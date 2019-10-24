Netflix Should Buy ViacomCBS

Netflix (NFLX) is in big trouble without a grand stroke of genius by management in coming months. I propose Netflix fix its two biggest competitive problems, the lack of both owned content and free cash generation, before it’s too late. Netflix’s middle man streaming business model between customers and media content assets will not cut it anymore. By acquiring the new ViacomCBS combined media enterprise as soon as possible, Netflix can turn lemons into lemonade. Purchasing a huge library of entertainment assets to broadcast over the internet, while immediately adding $3-$5 billion in cash flow and earnings generation each year, would put the embattled Netflix stock quote back on track.

Management at Netflix is rapidly coming to realize a stand-pat operating model of paying billions annually to create/rent streaming content, while its high subscription selling price per month is coming under attack by new competition, is a lose/lose proposition going into 2020. The only way forward is to make a bold move, specifically a transformative merger with an important media content owner.

Sumner Redstone and his National Amusement entity hold about 79% voting control of the soon to be merged CBS Corporation (CBS), (CBS.A) and Viacom Inc. (VIAB), (VIA). I think an all-stock Netflix deal to buy out ViacomCBS in late 2019 or early 2020 would be an ideal ending statement for his long career in entertainment ownership and production. Who wouldn’t want to become one of the largest shareholders in a reinvigorated, high growth return Netflix? After subpar investment gains from his companies for several decades vs. the media industry, a sellout to Netflix may prove his grandest and smartest achievement. Sometimes the simplest answer is the best answer. Netflix’s board and management only have to negotiate with the Redstone family to work out a price.

Below are graphs of some of the television/film content ViacomCBS owns.

During 2016, I outlined the argument on Seeking Alpha for Disney (DIS) to acquire Netflix when its quote was around $120 a share. The merger would have allowed Disney to quickly enter and basically control the world of streaming video/entertainment content all over the world. Apparently, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger did not like the steep entry fee back then, around $50 billion to buy out the premier global streaming company. Of course, feeling left behind a few years later, Mr. Iger decided to purchase $70 billion in Fox content assets, and will likely spend tens of billions more building out Disney’s streaming service, about to begin in November.

Now the big boys are all coming to play in Netflix’s backyard. Everyone is entering the streaming business and spending billions to become even bigger players. Disney+, Google’s Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and YouTube, Apple (AAPL) TV, Amazon (AMZN) Prime, Facebook (FB) and AT&T (T) Time Warner have all announced media content investments or new spending sprees in the tens of billions to roll out greater streaming options for consumers globally. The competitive environment for Netflix could easily turn it into the America Online situation of the 1990s tech bubble peak. Basically, AOL grew at an astounding clip to become the largest and only truly functioning Microsoft Windows compatible online access company for U.S. consumers between 1993-99. Then competition and a changing Internet access landscape showed up and ran AOL into the ground. Could Netflix suffer the same fate? I have openly wondered about Netflix’s business fortunes past 2019, and been short the stock off and on this year.

Netflix is Expensive, ViacomCBS is Cheap

The argument for an all stock deal, where Netflix just mints new shares to hand out to Sumner (and a few others) for ownership of ViacomCBS is compelling right now. CBS and Viacom are late to the game in streaming, planning to spend future cash flow and earnings to catch up. Why not join forces with the world’s largest streaming service, filling your business model void overnight, while helping Netflix to plug its major gaps? Talk about a win-win. This potential business marriage looks like a match made in Wall Street heaven.

Viacom and CBS stock prices are down 40% the past 12 months and valuations are getting cheap. Using pro forma projections in last week’s S-4 filing with the SEC, the combined CBS and Viacom companies are earning better than $3 billion on a stock market capitalization around $23 billion. Contrast these numbers to Netflix, a company with meager projected earnings of $1 billion in 2019 and $2 billion in 2020 against a market cap of $110 billion at $265 per share. Given a 35%-50% premium to take over ViacomCBS, Netflix could cement its position as top dog in streaming. Netflix/ViacomCBS would have roughly $5.5 billion in earnings generation estimated annually on $52 billion in combined revenues for 2020, with a market cap around $145 billion. The upsides are cost synergies, goodwill amortization protecting more cash flow from taxes, additional billions in new content funding from profits yearly, plus the ability to exploit the ViacomCBS catalog for streaming consumer choice.

I don’t see much downside for the idea, outside of acquiring about $20 billion in ViacomCBS debt. Netflix could even deal with that accounting negative by issuing shares in exchange for the debt, if they were really on the ball. I would definitely recommend extinguishing the debt, as it's the biggest reason CBS and Viacom’s equity quotes have stagnated for years. Clearing away all the old IOUs, a nearly debt free combination with Netflix would equate with earnings beyond $6 billion in 2020 against a market cap of $165 billion. What’s not to like about a liquid balance sheet, selling at a price to earnings ratio of 26x, with “the” leading content ownership and streaming asset as your holdings?

Maintaining Netflix’s above average revenue and earnings growth vs. the S&P 500 is a probable outcome of the businesses joining forces. For comparison on valuation, Disney’s current share price is selling at a Wall Street analyst 2020 projected 24x earnings. The Disney foray into streaming is forcing the company to expend huge capital on its service roll-out in 2019-21, and the balance sheet has taken a hit from extra debt assumed in the Fox acquisition. Under my reasoning, a Netflix/ViacomCBS price to earnings ratio in the mid to upper-20s is completely justifiable.

ViacomCBS Looks Like a Buy Regardless of Netflix Interest

Now seems the perfect time for Netflix (or anyone else) to acquire the high profit margin ViacomCBS asset. For example, Warren Buffett could use some of his $120 billion in cash at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) to instantly become a media mogul, with Sumner’s blessing of course. Buffett could buy out the ViacomCBS business for $30-35 billion or so upfront, then pay off the legacy $20 billion in debt. I come up with about $4 billion in annual free cash flow and earnings for the $50-55 billion purchase from the extra goodwill amortization and slashed interest expense. An approximate 8% earnings yield on his money, with a business churning out 15-20% in net, after-tax profit margins on revenues, able to grow markedly with the right managers is a substantially better idea than 2% returns per annum on cash investments.

On the two-year charts below, I'm highlighting the oversold conditions in the momentum trend Average Directional Index ((ADX)) line. The existing CBS equity will be the new trading vehicle in weeks, traded on the Nasdaq as the merged ViacomCBS organization. Viacom shareholders will convert each share to 0.59625 of CBS. Blue-chip ADX moves above 40 on selling usually signal a bounce higher or longer-term bottom is close. I have highlighted such instances with green circles.

Conclusion

Netflix has two huge holes in its business model as competition heats up, a lack of adequate content and cash. Management is beginning to figure out monetizing existing content is the profitable path forward vs. borrowing tens of billions in capital on hit-and-miss new show production. Bold and decisive action now may be the only real option to save the Netflix operating business from a steady decline. An all-stock deal to acquire ViacomCBS could be the quickest and easiest fix. The purchase would bring in billions of annual cash flow and profits, plus a huge owned library of popular television shows, a major network, and theatrical film names to broadcast to the world. Odds are good the resulting enterprise will continue to grow and compete successfully with the likes of larger players like Disney, Facebook, AT&T, Amazon, Apple and Google and others.

Importantly for investors, Netflix would move from a cash burn to cash flow position on the combination, a critical bear point of contention. This week, Netflix announced it was borrowing another $2 billion to fund content and marketing. New subscriber growth is slowing, and the approaching Disney+ platform will unwrap a huge new competitive threat in a matter of days at half the regular Netflix monthly cost for consumers. If Netflix does nothing to improve its position in a masterful stroke, its stock quote could be a ticking time bomb for investors.

For my bottom-fishing friends, the new ViacomCBS company is worth looking into as a high-margin, diversified media play. It's undervalued, under-appreciated by Wall Street, and due for a bounce/bottom in coming weeks. Food for thought anyway. Thanks for reading. I hope interested investors can use this article as a starting point for more in-depth research on the stocks mentioned.

