Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/22/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/22/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Principia Biopharma (PRNB).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Sears Hometown (SHOS);

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT), and;

Destination Xl (DXLG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC);

Consumers Bancorp (OTCQB:CBKM);

Astea Intl (ATEA);

Argan (AGX);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Construction Partners (ROAD);

Anaplan (PLAN);

LT (LYFT);

Levi Strauss (LEVI);

Hunt JB Trans (JBHT), and;

Garmin (GRMN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Twilio (TWLO);

Mastercard (MA);

Cardlytics (CDLX), and;

Crown Castle (CCI).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Becker Daniel J DIR Principia Biopharma PRNB JB* $14,980,000 2 Glaxosmithkline BO Principia Biopharma PRNB JB* $9,999,976 3 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $605,908 4 Ods Capital BO Sears Hometown SHOS JB* $55,298 5 Shah Jay H CEO,DIR Hersha Hospitality Trust HT AB $48,509 6 Presser Mitchell DIR Destination Xl DXLG B $35,535 7 Deily Richard H VP Argan AGX B $29,438 8 Kenny Richard Francis DIR Plumas Bancorp PLBC B $25,013 9 Siegel Eric S DIR Astea Intl ATEA JB* $10,170 10 McClellan Laurie L DIR Consumers Bancorp CBKM B $9,210

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kao Min H CB,DIR,BO Garmin GRMN AS $15,024,244 2 Suntx Capital Mgt DIR,BO Construction Partners ROAD JS* $10,099,650 3 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $6,170,330 4 Lawson Jeff CEO,DIR,BO Twilio TWLO AS $3,724,693 5 Love David Sievewright VP,PR Levi Strauss LEVI S $3,506,864 6 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $2,800,000 7 Garrison Earl W DIR Hunt JB Trans JBHT S $2,193,976 8 Calderoni Frank CB,CEO Anaplan PLAN S $2,188,117 9 Ackerman Robert Carl VP,COO Crown Castle CCI S $1,505,979 10 Makavy Ran I VP LYFT LYFT AS $1,445,931

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

