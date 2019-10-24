We're Just Points From An S&P Breakout, And Strong Results From Microsoft, ServiceNow, And PayPal Will Boost Cloud Names

Skepticism is the fuel to power this market to all-time highs; forget skepticism, this market is hated

This market is hated: In the third quarter, investor sentiment was negative. Morningstar stated that $60 billion left mutual and ETF equities. This is the highest outflow since 2009. Those kinds of outflows don't happen before stock market peaks and ahead of a correction. That kind of negativity says there is a lot of money on the sidelines, making for buying in the coming months.

Right now, we are about 12 points from a breakout according to the futures. Katie Stockton, a brilliant technical analyst, was on CNBC's Squawk Box yesterday and said that 3,028 was the breakout point; I had 3,024, but no matter. Once we do close above this level, it will draw a lot of traders back into the market. I know a lot of you eschew technical analysis and might think charting is voodoo, but let's just agree that a LOT of professional traders use it and even total bottom-up money managers know the levels.

Why should I care if we are at new highs? I only care about my stocks...

Aside from the fact that a new level in a widely followed index draws less active traders and investors back into the market, it will embolden the aforementioned skeptics on the sidelines to take more risk. Risk is not always a bad thing if the reward is there. Breaking out is proof that reward is in the offing. There are also no "stranded buyers" overhead to sell against the rally. Let's step back from the indexes and talk stocks. No one seems to remember but only a year ago Apple (AAPL) fell from about 228 to 144, more than 40%. Many critics at the time said that AAPL's best days were behind it, etc. It took a year for AAPL to break above all those stranded buyers (this is what is meant by overhead resistance) to approach even. At this higher point, the resistance is the strongest since you then had traders with profits from the low plus the long-suffering buyers who bought at the top and never thought they'd get money would begin to sell. Once AAPL broke out, there were no longer any ready sellers, and naturally, the stock would rise and is now rising day after day. It is now above 240 (up about 10% from breakout), and all the analysts are falling all over themselves to raise the price target. This is why you should care about breakouts if you are a trader. If you are an investor, you should let dividends be your first filter. When a stock is moving up so fast the dividend becomes smaller, you should hold off, and look for other stocks that have better income profile.

What Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) mean for the High Beta Cloud names

Microsoft had a very good quarter. Some criticized Azure that it is growing less fast at 59%. Let's bear in mind that this growth rate is 1/3rd faster than Amazon's (AMZN) AWS (more on that later). MSFT is easily the safest growth stock for a money manager to get behind in a breakout. MSFT itself has been contending with overhead resistance for months and I believe is destined to break out. Market participants are not blind to what just happened with AAPL, and they will take the next logical step and look at MSFT. Let's take a quick look at the chart ourselves and think about where it could go.

The above chart reflects yesterday's close. MSFT opened up 2 points and clearly is showing that it broke the downtrend (the red line). The lower line is at about 133, so with the all-time high at 142, it gives us 9 points. We should see MSFT hit 150 in very short order. All this is technical analysis; adding the recent bottom to the top to see where a stock could go is a guesstimate that many traders will use. I would even say that traders that rode AAPL up 10% will go over and ride MSFT and hope for the same. I never thought I'd say this, but MSFT is a fast money trade, and it is a longer speculation. If you have room for a growth name (it has a dividend), then MSFT is an investment. That's a trifecta in the making.

What the health of Azure means for the cloud names

Now, what does this mean for the overall cloud market? A 59% growth in Azure means that there's more demand for Elastic (ESTC), Twilio (TWLO), Okta inc. (OKTA) and all the tools that make the cloud work. It is true that much of the growth in Azure is corporate legacy applications leaving corporate servers and moving to Azure. Still, the momentum of moving to the cloud is alive and well. Any new applications will need the services of a VMware (NYSE:VMW), and a Nutanix (NTNX), etc. Put it another way, if Microsoft is healthy, then Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud is healthy, and AWS is healthy. There is plenty of business to go around. There is so much demand for cloud platforms to support new applications and old that the triumvirate is not yet bumping into each other.

ServiceNow smashed earnings; this is also a great sign

We now have confirmation that Donahoe is turning over NOW at the height of its game. No wonder McDermott was so excited. I boosted NOW as a trade yesterday, and I hope some of you took advantage. NOW is up an additional 9% this morning at 240. The all-time high is 300ish, so there will be a point that overhead resistance will kick in. I bet there will be a bunch of upgrades based on McDermott taking over. Is McDermott a better CEO than Donahoe? We don't have to go there. McDermott is a DIFFERENT kind of CEO, sort of in the mold of the late great Mark Hurd who sadly passed away recently. McDermott knows enterprise sales, he understands that market really well, and he grew SAP (NYSE:SAP) against the toughest competition like an Oracle (ORCL) and Hurd who was co-CEO there. SAP is also a horizontal application, while NOW is THE corporate digitization application and horizontal as well. I think we will see a new "sales forward" style of management and some big enterprise wins fairly quickly. What the results for NOW mean for the overall market is another confirmation that the cloud names like MongoDB (MDB), Splunk (SPLK), or an Arista Networks (ANET) and the other previously named cloud tools and platforms are still in growth mode. The jury is out on Workday (WDAY) that is more of a business app, if only because the field is getting more crowded there, or that an SAP or an ORCL is getting more competitive. We do see it with New Relic (NEWR) competing with a Datadog (DDOG), so there is no question that over time the horizontal space will further differentiate and new winners will emerge. However, for now, I expect good things from many of these names.

PayPal says Fintech is just fine

PayPal's total payment volume, a closely watched metric, reached $179 billion in the third quarter, up 25% from a year ago. That should read through to American Express (AXP), Visa (V), Mastercard (MS), Square (SQ), Discover Financial (DFS). For the third quarter, PayPal said on Wednesday that it earned an adjusted $723 million, or 61 cents a share, and is well ahead of analysts' consensus expectation of 52 cents. PayPal's revenue came in at $4.4 billion, even with estimates higher and up 19% from last year's $3.7 billion. The health of payments is a great indicator of the health of the consumer and the willingness to adopt new services like Apple Pay and the joint venture between Apple and Goldman Sachs (GS). I didn't include GS with the other Fintech names, but rest assured, GS is the sleeper in this space. GS was always a technology powerhouse, and now it is focusing on the Fintech space instead or in addition to trading technology. Of all the banks, GS is the one that excites me the most. I digress, PYPL is a good trade, though I might wait a day or two to find a lower entry point.

This brings us to Amazon and I am worried it may be a party-pooper

The first hurdle is AWS. We need to see at least 37% growth. That is just table-stakes more than that, like a +39% level, and we are off to the races for the cloud names overall and maybe we get some leadership from AMZN. The other piece is that I am concerned that expenses are about to get to the level that will hammer overall earnings. I think that the current AMZN investor is not the old style that looks at low profits and even no profits as the company making growth investments for the future. Same-day delivery and taking up the infrastructure for more and more of the last-mile delivery cost mucho dinero. Of course, AMZN has other ambitions, namely the desire to totally disrupt healthcare.

Right now, it is about drug distribution and online pharmacy, but it's going to get bigger in overall healthcare going forward. I wouldn't be surprised if that is discussed in the conference call. Also, the overall logistics approach and competing with FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from the airfreight perspective is a big investment. Finally, I am sure there'll be an analyst on the call that'll ask about JEDI, the $10 billion winner-take-all defense contract. This is a marquee contract. Anyone who gets this will be the acknowledged technology leader and also to having the corporate heft to tackle any mega-enterprise services contract. The accepted wisdom was that AWS was the "shoo-in", not so. Word is that now it's 50/50, with Microsoft tipped as the come-from-behind favorite. Why? Everyone in Washington hates Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google and Amazon. It is the only place that Trump is aligned with Bernie, AOC, and Pelosi in hating on AMZN. I think AMZN will have to acknowledge on the call that it is anyone's guess who walks away with the trophy. I think more than one analyst will comment that it's more than 50/50 that AWS doesn't get JEDI. On the other hand, if AMZN finds a way to preserve earnings, grows AWS above expectations (even a little), and still makes progress on new initiatives, then it gets back to old highs, and the cloud names get even more of a head of steam. As an aside, if AWS does lose the JEDI, the clamor for spinning out the cloud business will accelerate.

As for trades...

I would hold off on trying to ride Tesla (TSLA). There is a lot of short covering going on. It might take a few days, but I think we will get some kind of a retracement. I would then trade it. TSLA has answered all the naysayers and is once again rallying. I think the old pivot point of 320 will be an interim top, and maybe look for 270ish as an entry-point as TSLA fills in some of this up-gap.

MSFT is a trade. If you are really a technician, wait for the breakout and ride the new highs. I think MSFT IS going to break out. I think it attracts sponsorship from traders who have been riding AAPL and all of those money managers who are sitting on the sidelines. I am long MSFT options.

NOW is still a trade. If you got in yesterday, no one would blame you if you took profits today. I might wait a little for NOW. Perhaps there is a sale on Friday. Look at it then, but NOW is going higher.

Trade cloud technology names. There are a bunch of great cloud platform tools that I have mentioned. Look into them and pick a few that had good earnings reports that surprised to the upside previously. Chances are they will again. Start small. I still feel there is a good chance that some names will sell off on earnings.

Long-term investors or speculators with patience should really take a look at GS. Make up your own mind, but I think it will be a disruptor like Square (SQ) and still has all the heft of a mega-bank.

I still like DocuSign (DOCU) as a trade, and Boeing (BA). I keep trying to buy them cheaper and am not getting filled. Buying right is a challenge, especially options. Keep emotions out of buying. If you don't get filled, try not to chase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am expressing that Long position in call options