing MEMS solutions include:

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Silicon Labs (SLAB)

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Analog Devices (ADI)

IBM (IBM)

Elmos Semiconductor (ETR:ELG)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TPE:2330)

ams AG (SWX:AMS)

Goertek (SHE:002241)

ON Semiconductor (ON)

Source: Sentieo

Management says that SiTime is the only company that produces entirely silicon-based timing solutions.

Financial Performance

SITM’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue

Uneven gross profit and gross margin

Variable operating profit

Fluctuating cash flow

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To Sept 30, 2019 $ 55,985,000 -10.2% 2018 $ 85,214,000 -15.7% 2017 $ 101,065,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To Sept 30, 2019 $ 26,110,000 16.3% 2018 $ 36,205,000 -24.4% 2017 $ 47,918,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Sept 30, 2019 46.64% 2018 42.49% 2017 47.41% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To Sept 30, 2019 $ (5,903,000) -10.5% 2018 $ (7,790,000) -9.1% 2017 $ 5,590,000 5.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To Sept 30, 2019 $ (7,240,000) 2018 $ (9,342,000) 2017 $ 4,723,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To Sept 30, 2019 $ 4,882,000 2018 $ (1,046,000) 2017 $ 2,820,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of Sept 30, 2019, the company had $9.2 million in cash and $67.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended Sept 30, 2019, was $6.5 million.

IPO Details

SITM has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

After the IPO, parent firm MegaChips will remain a controlling shareholder of SITM.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

However, we currently intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering primarily for general corporate purposes, including working capital, sales and marketing activities, product development, general and administrative matters, and capital expenditures, although we do not currently have any specific or preliminary plans with respect to the use of proceeds for such purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Barclays, Stifel, Needham & Company, Raymond James, and Roth Capital Partners.

Commentary

SITM is attempting to spin out from parent firm MegaChips in a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

The company’s financials show a firm that is actually contracting its top line revenue and producing uneven financial results across major metrics.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue has fluctuated as revenue has contracted.

The market opportunity for MEMS technologies is forecast to grow at nearly a 10% CAGR over the next several years, so the company has a positive industry growth trend in its favor.

However, SITM’s performance has left much to be desired, especially for a company seeking to go public.

For operating companies, going public is predicated on the prospects of future growth, and management needs to show its ability to grow the business, which is absent in SITM’s current case.

When we learn more about management’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.