Retirement Advisor: Moving The Needle (Podcast)

The Center for Retirement Research investigates what would improve a situation in which 50% of workers are set to have less income in retirement than during their working lives.

The center’s study finds that increasing contributions to 401(k) plans by 5%, a big jump, wouldn’t move the needle all that much.

But such an increase, combined with staying in the workforce until age 67 (vs. 65) would make a dramatic difference.

But this podcast (4:32) highlights another finding, likely of greater interest to advisory clients, namely the Center’s finding that younger investors do see big gains from modest savings increases.

