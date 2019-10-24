Etsy Is Beating Amazon At Its Own Retailing Game

Etsy, Inc scores better than most of its major retailing competitors in vying with the Amazon.com “gorilla”, impressing Market-Maker institutional clients with its prospects.

We rank them all based on prior forecasts with balances between upside-to-downside price change proportions like those seen this day, and subsequent past price performances.

Each USA market day buyer-seller negotiations over large-volume blocks of thousands of stocks produce market-maker forecasts of likely coming price ranges, including those of less widely-considered corporations.

Times change, and equity markets respond. Responses are typically driven by investors commanding capital assets of multi-$billions to $Trillions, not you or me.

Retailing Stock Selection Requires Clear Comparisons

This article rewards investors who choose to direct their investments of TIME and capital to those alternatives with the highest likelihood of successful rates of return among ones compared under identical important measures. Now Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) provides attractive answers to these questions:

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards expected be compounded?

These are questions often neither asked nor answered by many investment analysis reports. The commonplace approach is to present those aspects of one investment which may set it apart from others, but fail to make the essential decision-supporting step of comparing alternatives on an equal-measure basis.

If your thoughts about comparative values lead to P/E ratios, do you really believe in “generally acceptable accounting practices”?

Do you really believe that multi-year, competitive share-of-market forecasts can be made in today’s rapidly advancing technology environment without error provisions – provisions carried forward into the G of P/EG value assertions?

Instead, look to demonstrated human-nature behavior of self-protection. “When the oxygen masks come down, be sure to put yours in place before attempting to help others”.

That is the perpetual work environment of investing Market-Makers [MMs] whose role is to aid buyers and sellers find a point of price balance right now in multi-million-dollar block trades. A balance which usually requires them to put a part of their own firm’s capital temporarily at the risk of changing market attitudes and prices.

They won’t do it without the oxygen of price-change protection. That insurance comes from separate hedging deals in derivative securities where the operating leverage of the limited-life legal contracts involved makes deals practical.

What must be paid for the protection, and the way it is provided tells just how far those (sufficiently) in the know realistically expect prices may go. They all have real-money bets being made. Price range forecasts over time periods defined by the derivatives contract lives are involved.

Such forecasts are constantly being refined every moment investment markets are operating, and are made part of every market-day’s closing records. They provide an historical record (in subsequent market price actions) of how well the “smart money” can make useful forecasts – for specific stocks, ETFs, and indexes.

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants – the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 world-wide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by “open auction”. Such trades set and move posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, pricewise. Conventional analysis often provides superficial descriptions and little linkage between operating minutia and price forecasts. As examples here is how Yahoo Finance reports on AMZN and ETSY:

Descriptions

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, an online market place for buyers and sellers to sell goods primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. The company offers approximately 60 million items in its various retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Promoted Listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; Etsy Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to purchase discounted shipping labels; and Pattern, a service that allows sellers to create custom Websites, as well as offers sellers with enhanced tools and credits that can be used on the platform. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, and Echo devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as compute, storage, database offerings, fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreement services. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon has a strategic partnership with Volkswagen AG. The company was founded in 1994 and is

headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ETSY growth is outclassed by AMZN both in Next Year and in Next 5 Years by YAHOO Finance appraisals of what the “investing public” sees. Shouldn’t the Market-Makers [MMs] and their big-money clients agree?

But they don’t, at least as far as the next 3+ months price range forecasts seem to matter. Here is what the MMs’ hedging actions tell today about how high (and low) the stocks might get priced, and how they each behaved subsequent to prior forecasts like the ones now being seen:

Figure 1

Wait a bit! This comparison is coming from Market-Makers [MMs]? On a stock with market capitalizations of only $6 billion or so, (column [T] ) while AMZN and most of SA’s readership interest is on $100-billion issues? What interest could MMs have in such dogs?

Take another look at column [U], the proportion of these stocks now held by institutions: Can it be over 100%? Yes, the institutions are constantly looking at opportunities to build portfolio wealth, and evidently they don’t overlook small-caps, even buying shares sold short. But small-cap stocks’ everyday market volumes tend to be small, so it takes MMs to negotiate the block trades needed to make a difference in institutional-size $billion portfolios.

And apparently what ETSY has been achieving for retail customers has been competitive with AMZN.

Our interest is perked when a small-cap is priced at a Range Index point which has previously produced big, prompt, reliable capital gain payoffs, is competitive with the best of the larger (2,600+ stocks) MM forecast population.

Which is where ETSY is now. So read on.

Comparing Details

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

What is important to us in this analysis of Figure 1 is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today’s RI forecast to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts. That combination result appears in the [ I ] %payoff which includes loser forecasts as well as the ETSY 95% [H] winners. The size of [ I ] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]’s credibility in [N], 21% to 17%.

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won’t patiently wait for “long-term-trend” investments to be “sure” (like EK, GM, GE, others) of their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy results. Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3’s rows are ranked by the historical results (of today’s RI) statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 1 we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [ I ], and take the complement of [H] ( 100 – H ) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places ETSY in first place by a wide margin among most MM forecast-population stocks. Its 71 bp/day score is way ahead of even what the first-place candidates produce.

Trends of the MM forecasts for the subject securities involved. To probe that exploration further, we offer some history of what has been seen in the market movements of ETSY, first daily during the past six months, Figure 2, and then weekly over the past two years. In Figure 3 we do the same for AMZN.

Past MM Forecast trends for ETSY, AMZN

Figure 2

The vertical lines in these pictures are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

A major part of ETSY’s appeal comes from its high Win Odds from prior forecasts at the Range Index of 45. Winning 19 out of every 20 prior forecasts made at today’s RI put its Realized Payoff average at +21.3%, far better than other most recent realized payoffs shown in Figure 1’s column [ I ]. But what makes these gains really competitive is the speed of market movements they involve, column [ J ]. For ETSY a 28 day holding is far less than that experienced in the “market proxy” ETF of SPDR S&P500 Index (SPY) and the overall MM forecast population.

The 20 best-odds ranked members of the forecast population make average gains as good as ETSY’s but at a longer time investment. That puts them at a well-below rate of capital gain in basis points per day.

The prospect for ETSY continuing to gain institutional investors is good, despite their near 100% ownership since they likely are not yet well known among the nearly 3,000 institutions who do not yet own them, but do hold AMZN.

Figure 3

AMZN continues to appear attractive for its established institutional investment audience, in comparison with most every other stock alternative, save ETSY. The most promising capital gain issues in our 2,600+ MM forecast population average lower gain prospects than AMZN.

Conclusion

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) offers a good near-term capital gain prospect at this timely price opportunity. In tax-sheltered accounts it represents a productive, odds-on interim use of capital from less-fortunate position holdings. It is a clear choice for the employment of new or to-be-reinvested capital. AMZN.com (AMZN) is not a good source of funds for this purpose, since it ranks highly over even the best choices in our large forecast population. It would be a good second choice to ETSY at today’s prices and prospects.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ETSY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.