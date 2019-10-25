How To Earn 20% Long-Term Returns On Monthly Dividend Stock STAG Industrial

At the right valuation, STAG's safe source of generous monthly yield can deliver 20% CAGR long-term returns.

STAG is one of our favorite high-yield monthly dividend stocks, courtesy of its skilled management team's proven ability to generate strong (relative to other REITs) value creation over time.

Over the past eight years STAG has outperformed the red hot S&P 500 by 6% per year, generating sensational 20% CAGR total returns.

Today we wanted to highlight one of the monthly paying REITs, STAG Industrial (STAG).

(Source: Ycharts)

Like most REITs STAG has been on fire this year (+28.33%), beating not just the S&P 500 (+21.52%) but the tech-heavy Nasdaq as well (+22.18%).

But 2019 isn't an anomaly for this 8/11 above-average quality REIT. STAG has a long track record of delivering generous and safe monthly income as well as market-crushing returns.

STAG Industrial Total Returns Since 2012

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = STAG

Over the past eight years STAG has outperformed the red hot S&P 500 by 6% per year, generating sensational 20% CAGR total returns, and with 51% less volatility overtime to boot.

Let me walk you through why we consider STAG not just a quality source of generous and slowly growing monthly income, but also a great buy at the right price.

In fact, as we'll explain in this article, at a good enough valuation, STAG is likely to continue delivering 20% CAGR long-term total returns and could be just the thing your diversified high-yield portfolio needs to help you achieve a comfortable retirement.

Why STAG Is A Great High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stock

The first thing we look at when analyzing a company is dividend safety. After all, an unsafe yield trap isn't worth owning or adding to the Dividend Kings Master List (235 companies and counting).

Why STAG Has 4/5 Dividend Safety

Metric STAG Safe Level For Industrial REITs Peer Average AFFO Payout Ratio (2019 Consensus) 82% 75% or less 69% AFFO/Share trend 8 years of positive growth, 10.2% CAGR positive most years, consistent growth NA Dividend Trend 7-year growth streak (token rates) consistent growth NA Debt/Capital 41% 50% or less 44% Credit Rating BBB (Fitch), BBB- (Moody's equivalent) BBB- or higher NA Debt/EBITDA 4.6 6.0 or less 6.1 Interest Coverage Ratio 5.3 2.0 or higher 3.1

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, GuruFocus, NAREIT, Hoya Capital Real Estate)

The only knock on STAG is that its AFFO payout ratio is far higher than its peers, however, that payout ratio began at 89% in 2012 and has been trending steadily lower ever since. A lower payout ratio (also the reason the dividend grows at token amounts each year) will improve STAG's cost of capital, and help it eventually grow its dividend safely and sustainable, most likely at 3% to 5% over time.

STAG's balance sheet is in good shape, with a debt/run-rate EBITDAre (NAREIT invented an EBITDA just for REITs) of 4.6, well below the 6.0 level that's safe for this industry. Management's goal is to maintain a 4.75 to 6 leverage ratio over time and it's currently below even the low end of that safe range.

The interest coverage ratio is sky high by REIT standards and its nowhere near violating its debt covenants, which caused 87% of REITs to cut or suspend their dividends during the Financial Crisis.

(Source: earnings supplement)

While STAG hasn't been through a recession yet, the strength of its balance sheet and still safe 82% AFFO payout ratio make me confident it will be able to continue delivering generous monthly income to shareholders even during the typical recession (whenever one finally arrives).

STAG's underlying business model is a good one, with the industrial REIT owning 409 properties in 38 states leased to 367 tenants. 87% of rent is from businesses with more than $100 million in annual revenue and 62% is from companies with $1+ billion in annual sales.

STAG has 95.5% occupancy, with weighted 5.3 years left of its leases. Its average lease includes a 3% annual rental escalator that's running about double the rate of core inflation.

(Source: Chilton REIT, Hoya Capital Real Estate)

STAG has the fourth-highest exposure to e-commerce, with about 52% of rent coming from fulfillment centers. As a result of tapping into this thriving secular mega trend (e-commerce is estimated to rise to 25% of retail sales from 10% today by 2025) the REIT is enjoying strong lease spreads.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Thanks to strong occupancy and high utilization rates, STAG's lease spreads are running nearly 20%, helping to drive modest SS NOI and cash flow per share growth.

(Source: earnings supplement)

STAG is run by CEO Benjamin Butcher, who has been in the top job since STAG was formed in 2010. He was previously a managing director of STAG Capital Partners and various precursors to STAG (formed in 2003) and has 26 years of experience in industrial real estate.

(Source: investor presentation)

Management's focus began with the secondary industrial market, cities with between 25 and 200 million feet of industrial leasing space. In recent years it has begun buying primary market properties (bigger cities) but has strategically avoided the highest-priced properties in super primary markets like New York and LA.

That's because the secondary and primary industrial markets still represent a $250 billion growth runway, of which STAG only owns 1.5% of today. But lower valuations make for more attractive long-term returns, courtesy of higher cash yields and without sacrificing much in terms of quality.

(Source: investor presentation)

Occupancy rates in primary and secondary markets are similar to super primary markets, and smaller markets are actually seeing faster warehouse rental growth rates.

That's because lower real estate prices are causing industry titans like Amazon and FedEx (FDX) to expand in lower-cost markets rather than bigger cities where they already have plenty of fulfillment capacity.

(Source: investor presentation)

Which ultimately means faster rent growth, higher cash flow over time, and superior returns on investment for STAG. Management's goal since IPO has been to grow its asset base about 25% per year.

(Source: investor presentation)

It's highly selective and disciplined in what it buys, targeting quality properties that can attract top-quality tenants. In 2018 STAG acquired $677 million worth of new properties, a 22% asset growth rate. In 2019 STAG expects to break that record with $825 million in new acquisitions, $712 million net of opportunistic asset sales.

The $185 million of accretive acquisitions represents the largest first-quarter acquisition volume in the history of our company by a significant margin." - Benjamin Butcher, CEO

According to its CFO, the cap rate (cash yield) on those properties was 6.6%, at the higher end of management's 6.3% to 6.8% cap rate guidance for the year, and below its 4.9% cash cost of capital.

STAG's asset sales are on older properties it bought at 2% to 3% higher cap rates than the market rate, and tend to deliver 15% CAGR unlevered returns on investment. But that's just STAG's average rate of return on asset recycling.

(Source: investor presentation)

The REIT is opportunistic and often achieves much better returns, as high as 38%. Asset sales, plus modest amounts of retained cash flow, equity issuances, and debt is how STAG (and almost all REITs) fund their growth.

The REIT has $545 million in remaining liquidity left under its credit revolver and a term loan facility. That's nearly enough to fund last year's record acquisition spree, and STAG is taking advantage of its currently overvalued price to issue accretive equity. That includes a Sept. 26 11 million share secondary that raised $319 million (not counting the over-allotment provision for 1.7 million more shares that will likely bring in over $50 million more).

That secondary is at an $29 share price, representing 6% cash cost of equity (AFFO yield) which is lower than the REIT's typical cash yield on new properties (6% to 7%). Factoring in safe amounts of low-cost debt, STAG's cash cost of capital is just 4.9%, meaning it's having no trouble driving mildly accretive growth.

That secondary offering is the second of the year with STAG raising $215 million in April, also at $29 per share and a 6% cost of equity.

(Source: investor presentation)

STAG's property portfolio is getting more diverse over time, with a strong focus on thriving cities. No single industry makes up more than 13% of rent, minimizing potential cash flow disruption even during manufacturing recessions.

(Source: investor presentation)

Further stabilizing cash flow is a very diversified tenant base. The General Services Administration (Federal Government) is the biggest tenant at 2.1% of rent, and Amazon is No. 2 at 1.7%. XPO Logistics, a major logistics provider for Amazon, is No. 3.

Basically, STAG Industrial is one of our favorite high-yield monthly dividend stocks, courtesy of its skilled management team's proven ability to generate strong (relative to other REITs) value creation over time.

But as with any stock, STAG has its own risk profile to consider before investing your hard-earned money.

Risks To Consider

STAG's increasing focus on higher-quality properties, in larger markets, will help it eventually catch up to its peers in fundamental stats. But for now, STAG's fundamentals are lagging its larger rivals.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

SS NOI was actually 3% in the first half of the year but is expected to come in at just 1.5% for 2019, about one third the industry norm per management team guidance. Similarly, occupancy and lease spreads are subpar by the standards of this industry.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

And while STAG, or pretty much any industrial REIT, hasn't felt the sting of the US/China trade conflict thus far, that might soon change if no deal is reached and US economic growth continues to slow.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed is estimating Q3 growth slowed to 1.9% and Q4 growth is running at 1.1%. ISM estimates 1.4% to 1.5% growth in Q4 based on its latest manufacturing and services PMI data.

(Source: MarketWatch)

The 15 most accurate economists tracked by MarketWatch estimate that Q1 2020 growth will slow to 1.5%, lower than the 1.6% seen during 2016, when the oil crash caused a recession scare (and nine months of 0.9% average growth).

The bond market, per the yield curve and Cleveland Federal Reserve's model, is estimating a 32% probability of a recession beginning within 12 months. Mind you that's down from 48% five weeks ago, but still near the highest levels in a decade.

And while recession might hurt demand for industrial properties, the industry continues to rapidly expand capacity, hoping to keep up with the long-term rise of e-commerce.

Annual capacity growth is running 1.5% to 2%, among the highest of any REIT industry. Fortunately for STAG most of that growth is in super primary markets where it isn't focused on, and thus its cap rates continue to be high enough to deliver modestly accretive growth on its industry-leading acquisition volumes.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Financing Source Cash Cost Debt (41% of historical funding) 3.6% Equity (59% of historical funding) 5.7% Weighted Cash Cost Of Capital 4.9%

But there's one final risk to consider, which is the main reason STAG's AFFO/share and dividend haven't been growing as fast as many of its peers.

STAG Dividend Growth Vs. Peers

(Source: Ycharts)

That would be its relatively high cost of capital. Thanks to its much lower AFFO multiple (17.6 vs 25 for its peers) STAG is at a disadvantage when it comes to cost of capital. While secondary market properties still generate generous investment spreads, primary markets might be tougher for STAG to grow profitably as it's competing with the big boys for lower cap rate properties.

Basically, STAG may have the strongest acquisition backlog but that isn't necessarily translating into faster AFFO/share and dividend growth than it peers. The dividend is likely to keep growing at a token rate until STAG's AFFO payout ratio falls to about 70%, similar to its peers.

Eventually, more retained cash flow will allow AFFO/share and dividend growth to accelerate, though that will be a long process (81% payout ratio expected in 2021 per FactSet).

Today STAG is generating $36 million per year in retained AFFO. That's enough to cover just 5% of its net acquisitions for 2019. STAG is currently benefiting for its overvalued share price, but as I'll soon show, the market's sentiment on the stock can be very fickle, and a share price correction could slow its growth plans.

Current Valuation/Total Return Potential: Decent But Not Great

The way we value a company is by comparing its historical average dividend, earnings, and cash flow multiples during periods of similar fundamentals and growth rates.

For example, based on STAG's historical average 14.5 P/FFO and 15.5 P/AFFO it appears to be worth $26 and $27, respectively, based on 2019's consensus results. Based on the five-year average yield of 5.55% and eight-year median yield of 5.47%, it's worth $26.

Company Quality Score Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential STAG Industrial 8 4.7% $31 $26 -17% 3% to 11%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', management guidance, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Based on the averages of all its historical fair values, STAG appears worth $26 in 2019 and about $28 in 2020. That means the REIT is currently about 17% overvalued and thus not offering a sufficient margin of safety to recommend an active buy.

Classification Required Margin Of Safety for 8/11 Quality Companies 2019 Price 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $26 $28 Good Buy 15% $22 $24 Strong Buy 25% $20 $21 Very Strong Buy 35% $17 $18

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

STAG's premium price means not just an insufficient margin of safety, and greater volatility and valuation risk, but also rather weak total return potential.

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 2.7% CAGR

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 7.0% CAGR

Factset Research long-term growth consensus: 3.3% CAGR

historical growth rate: 5% to 8% CAGR

realistic growth potential: 2.7% to 8% CAGR

STAG historically trades at 14 to 15x FFO, which combined with the realistic growth potential can give us an idea of what kind of total returns we can expect from buying at the current price.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If STAG grows at the low end of its growth range and trades at 14x P/FFO then about 4% CAGR total returns can be expected due to modest multiple contraction.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

STAG's best-case scenario is that it delivers 11% CAGR total returns, good to be sure, but not exceptional.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

This is what we consider the most likely outcome for STAG, applying its historical 14.5 P/FFO to FactSet's 3.3% long-term consensus growth expectation.

5% CAGR long-term returns are possibly good enough to match or even beat the market, based on very low forward return expectations from most asset managers.

But we promised readers that we could tell them how to earn 20% returns with STAG so here's how you can realistically do it.

How To Earn 20% CAGR Total Returns On STAG

STAG can indeed generate incredible returns...if you buy it with a sufficient margin of safety.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

From September 2011 to late 2018, STAG generated 18% CAGR total returns starting out at 33% undervalued and measured not to its current overvaluation, but merely a reasonable one (slightly below historical norm).

Our good, strong buy and very strong buy prices are a good indication of when STAG is trading at a margin of safety that can deliver these kinds of impressive long-term returns.

Classification Required Margin Of Safety for 8/11 Quality Companies 2019 Price 2020 Price 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Reasonable Buy 0% $26 $28 6% to 14% Good Buy 15% $22 $24 9% to 17% Strong Buy 25% $20 $21 11% to 19% Very Strong Buy 35% $17 $18 13% to 21%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Let's see some more examples of how buying STAG when the market was overly pessimistic about this above-average quality REIT, paid off handsomely for patient high-yield investors.

From January 2015 to August 2015, STAG fell 35% from a P/FFO of 18 (19% overvalued). It then bottomed at 11.6 times cash flow becoming 20% undervalued and a "good buy." Here's what happened next.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The Gordon Dividend Growth Model (what I, the Dividend Kings and Brookfield Asset Management use) has a 20% margin of error because you can't predict when a stock will be in a bear market or a bubble in the future. STAG generated 20% CAGR total returns, 17% higher than my model predicted, due to its current overvaluation but within the margin of error.

From October 2015 to January 2016 (which coincided with a broader market correction) STAG fell 18% from a 13.8 P/FFO to just 11.3. This highlights that even undervalued companies can and usually do - join the broader markets during corrections (no dividend stock is a bond alternative). At its January 2016 lows STAG was 22% undervalued and also a "good buy." Then this happened.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

November 2017 STAG was once more overvalued, trading at a 17 P/FFO, similar to the current price to cash flow. That represented just a 15% moderate overvaluation, but then the stock joined all REITs in a sector-wide bear market and fell into a severe correction, falling 19.5% by February 2018 (also a broader market correction low).

At its correction low, P/FFO of 13.4 STAG was just 8% undervalued and merely a "reasonable buy." Then this happened.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

STAG going from mildly undervalued to modestly overvalued resulted in 45% total returns over the next 20 months, a 25.5% CAGR total return.

In August 2018 the entire market was slightly overvalued. During the late 2018 correction (when the S&P 500 plunged 19.8%, including 17% in the final three weeks), STAG went from a mildly overvalued P/FFO of 16.4 (13% overvalued) to a P/FFO of 13.9 (4% undervalued). It once more merely traded at a reasonable price. Then this happened.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Including dividends STAG is up 28% since late December, resulting in 36% CAGR total returns. All of these examples show that you don't have to buy the next Amazon (AMZN) to enjoy excellent long-term returns.

Merely buying a quality high-yield REIT like STAG at a reasonable to good price can earn you long-term returns on par with the great investors in history.

This is why the Dividend Kings' motto is "quality first, valuation second, and proper risk management always."

Our 235 company (and counting) Master List tells us what dividend stocks are worth owning, what they are worth in any given year, a good price to buy them at, and what kind of returns they can realistically generate at any given time.

That's how we avoid buying a quality monthly paying REIT like STAG when it's overpriced, but only when it's reasonably or attractively priced.

Where others view volatility as something to be feared, the Dividend Kings knows different.

(Source: imgflip)

For the patient, fundamentals focused income investor, volatility + a good watchlist + patience = generous, safe and steadily rising income as well as market smashing returns.

In other words, we don't strive to be "lucky" but make our own luck.

(Source: AZ quotes)

Bottom Line: STAG Is A Great High-Yield Monthly Paying REIT And At The Right Price Can Deliver 20% CAGR Total Returns Over Time

STAG Industrial isn't the best REIT you can own, or even the highest-quality industrial REIT (Prologis arguably takes that title). But this modestly fast-growing industrial REIT offers an attractive if slowly growing safe monthly dividend.

STAG isn't likely to set REIT records for future growth (Innovative Industrial Properties likely will), and modest 3% to 8% growth is likely. But at the right valuation, this safe source of generous monthly yield can indeed deliver 20% CAGR long-term returns.

Today STAG is 17% overvalued, meaning it's more likely to fall into a correction than keep roaring higher as it has in 2019. STAG is a "hold" until it returns to a reasonable price of $27 in 2019 or $29 in 2020 (we have a $29 Fair Value Target at iREIT on Alpha).

We're not market timers and can't tell you when that will happen. What we can tell you is that eventually the market will sour on STAG and return it to a reasonable or even highly attractive price.

When that day comes, be prepared to snap up shares of this 8/11 above-average quality REIT and then hold on, and let its competent and trustworthy management work hard for you. Which will likely allow you to earn the kind of income and total returns that comfortable retirements are made of.

Note: Brad Thomas made his first purchase in STAG in August 2015 and since that time his stake in the company has returned ~19% per year. R.I.N.O. Rating for STAG is 3.375 (highest is PSB at 3.813).

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.