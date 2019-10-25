Retirement Advisor: Moving The Needle (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
The Center for Retirement Research investigates what would improve a situation in which 50% of workers are set to have less income in retirement than during their working lives. Its study’s headline finding emphasizes the benefit of remaining in the workforce two additional years.
But this podcast (4:32) highlights another finding, likely of greater interest to advisory clients, namely the Center’s finding that younger investors do see big gains from modest savings increases.