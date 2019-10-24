Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of October 2019

Welcome to the October 2019 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt prices slightly lower after recent rises; however, LME inventory fell significantly. The biggest news for the month was the multi-year LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) deal to acquire cathode material from Umicore. LG is said to be supplying Tesla (TSLA) for the Chinese Tesla Model 3 production.

Cobalt price news

As of October 21, the cobalt spot price was US$16.10/lb, down slightly from US16.56/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$35,000/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory was 711 tonnes, down significantly from last month (834 tonnes). More details on cobalt pricing (in particular, the more relevant cobalt sulphate) can be found here at Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 1-year chart - USD 16.10

As reported in August 2019 by Reuters quoting UBS:

We expect the cobalt price to increase around 60 percent over the next 18 months back to $20 a pound."

Cobalt demand and supply

On September 23, S&P Global reported:

Analyst says tighter cobalt market swings sentiment in producers' favor. A battery minerals expert said uncertain supply from Congo has swung sentiment in cobalt producers' favor since Glencore PLC announced in August that it would shut down the world's largest cobalt mine at the end of 2019. Following Glencore's announcement, S&P Global Platts initially reported that Citi forecast refined cobalt prices would rise to the point where they average about US$38,000/t in 2020, amid a wave of trader and consumer de-stocking. Citi sees strong demand growth coming from the electric vehicle sector and Congo supply risks making cobalt an attractive investment opportunity and expects that consumers, traders and even investors would be tempted to build cobalt stocks if global growth and trade war fears fall further.

Cobalt market news

On October 7, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence blogged:

Glencore's revamped GEM deal could leave electric vehicle makers short of sustainable cobalt. Today, Glencore announced a revamped deal with the world's largest precursor producer, GEM Co Ltd, for cobalt hydroxide that equates to 61,200 tonnes of contained cobalt for a five year period between 2020 and 2024... This means over 50% of Glencore's cobalt production is tied up in long term contracts with two major customers. Cobalt prices jump, undersupply beckons, stockpiles to soften blow. The announcement of the Mutanda closure caused a upward price reaction and saw the Benchmark Minerals' Cobalt Hydroxide CIF Asia Assessed Price increase by 17% in August and a further 20% in September. It also had a significant impact on Benchmark Minerals' Cobalt Forecast, shifting the market into structural undersupply by as early as 2020, three years sooner than expected such is the size of the Mutanda operation. Over the past 18 months, however, Benchmark Minerals has seen significant cobalt stockpiles grow in the DRC and elsewhere in Africa which will be sufficient to feed the market in 2020 and soften the short term blow.

On October 17, Forbes reported:

Demand crash on the EV highway hits battery metals. A collapse in sales of electric vehicles in China has triggered a chain reaction up the raw materials pipeline and raised fresh questions about the short-term future of EVs without heavy-duty government subsidies. What rocked supporters of the EV industry earlier this week was a report from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers that sales of new-energy vehicles, a description that include full electric and hybrids, fell 34.2% in September compared with the same month last year. On a global basis, Macquarie said the slowdown in China was being offset by increased EV sales in Europe and the U.S. but the overall picture was of "sales growth screeching almost to a halt at 8% growth in 2019" versus 52.6% year-on-year growth between 2015 and 2018.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On October 7, Glencore announced:

China's GEM Co. Ltd and Glencore extend their long-term strategic cobalt partnership. GEM Co. Ltd [GEM] and Glencore are pleased to announce that they have entered into a five year agreement for the supply of cobalt hydroxide (cobalt). Under the terms of the agreement, Glencore will provide a minimum of 61,200 tonnes of Cobalt for GEM between 2020 and 2024.

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)

No news for the month.

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTCPK:CMCLF)

On October 18, China Molybdenum announced:

Results of the issuance of the 2019 third tranche super short-term financing instruments. Pursuant to the Notice, the registration of the Company's super short-term financing instruments in a principal amount of RMB6 billion will be valid for a period of two years from the issuance date of the Notice (namely 10 April 2019).

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG owns the Metalkol facility in the DRC, where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

On October 8, Eurasian Resources Group announced:

Eurasian Resources Group publishes sustainable development report 2018."

On October 11, Eurasian Resources Group announced:

Eurasian Resources Group becomes a Platinum partner of flagship Mining Space Summit in Luxembourg... (ERG) is pleased to announce its support for the Mining Space Summit, a one-day workshop organised by the Luxembourg Space Agency together with the country's government, in Luxembourg, where the Group is headquartered.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On September 23, Electrek reported:

Tesla is switching to NCM battery cells for Chinese Model 3, LG starts mass production, report says. Tesla is about to start production at Tesla Gigafactory 3 in China and now a report states that LG Chem started mass production of battery cells to supply the factory. Interestingly, the report states that Tesla is switching to NCM battery cells for China-made Model 3.

On September 25, The Korea Times reported:

LG Chem buys cathode materials from Belgium's Umicore.....LG Chem has signed a multi-year supply deal with Belgian materials technology company Umicore to buy large amounts of cathode materials to meet growing global demand for electric vehicle [EV] batteries, the Korean company said Tuesday.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (SMMYY)

No news for the month.

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On September 27, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

The first coupon rate for Norilsk Nickel stock bonds is set at 7.20% per annum."

On September 27 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Shareholders of MMC Norilsk Nickel approved the dividend for the first half 2019. Shareholders of MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest palladium and refined nickel producer, held the Extraordinary General Meeting [EGM] on September 26, 2019. The EGM approved the interim dividend for the first half of 2019 in the amount of RUB 883.93 per ordinary share (approximately USD 13.27 at the RUB/USD exchange rate of the Russian Central Bank as of August 20, 2019, the date when the Board of Directors made a recommendation on the dividend), totaling RUB 139.88bn (approximately USD 2.1bn). The shareholders approved the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on October 7, 2019.

On October 1, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel's polar division to acquire rock bolting equipment. The Company will spend RUB 2.5 bn on the acquisition."

Investors can also read my article:

Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Perhaps Starts In 2018, or my article "An update on Norilsk Nickel."

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

No news for the month.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF) (formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

On October 7, RNC Minerals announced:

Solid production performance for RNC Minerals September gold production of 8,239 oz."

On October 15, RNC Minerals announced:

RNC Minerals provides production and cost guidance and positive operational update....Guidance for the second half 2019: Production 42,000-49,000 oz. AISC US$1,150-$1,250 per oz.

On October 17 RNC Minerals announced:

Beta Hunt continues to deliver high-grade gold. An estimated 3,200 ounces of coarse gold has been recovered from the 15 Level A Zone approximately 30 metres north of the Father's Day Vein.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - Gold & Nickel production results for Beta Hunt.

Q4 2019 - A Beta Hunt reserve estimate to be announced.

2020 - Any partner/funding decisions on the Dumont Ni-Co Project.

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [TSX-V: JRV] (OTC: JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (merger with eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF))

On October 15, Jervois Mining announced: 'Jervois update on drilling at Idaho Cobalt Operations, United States.' Highlights include:

Deep drilling, through two exploration holes into the footwall past the main RAM resource zone have both intercepted copper [CU] and Cobalt [CO] mineralization. These intercepts reside between 75 to 220 metres outside the current mine wireframe model underpinning the Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO") mine plan......

Due to seasonal constraints and acceleration of feasibility optimisation, the ICO drilling programme for 2019 has now been completed. Results are providing valuable sample information for metallurgical testwork, generation of physical off-take samples for customers and infill resource drilling.

On October 15, Jervois Mining announced: 'Jervois Mining receives Phase 1 drill results, Uganda.' Highlights include:

Initial drilling programme has concluded at Bujagali, which targeted the Bombo and Waragi anomalies detected during earlier geochemical sampling programmes.

In total in the Bujagali region, five diamond holes were drilled at Bombo (totaling 1,325 metres) and an initial 12 diamond holes (or 2,225 metres) at Waragi.

Highlights include: 1.4m @ 0.19% Co from 55.0m-19DDHW002A. 5.3m @ 0.15% from 76.6m.....

....further drilling at Waragi is now planned during Q4 to systematically test the large Cu-Co geochemical anomaly which extends for over 20km and follow-up on the shallow high-grade intercepts from the Phase 1 drilling.

Q4 drilling at the Kilembe Area Properties is planned to test the high grade Cu-Au anomalies from rock chip samples (see ASX release dated 9 September 2019). Mobilisaiton to the Kilembe area is well underway with drilling anticipated to commence during October."

On October 17, Jervois Mining announced:

Jervois sells Bullabulling royalty for A$3.1 million cash."

Investors can read about the merger with Jervois Mining here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Drill results, off-take agreements, project financing.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (FTMDF)

On October 3, Fortune Minerals announced:

Fortune Minerals provides NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project technical report update. The 6,000 tpd throughput rate that was being considered for the development is not justified in the current cobalt price environment - Efforts are refocusing on the previous 4,650 tpd rate....The previous Technical Report validated the feasibility of the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project ("NICO Project") at a mill production rate of 4,650 tonnes of ore per day ("tpd") using a combined open pit and underground mining strategy and vertically integrated development. The updated study was assessing an expanded mill throughput rate of 6,000 tpd and a number of process improvements.....

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132 kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On September 30, Clean TeQ announced:

Sunrise battery materials complex project update. Work is ongoing to position Sunrise as one of the largest and most advanced nickel/cobalt development projects in the world. Progress continues to be made with Front End Engineering and Design [FEED], specifically on hazard and risk assessments in key areas of the plant, procurement (especially tendering on long-lead items) and specialist design sub-contract areas.

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - Further off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On October 1, Australian Mines announced:

Sconi Project offtake agreement with SK Innovation. The Offtake Agreement was subject to two conditions precedent to be satisfied on or before 30 September 2019, as follows: 1. Sconi Mining Operation obtaining legally binding documents for financing to complete the construction and commissioning of the Sconi Project on terms acceptable to Sconi Mining Operation. 2. SK Innovation completing, and being satisfied (in its absolute discretion) with the results, of its due diligence conducted on the Sconi Project.....Australian Mines advises that SK Innovation and Australian Mines have agreed to extend the end date for satisfaction of the conditions precedent to 31 October 2019 solely for the purposes of progressing discussions regarding financial support for the Sconi Project from SK Innovation.

On October 2, Australian Mines announced:

Resource extension drilling commences at Flemington Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project, New South Wales."

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - First drill results for Thackaringa.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405 kt of contained cobalt and 5.46 mt of contained nickel at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

On September 30, Ardea Resources announced:

Godolphin completes key IPO appointments. David Greenwood appointed Chief Executive Officer... If all goes to plan, we are in line for a Q4 2019 listing on ASX.

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, my update Ardea article here, and CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2019 - Godolphin Resources spin off and IPO.

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding for the KNP Project.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total, Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5 kt of contained cobalt at their Thackaringa Cobalt Project in NSW, Australia.

On October 15, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced:

Cobalt Blue September quarterly report... Global Energy Metals Corporation (GEMC) testwork co-operation agreement.....COB strengthens Broken Hill exploration footprint.

On October 21, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited has entered into a testwork co-operation agreement with OZ Minerals Limited [ASX:OZL]. OZL will provide COB with a 10-15 kg sample of pyrite concentrate.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Soon - Expert and a final determination to the COB/BPL feud.

2019/20 - Optimisation improvements on the PFS, drill results.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML] (OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On September 26, Aeon Metals announced:

Amy exploration update-amended. Large, high grade intervals again confirm continuity of the Mount Les stratigraphy and associated Cu-Co-Pb-Zn-Ag mineralisation over broad spaced drilling within the Amy zone of the 100%-owned Walford Creek Project. Significant results include: "Hole WFDH456: 9m @ 1.53% Cu, 0.04% Co and 22gt Ag from 305m.....

On October 21, Aeon Metals announced: 'Walford Creek Project highly economic.' Key results included:

Ungeared, real, post-tax NPV8% of A$431M. Post-tax IRR of 34% and payback of 3 years.....CapEx A$323M.....Average cash operating cost of US$1.52/lb CuEq and All-In-Sustaining-Cost [AISC] of US$1.56/lb CuEq....Initial LOM 11 years. (LOM avg price assumptions of US$3.09/lb Cu, US$23.31/lb Co and 0.725 A$/US$)

Walford Creek Project Scoping Study summary

For more information, you can read my article "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - PFS due.

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQX:FTSSF)

On September 26, First Cobalt announced:

First Cobalt restores power at the refinery and commences field program..."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants.

On October 3, Havilah Resources announced:

Key officers and staff redundancies." Those gone include the CEO and Secretary, also two Directors resigned.

On October 17, Havilah Resources announced:

Non-Renounceable Rights Issue to fund ambitious work program....."1 for 4 pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue at an issue price of $0.10 per new share to raise approximately $5.46 million. Funds to be used primarily for value enhancing work on Havilah's advanced projects and to explore key high conviction untested copper-gold targets.

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or my update article. You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources owns the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore's Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

No cobalt related news for the month but you can read the "2019 annual report" here.

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

No cobalt related news for the month.

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave in Western Australia. The company also has several other promising projects.

On October 2, Cassini Resources announced: 'Good Results continue at Mount Squires Gold Project.' Highlights include:

A further three RC drill holes return significant mineralisation at the Handpump Gold Prospect.

Significant intercepts include: 27m @ 1.00g/tAu from 31m. Including 3m @ 2.59g/tAu from 38m [MSC0004]; and 19m @ 0.68g/t Au from 38m. Including 6m @ 1.26g/t Au from 38m [MSC0005]."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - PFS due.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri owns 85% of the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

On October 7, Nzuri Copper announced:

Satisfaction of permit transfer condition. Nzuri Copper Limited provides the following update on its proposed scheme of arrangement (Scheme) pursuant to which all of the issued capital in Nzuri is proposed to be acquired by Xuchen International Limited [Xuchen], a subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Co., Ltd [Chengtun]. Nzuri is pleased to confirm that the transfer process has now been completed for all five Permits.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8] (CELSF)

Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd, which, in turn, holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia.

On October 10, Celsius Resources announced:

Quarterly activities report September 2019. During the Quarter, the Company continued with work programs aimed at keeping the Opuwo Project in good standing, in terms of in country expenditure and reporting, Corporate Social Responsibility [CSR] programs, and community and government consultation regarding the current status of the Project. Exploration programs have been developed for targets in the broader Opuwo Project for possible implementation during the coming period. In addition, the Company continued reviewing potential acquisitions and investments in commodities which complement or diversify the Company's current commodity exposure.....At the end of the Quarter, the Company held approximately $6.557 million in cash reserves.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR]/Conico Ltd. [ASX:CNJ] (CNCZF)

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical, and battery markets. Barra has two promising gold projects in Western Australia.

On October 21, Barra Resources Ltd. announced:

Drilling underway at Burbanks gold mine... 8km south of Coolgardie, Western Australia."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR]

On October 17, Alloy Resources announced:

Share placement raises $530,000... at A$0.002 (0.2 cents)."

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. [TSXV:KBLT] [GR:27O] [LN:OUPZ] (OTCQX:CBLLF) (Pala takeover and to form Nickel 28 Capital Corp.)

Cobalt 27 is a listed investment company that offers unique exposure to a portfolio of cobalt and nickel assets - Cobalt metal, cobalt royalties and direct cobalt/nickel properties, and one lithium royalty. Cobalt27 owns 2,905.7 tonnes of cobalt.

On October 1, Cobalt 27 announced: 'Pala Investments and Cobalt 27 announce significant improvements to arrangement transaction and new shareholders meeting date of October 11, 2019.' Highlights include:

Cash portion of acquisition price increased to C$4.00 per share from C$3.57 per share, representing an additional C$30 million of cash consideration.

Pala confirms these improved terms are its best and final offer.

Cash change of control payments reduced by 46%.

Termination fee in the event of a superior proposal reduced by 50%.

Continued repayment of Cobalt 27 net debt by Pala, leaving Nickel 28 without corporate debt and funded with US$5 million in cash.

Shareholders meeting will now take place on October 11, 2019."

On October 16, Cobalt 27 announced:

Cobalt 27 announces receipt of final court approval for Plan of Arrangement. Under the Arrangement, each Cobalt 27 shareholder will receive C$4.00 in cash plus one share of Nickel 28 Capital Corp. ("Nickel 28") with an implied value of C$1.92 per share for total consideration of C$5.92 per share. It is expected that the Arrangement will be completed before the end of October 2019.

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

Conclusion

October saw slightly lower cobalt prices.

Highlights for the month were:

Analyst says tighter cobalt market swings sentiment in producers' favor. Citi forecast refined cobalt prices would rise to the point where they average about US$38,000/t in 2020.

BMI - Cobalt undersupply beckons, stockpiles to soften blow.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Glencore's revamped GEM deal could leave electric vehicle makers short of sustainable cobalt.

Demand crash on the EV highway hits battery metals, as EV sales growth turns negative.

Glencore will provide a minimum of 61,200 tonnes of Cobalt for GEM between 2020 and 2024.

LG Chem signs a multi-year supply deal with Umicore to supply cathode materials. Tesla is switching to NCM battery cells for China-made Model 3, supplied by LG Chem.

Jervois Mining - Deep drilling past the main RAM resource zone has both intercepted copper and Cobalt mineralization.

RNC Minerals H2 2019 guidance at beta Hunt: Production 42,000-49,000 oz Au. AISC US$1,150-$1,250 per oz.

Ardea Resources spin-off of Godolphin Resources on track for a Q4 2019 ASX listing.

Aeon Metals Scoping Study for Walford Creek - Ungeared, real, post-tax NPV 8% of A$431M. Post-tax IRR of 34% and payback of 3... CapEx A$323M... Average cash operating cost of US$1.52/lb CuEq and All-In-Sustaining-Cost [AISC] of US$1.56/lb CuEq... initial LOM 11 years.

Pala Investments acquisition of Cobalt 27 and the creation of Nickel 28 receives final court approval for Plan of Arrangement.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

