Mastercard: Not A 'Strong Buy' At The Moment

However, the DCF valuation does not point to the current undervaluation of Mastercard.

It can also be assumed that Mastercard’s operating margin will remain at the current level in the future.

A SUPER optimistic approach allows predicting that Mastercard's revenue will grow at a CAGR of 12% in the coming 10 years.

Investment Thesis

The DCF valuation of Mastercard (NYSE:MA), based on very optimistic assumptions, indicates that the company's capitalization is not undervalued.

A few days ago, I published an article with the DCF model of Visa (V), in which I noticed that even the optimistic scenario for Visa's development does not indicate that the company is undervalued. Today I will do the same analysis for Mastercard (MA).

Analysis

So, let's model how much Mastercard should now cost based on a very optimistic forecast for the next 10 years.

I'll start with the revenue forecast.

According to the average expectations of analysts, Mastercard's revenue will grow at a relatively moderate pace in the coming years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

I proceed from the assumption that the company's revenue will grow much faster and the CAGR will reach 12% in the next 10 years. I want to note that in the case of Visa's revenue, I assumed that the CAGR in the coming decade will be 9.85%.

Let's ignore the fact that the digital payment market is becoming more and more competitive and assume that the operating margin of Mastercard will remain at the average level of the past five years, which can be seen as an optimistic forecast:

Data by YCharts

The tax rate is assumed to be 25%, which is in line with the company's average level over the past five years:

Data by YCharts

I assume that CAPEX will remain at the current, relatively low level:

Data by YCharts

Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

Some explanations:

In order to calculate the market rate of return, I used values of equity risk premium and the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate. The final indicator amounted to 7.71%.

I used the current value of the one-year beta coefficient. Building the model, I proceed from the assumption that Mastercard's beta coefficient will tend to the average level in the long run, thereby reducing the WACC.

To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2018 and 2019 divided by the debt value for the same years.

And here is the model itself:

So, this is what we have: with the optimistic forecast for the growth of revenue and profitability, we even got negative growth potential for Mastercard's shares.

Bottom Line

A company deserves a recommendation to buy if the DCF analysis conducted based on conservative forecast parameters demonstrates a growth potential of at least 30-40%. In our case, everything is different. Even based on the very optimistic development scenario, the DCF model has shown no growth potential. In my opinion, Mastercard is not a "strong buy" company at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding Mastercard. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.