The Case For China And Other Emerging Markets' Continued Decline

Much has been said about the Chinese bubble as Kyle Bass and Steve Bannon warn of other issues on the horizon.

While many are concentrating on U.S. markets, they may be ignoring what is bubbling underneath the surface from a global perspective. I want to concentrate on some leveraged ETFs including EDC, EDZ, YINN and YANG and their exposure to China.

Obviously, the leveraged ETFs YINN and YANG offer the most exposure to China as they track the FXI, an index of the 50 largest and most liquid Chinese stocks traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

What we have seen in these ETFs is some extreme volatility. But volatility makes for some good trading on both sides, especially this year with the on again off again trade talks between the U.S. and China.

But those trade talks are a side show to what lies beneath China's economy.

Let's first take a look at past performance of these ETFs which are summarized for the past 3 years and 1 year as indicated.

China was the darling of Wall St up until January of 2018. Since that time, we have seen a steep decline in Chinese-specific ETFs and this year thus far an up and down climate for these ETFs with huge swings each way in some of them. But these are swings one can profit from if trading.

YANG, for example, was 79.40 on 10/29/2018 almost a year ago and fell to 39.34 on 4/18 and more trade talk delays saw it climb to 66.10 on 8/4 and presently we are at 48 on 10/21/2019. YINN was 15.95 on 10/29/2018, moved to 26.58 on 4/18, fell to 14.23 on 8/4 and now is 18.78.

You can see the volatility that the leveraged ETFs bring for traders but you also see the fact that since China represents the majority of the major emerging market ETFs, these too can get hit hard or perform well depending on the direction of China's economy.

EDC and EDZ, for example, have a 26% exposure to China directly but if you include Taiwan and Hong Kong as part of China (with Nike and NBA approval of course) that jumps to 39.03%. In fact, outside of the 7.64% exposure to Brazil and 5.70% to South Africa, you might as well call this an Asian Emerging Market fund as more than 75% of it has exposure to Asia.

Latin America, outside of the aforementioned Brazil at 7.64% has virtually no representation in the EDC/EDZ ETFs. I'll set aside the discussion of whether China should be even considered an emerging market when it has the 2nd largest economy in the world, but it is important for traders to know this exposure to China.

Conflict in the China Sea?

If I write anything negative about China will I be allowed to visit that country? These are questions and perhaps the dirty little secrets that some in China don't want anyone to discuss. But there are two people who have discussed the issues in China, that have openly discussed what's going on there and most likely won't be visiting China in the future, Kyle Bass and Steve Bannon.

While many know Kyle Bass as a hedge fund manager who profited from the Bears Stearns collapse and betting against the subprime mortgage crisis, he has been trying to expose what's going on in China since 2015 when his hedge fund Hayman Capital began shorting the Yuan a position his fund lost money on and finally closed the position in May of 2019. I'm not entirely sure why he would do that with the lowering of the Yuan as a retaliation measure against U.S. tariffs (lower the value of YUAN vs. the dollar to make your currency cheaper to counter higher tariff costs), but I'm sure he had his reasons. Maybe, through his conversations with former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, he had his reason with a little more insight into what the Trump administration was up to. My job is to put pieces together, and this one seems to fit based on my analysis.

Steve Bannon has his fingers in everything from UK politics to the Pope and might be on to something as China cracks down on Hong Kong dissidents and doesn't want the U.S. to meddle in their affairs, including the South China Sea. Bannon goes so far as saying he wants to "exclude all Chinese companies from capital markets" starting with Huawei which he considers a major national security threat, according to the South China Morning Post. This could lead to some conflict ahead and perhaps that's why Trump is having the military abandon the Middle East presently.

But while that is all speculation, what we do know tells me something bigger is in play and I'm trying to connect the dots to what Harvard Professor Carmen Reinhart has been pounding the table on for over a year on Chinese debt which is more relevant to the now but keeping one eye on other events should they unfold as a concern.

A world full of debt

Beyond any potential military conflict of interests, the reality is in what Reinhart explains is a world full of expanding government balance sheet debt:

More than 100 predominantly low-income countries (emerging markets) have taken out Chinese loans to finance infrastructure projects, expand their productive capacity in mining or other primary commodities, or support government spending in general.

Not much can be found on the terms of these loans. While these loans may not be an issue presently in 2019, consider that 3 years prior to this article Reinhart raised the issue of how Latin debt was part of a growing problem in that "the emerging world is rife with symptoms of increasing economic vulnerability." Flash forward to today and we see the S&P slashing Argentina's long-term debt 3 notches and subsequently President Mauricio Macri imposing currency controls as its economic crisis deepens.

The Argentine Peso during this time saw a dramatic fall versus the dollar.

We are seeing in Chile, which has been the shining star of Latin America, younger protesters taking to the streets in objection to higher transportation costs along with income inequality as they slowly start to lose control of their currency. Brazil has a new President in nationalist Jair Bolsonaro, but slashing of rates is the plan as they try to stave off a recession, same as what Trump wants in the U.S. since everyone else is going it and he wants to be competitive.

If things are unraveling in countries in Latin America that overall have done well the last few years, what about those 100 countries China is lending to?

This is only one segment of the issues China has at present. Many are already aware of the fact that 1/5 or 50 million of China's homes are empty. Remember, building homes contributes to China's GDP even if no one lives in them. Where is the profit in this? It is real estate companies going into debt and no return on investment and banks on the hook. (It would take an entire article on Chinese banks to discover their problems and one I am considering in writing, but I already know the data isn't going to be forthcoming in your normal U.S. bank scrutiny kind of way, so it's more a "logical conclusion" that one can make to say Chinese banks can't be in the best of shape and I don't think that's a far stretch.)

London-based Will Martin from Business Insider estimates the off balance sheet total hidden Chinese debt at $6 trillion.

Reinhart says that a slowdown in China would spill over into emerging markets and that's what we are seeing occur in China as GDP continues to decline. Are tariffs on Chinese goods by the U.S. helping the Chinese economy? One would draw a negative conclusion there.

Eventually, any help the Chinese need from the IMF in resolving their debt issues would reveal the extent of their debt problems. In the meantime, I would maintain a short position in China post any trade deal euphoria, which more than likely is priced into the market, with trading long leveraged ETFs YANG and EDZ and buying on the dips.

Even though shorting China has overall been a good trade at times since the spike up in 2018, the worst is yet to come should GDP continue to fall and the hidden loans surface as an issue for Chinese banks and the IMF be called upon for help of the world's second largest economy, the emerging market known as China.

As usual, trading leveraged ETFs is a more risky venture and I have written several articles on how to trade leveraged ETFs that are worth reading before diving into them. Always use stops and don't forget to take profit, but the potential of a decent return I think lies ahead in shorting China.

I have finished a new book "How To Profit In Up and Down Markets" and I'll make an announcement of its release soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.