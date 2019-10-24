Activision: Call To Be Bullish

I rate Activision a HOLD with a price target of $50 as investors should wait to take advantage of near term downside volatility which will offer a cheaper entry point.

While it is still vulnerable to market share erosion from competitors, I believe Activision has what it takes to shake off the negative sentiments.

Activision's game titles are leading the pack across most of the promising future trends in the gaming industry.

Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) current valuation is still suffering from the negative sentiments after declining sales growth in recent quarters. Like its competitors, Activision has a lot of tailwinds that will drive growth in the near term. This includes positive gaming trends such as e-Sports, streaming, and the growth of mobile games. I consider Activision fairly valued at the current price. A $50/share price point remains the more realistic entry point that offers the best value. However, for long term investors, Activision is a HOLD.

Demand

Microsoft says there are more than two billion gamers around the world.

In 2018, alone, the video-game industry saw a profit of over $134.9 billion. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ring, global box-office revenue for cinema amounted to a relatively paltry $41.1 billion, and music global revenue totaled at $19.1 billion. - Talk market

Ten years ago, the mobile gaming market didn't exist; today, it's a $60 billion business. The industry has also witnessed new trends in growing digital downloads on PC, e-Sports, and gaming subscription. Lastly, there is the increasing adoption of streaming services due to faster internet speed and improved bandwidth.

Activision has a well-diversified line of games for the next generation of consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

According to recent research by NewZoo, Activision's Blizzard studio now ranks as the most-watched publisher on Twitch displacing Epic for the first time since the release of Fortnite.

Business/Financials

Activision has underperformed in recent quarters. Games such as Destiny have performed below expectations. Overall, MAU across its games has dropped. However, heading into 2020, Activision will enjoy renewed engagement across its titles and softer comp after its recent correction. This will be driven by games such as Call of Duty mobile, which as performed well since launch. Call of Duty mobile is now at 100 million downloads less than two weeks after its release. Other key games include World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Candy Crush Saga, and Hearthstone. These games all made Newzoo's ranking for the top 20 most popular PC games in September.

In terms of the future of gaming, Activision has a lot of top-ranked games in e-Sport. According to Roundhill, Overwatch is a Tier 1A esports game in terms of viewership and prize money. Other top-ranked games include Call of Duty, Hearthstone, and Starcrafts.

Activision's margins have improved over the past two years. I expect this trend to continue due to the shift towards high margin digital game downloads and subscription cutting out the middlemen retailers. Activision has enough cash on its balance sheet to meet its financial obligations. Its debt to equity ratio is attractive at 24%. It has an attractive cash and quick ratio of 3.4 and 3.1, respectively.

Cash flow from operations was significantly boosted in 2018 due to a slew of new games. I expect this to normalize in 2019. Cash flow from investing activities has been driven by steady growth in CAPEX and the proceeds from the investment of its cash in marketable securities. In recent quarters, cash flow from financing activities has been driven by dividend payout and share repurchase.

According to the last earnings call:

We paid a cash dividend of $0.37 per common share which was up 9% year-over-year for a total of $283 million in aggregate to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2019

Overall, Activision's financials are solid.

Investors/Valuation

ATVI has a quant rating of neutral. It has an average analyst price target of $57 and a 2020E revenue growth rate of 9.9%. It trades at a price to sales ratio of 5.8, similar to EA (EA) at 5.6. At a market cap of $42 billion versus EA at $27 billion, the street has priced in the bulk of the projected growth in free cash flow that will be driven by the growing margin contribution from digital and mobile game sales.

I have a modest forecast which assumes revenue growth of 9% in 2020, decelerating to 7% in 2021 and 4% by 2024. I expect FCF % of revenue to expand from 24% in 2020 to 30% by 2024. This will be driven by the high margin digital game sales and other favorable gaming trends such as in-game purchases, mobile ads, and e-Sports. This amounts to a P/S ratio of 6 or a price target of $50 using shares outstanding of 774 million on 2019 expected revenue of $6.35 billion.

Activision is one of the few game companies that pay a dividend. This is a nice brownie point. Its payout ratio has increased over the years. Shares of Activision sold off last year due to the success of Fortnite cannibalizing sales. Management expects a resurgence this year, though investors are yet to warm up to this after the company released a series of titles to drive renewed interests across its titles.

Tencent's 5% ownership of Activision suggests it will try to include some of Fortnite's go-to-market strategies into Activision. This includes an increasing focus on sponsoring live streaming and increasing participation in e-Sports. This is the future of gaming, and I see Activision positioning ahead of competitors in these trends.

Macro/Competitors

Activision will continue to be challenged for its active base of gamers who will be enticed by free to play games on other platforms. As a result, Activision will need to keep spending on R&D and SG&A to chase competitors off. Unlike the smaller competitors, Activision has a lot to lose. They only need to be lucky enough to build a game that will be attractive enough to Activision's existing user base. While a lot will fail, the few who win will win big, and the effect of their success will be disruptive to Activision's business. Epic won big with Fortnite, and the effect was felt in 2018. Activision needs to disrupt itself going forward to keep the volatility inherent in the stock in check.

Conclusion

Activision has all the tools to reaccelerate its growth story, and I see management firing on all cylinders in the wake of declining interest in Fortnite. At the current valuation, Activision isn't overvalued, though a discount to the current valuation will pose as an attractive entry point if the opportunity presents itself.

I will be initiating a HOLD rating with a price target of $50.

