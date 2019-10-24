Gilead Will Pull Levers Thursday

Source: Barron's

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) reports Q3 earnings after-hours. Analysts expect revenue of $5.61 billion and eps of $1.74. The revenue estimate implies flat growth Y/Y and a 1% decline Q/Q. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Is Flat Growth A Win?

Gilead's revenue growth has been uneven and difficult to predict over the past few quarters. In Q2 2019, the company generated revenue of $5.7 million, up 8% Y/Y. Heading into Q2, Gilead's HIV revenue was stagnant. Management chalked up a dismal Q1 performance to seasonality. HIV revenue recovered in Q2, bouncing 12% sequentially on higher prescription demand.

Biktarvy was again the star with $1.1 billion in product sales, up 40% Q/Q. It is now Gilead's top selling product, and likely its most important. Can the HIV segment have a repeat performance? It could determine how GILD performs post-earnings.

HCV revenue was $842 million, up 7% Q/Q. Europe benefited from an $80 million adjustment for revenue claw back reserves pursuant to sales from prior periods. This helped spur HCV sales growth in Europe by 36%. Sans this clawback, HCV sales would have fallen. It may not occur again in Q3, which could hurt overall HCV sales growth. The HCV segment faces headwinds from competition from AbbVie's (ABBV) Mavyret and new generics from Gilead. The outlook remains dismal, in my opinion. The segment still represents about 15% of Gilead's total product sales and will likely drag down total revenue growth for several more quarters.

The silver lining for Gilead is that it has levers to pull in order to spur growth in operating income. In Q2, gross margin was flat at 82%. SG&A and R&D costs were a combined $2.3 billion or about 39% of revenue; this was less than the 40% reported in Q1. The fallout was that EBITDA grew 7% Q/Q. The EBITDA margin was 49%, the same as Q1. The $2.3 billion of SG&A and R&D spending could represent a large enough pool for management to cut into in order to maintain margins in the face of stagnant top line growth.

LOE Could Weigh

Gilead faces a loss of exclusivity ("LOE") for a few of its products. In isolation, this may not be a big deal. When you add in headwinds for HCV then LOE could become a headache. Heart drugs Letairis and Ranexa generated a combined $223 million in revenue in Q2, down over 35% Q/Q. Letairis's revenue increased $7 million versus Q1 as inventory was favorable in comparison to a Q1 drawdown. However, management indicated Letairis prescriptions were deteriorating in the face of generic competition. Its revenue will likely fall in Q3 and going forward.

Truvada is expected to face competition in 2020 from Teva's (TEVA) generic offering. Atripla could face generic competition by 2021. Truvada, Atripla, Letairis and Ranexa generated combined product sales of $1.1 billion, or about 19% of total product sales. It could be difficult for Gilead to replace this revenue stream from its current R&D pipeline.

Galapagos Could Bear Fruit

Gilead and licensor Galapagos NV (GLPG) recently announced long-term Phase 3 clinical trials for JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib in patients with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis. The rheumatoid arthritis market was estimated at around $23 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow in the low single digit range over the next few years. Gilead plans to file an NDA in the U.S. this year. Marketing applications are under review in Europe and Japan. The company recently made a $1.1 billion equity investment in Galapagos and a $3.95 billion upfront payment to access Galapagos's current and future drug pipeline.

Galapagos is viewed as a highly productive R&D engine, while Gilead's core competency is (1) acquiring companies with drugs in late stage clinical trials and (2) helping target companies develop and market those drugs. Galapagos allowed Gilead to put its $30 billion in capital to work. It will likely have to do more deals if Gilead is to replace drugs currently facing LOE.

Conclusion

GILD is down nearly 6% Y/Y. Until the company can grow revenue on a consistent basis, the stock remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.