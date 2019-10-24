Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/22/19

Includes: DXLG, HT, PRNB, SHOS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/22/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Principia Biopharma (PRNB).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Sears Hometown (SHOS);
  • Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT), and;
  • Destination Xl (DXLG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Twilio (TWLO);
  • Mastercard (MA);
  • Cardlytics (CDLX), and;
  • Crown Castle (CCI).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Becker Daniel J

DIR

Principia Biopharma

PRNB

JB*

$14,980,000

2

Glaxosmithkline

BO

Principia Biopharma

PRNB

JB*

$9,999,976

3

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$605,908

4

Ods Capital

BO

Sears Hometown

SHOS

JB*

$55,298

5

Shah Jay H

CEO,DIR

Hersha Hospitality Trust

HT

AB

$48,509

6

Presser Mitchell

DIR

Destination Xl

DXLG

B

$35,535

7

Deily Richard H

VP

Argan

AGX

B

$29,438

8

Kenny Richard Francis

DIR

Plumas Bancorp

PLBC

B

$25,013

9

Siegel Eric S

DIR

Astea Intl

ATEA

JB*

$10,170

10

McClellan Laurie L

DIR

Consumers Bancorp

CBKM

B

$9,210

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$15,024,244

2

Suntx Capital Mgt

DIR,BO

Construction Partners

ROAD

JS*

$10,099,650

3

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$6,170,330

4

Lawson Jeff

CEO,DIR,BO

Twilio

TWLO

AS

$3,724,693

5

Love David Sievewright

VP,PR

Levi Strauss

LEVI

S

$3,506,864

6

Koch C James

CB,DIR,BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$2,800,000

7

Garrison Earl W

DIR

Hunt JB Trans

JBHT

S

$2,193,976

8

Calderoni Frank

CB,CEO

Anaplan

PLAN

S

$2,188,117

9

Ackerman Robert Carl

VP,COO

Crown Castle

CCI

S

$1,505,979

10

Makavy Ran I

VP

LYFT

LYFT

AS

$1,445,931

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.