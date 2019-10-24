SAP: Back On Track After Q3 Earnings

Despite the company noting the CEO’s departure, the stock is up ~15% since the pre-release.

SAP (SAP) reported a strong Q3 earnings this quarter with revenue growing 10% constant currency, which was the same as what was pre-released a few weeks ago. Also during the pre-release, the company noted that CEO Bill McDermott would be transitioning out of his role. Since pre-releasing earnings, the stock was performed exceptionally well, up ~15%.

Total revenue during the quarter grew 10% on a constant currency basis which was led by cloud revenue, which grew 33% on a constant currency basis. Both revenue and margins were above consensus expectations, ultimately leading to a better than expected EPS for the quarter.

Management also reiterated their 2019 and 2020-2023 guidance targets. While these metrics were not raised, reiterating their longer-term guidance should be seen as a positive given the amount of turmoil currently going on in the market regarding a global economic slowdown, China, and Brexit.

After reporting a strong quarter and seeing the stock pop around 15%, it seems like valuation has reached a sweet spot and is no longer undervalued. While it may be difficult to become comfortable around putting additional money into the name at these levels, investors should be very confident about the long-term investment in SAP.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

During Q3, revenue grew 10% in constant currency (13% growth in reported terms) to €6.81 billion, which was slightly better than last quarter’s 8% constant currency growth and was above consensus estimates for ~9% growth. The strong growth during the quarter was largely led by cloud, which grew 33% in constant currency to €1.81 billion, representing ~26% of total revenue.

Growth in EMEA remained strong at 46% in constant currency (up slightly from 44% last quarter). Management noted growth was driven by both Germany and UK in Cloud and Software revenue, which grew 9% in constant currency. Despite the worries of a slowdown in Europe and concerns about Brexit, the EMEA market seems to operate above expectations. APJ growth also remained healthy at 37% growth in constant currency and 5% growth from Cloud and Software. However, management noted they are starting to see a slowdown in China as customers are taking a little longer to finalize contracts given trade war tensions.

Cloud bookings were also strong during the quarter, coming in at 34% growth in constant currency. While this does include some bookings benefit from IaaS and Microsoft, it seems like investors were content with this outcome. SAP’s relationship with Microsoft Azure should lead to increased cloud bookings over the next several quarters which could ultimately bleed into other areas of the business, providing further upside from here.

Over the longer-term, investors will continue to focus on cloud growth and margin expansion. With the new established relationship with Microsoft, cloud bookings are off to a great start.

When viewing margins, SAP saw their operating margins expand ~170bps to 30.6% during the quarter, which was above consensus expectations for margins of ~29.5%. As cloud revenue continues to grow at a faster pace than the company’s overall revenue, we could continue to see operating margins improve. Typically, Cloud and Software revenue has higher margins, given the lack of hardware and cost of goods sold. Thus, over time, operating margins could have a pathway to improvement.

With revenue slightly above expectations and operating margins coming in strong, SAP saw their EPS reach €1.30, which was slightly ahead of consensus expectations.

Management also reiterated their medium-term outlook and FY19 guidance. This should be a positive signal for investors given the recent market turbulence surrounding global economic slowdown and trade war speculation. Along with better than expected earnings, the reiteration of FY19 and medium-term guidance likely helped the stock price over the past few weeks.

Over the mid-term, management’s goal is to triple cloud revenue in addition to expanding margins by 500bps (equivalent to 100bps of margin expansion each year). This plan was first announced in Q1 and was met with a very positive reaction. Management’s plan includes total revenue of over €35 billion with recurring revenue reaching 80%. Given the fact that nothing changed from these plans, this should be viewed as a positive as nothing fundamentally changed with the business or outlook since last quarter.

Management also reiterated FY19 guidance, demonstrating continued confidence for the remainder of the year. For FY19, management expects cloud subscription and support revenue of €6.7-7.0 billion, representing 33-39% constant currency growth. Cloud and software revenue is expected to be €22.4-22.7 billion, representing 8.5-10% constant currency growth.

Operating profit for the year is also expected to be €7.85-8.05 billion growing 9.5-12.5% in constant currency, which was raised slightly from prior guidance of growth of 7.5-11.5% in constant currency.

Valuation

While the stock remains up ~15% since pre-releasing earnings and the announcement of their CEO departing, the stock is still down over 5% since their July high of ~$140. Cloud growth continues to impress and will likely remain strong over the next several quarters given the expanding relationship with Microsoft Azure. Over time, we investors should see margins continue to expand, leading to increased profitability.

Management reiterated both their medium-term targets and FY19 guidance, which should reinforce their underlying confidence in the business fundamentals despite the several unknown market conditions (potential economic slowdown, trade wars, Brexit).

Compared to other larger cap software competitors, SAP trades at a forward P/E ratio near the middle of the pack. Even though each of these competitors have an international presence, SAP's exposure to both Europe and Asia Pacific puts them at higher scrutiny considering current international economic conditions seems to be under pressure.

However, by reiterating both FY19 and medium-term targets, I believe management remains very confident in the next several years of their business growth and investors should look forward to the next few years of success.

Q3 provided a strong quarter for investors to become more confident around the name. While Q2 was a bit of a disappointment, it seems like the company is now operating at full power. The expanded relationship with Microsoft Azure gives SAP additional firepower to expand margins and increase their profitability.

While it is a little more challenging to say now is a better time to build up a position in the name compared to a few months ago, I believe investors will continue to be rewarded over the long term. For now, I would remain long in this name and look to pick up additional shares on any dips.

