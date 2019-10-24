Agnico Eagle: Digging Into The Q3 Results

Overall, the company reported a solid quarter, and this should help to put a floor under the stock if we see further weakness in the metals complex.

Agnico Eagle (AEM) was the first of the gold majors (GDX) to report earnings this season and had put up some impressive results. The company hit a new quarterly production record of 476,937 ounces, helped by commercial production at their two Nunavut mines, Amaruq, and Meliadine. Thus far, the company has seen gold production of 1.29~ million ounces and has slightly raised production guidance for FY-2019 from 1.75 million ounces to slightly above 1.77 million ounces. Based on their strong performance, the company has chosen to increase the quarterly dividend from $0.125 to $0.175, representing an annual dividend of $0.70, or roughly 1.3% at current prices. I believe that this strong report should help to put a floor under the stock we see further weakness in gold (GLD) prices.

(Source: Company Website)

Many investors in the gold space have likely been holding their breath as the most important earnings season in a few years has arrived, with the highest average gold price most miners have seen in nearly a decade. Many gold producers are notorious for getting sloppy with costs and production when the metal is providing a tailwind for them, but Agnico Eagle's Q3 report was exceptional across all metrics. Investors also got an unexpected bonus with the dividend raise, and this underscores management's positive outlook for the company going forward. While all-in sustaining costs [AISC] for the quarter came in at the upper end of guidance at $904/oz, AISC for the first nine months of 2019 came in slightly below the mid-point. The company's AISC for the first nine months is currently sitting at $898/oz, just below the mid-point of guidance at $900/oz provided in their February report. The great news for investors is that Agnico Eagle expects to see all-in sustaining costs trend lower into FY-2020, to a mid-point of $865/oz, or a 3% drop year-over-year. This improving cost guidance, coupled with annual production guidance of 1.95 million ounces at the mid-point, explains why the company is so optimistic.

(Source: Company Website)

Digging into the report, the only real negative was the slight revision lower in FY-2020 production guidance, from a 2.0 million ounce midpoint to a 1.95 million ounce midpoint. This will likely weigh on earnings per share for FY-2020 a little, due to a slower than expected ramp-up at Amaruq related to weather conditions. However, this negative news was more than offset by record quarterly throughput at the company's Canadian Malartic Mine, record production at their Goldex Mine, and record production at their Kittila Mine in Finland. To add to this excellent news, the company has made a new discovery at their Canadian Malartic Mine, currently referred to as the East Gouldie Zone. This new zone lies south of the East Malartic Zone and Odyssey Zones, and highlight drill results are as follows:

MEX18-108AC - 18.1 meters of 5.5 grams per tonne gold

MEX18-121 - 28.0 meters of 3.1 grams per tonne gold

MEX18-127W - 26.6 meters of 8.1 grams per tonne gold

MEX18-136W - 49.2 meters of 2.9 grams per tonne gold

MEX19-151 - 56.0 meters of 5.0 grams per tonne gold

MEX19-152 - 25.3 meters of 4.7 grams per tonne gold

These above drill results are coming in at outstanding grades for a new discovery, and could easily add to the company's already long mine life at Canadian Malartic. The deposit currently has a strike length of 1,300 meters and extends from 700 meters to 1,900-meter depths. While still early stage, it's extremely encouraging that Malartic is the gift that keeps on giving since the Osisko 1.0 friendly takeover in 2014.

(Source: Company Website)

So how have the above positive developments impacted the company's growth metrics? Let's take a look below:

As we can see from the below chart, I've built of annual earnings per share [EPS], earnings estimates for FY-2019 are currently sitting at $0.87. If the company can meet these estimates, this would represent growth of 181% year-over-year from FY-2018's $0.31 in EPS. Even more impressive, the company is expected to put up another year of near triple-digit earnings growth based on where FY-2020 estimates are sitting currently. FY-2020 EPS forecasts are for $1.72, or 98% growth year-over-year. This is a bullish sign as triple-digit earnings growth is rare, especially when there's the potential for it in back-to-back years. While I would argue that earnings estimates of $1.72 for FY-2020 won't be easy to beat with the slight decrease in guidance for next year, these are still incredible numbers.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As the above chart shows, annual EPS has been trading in a range since FY-2014 between $0.87 and $1.02. FY-2019 annual EPS of $0.87 is expected to track towards the higher end of this range, and FY-2020 estimates should allow for an earnings breakout even if the company misses on these numbers. Based on current FY-2020 estimates, FY-2020 should be a new multi-year high in annual EPS for Agnico Eagle, just below the $2.17 reported in FY-2012. Based on these estimates, the company certainly has a nice runway for growth over the next 12 months.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at revenue growth rates, the company's quarterly revenue growth has seen a resurgence this quarter, flipping back to positive levels. Agnico Eagle reported revenue of $683~ million for Q3, up 32% year-over-year from the $518.7 million reported in Q3 2018. This jump in revenue growth can be attributed to a higher realized gold price of $1,480/oz, as well as increased payable production over the year-over-year period. Agnico Eagle's past four quarters of revenue growth have come in at an average of (-) 6.5%, so a robust double-digit quarter is a welcome sign for investors. Generally, double-digit earnings growth should be scrutinized if not coupled with strong revenue growth. This has been the problem in the past four quarters. However, the Q3 results have alleviated these concerns considerably and made the earnings estimates look much more attainable.

The blue line in the above chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, the quarterly revenue growth rate has spiked to 32%, and this has also pulled the two-quarter average revenue growth rate back into an uptrend. Not only is this a 2-year high for revenue growth, but it's also a 2-year high for the two-quarter average of revenue growth. This suggests that this is a sustainable new trend as the bump in growth is even enough to push the two-quarter average into an uptrend.

Based on the above growth metrics, I believe that the $0.87 estimates for FY-2019 may end up being conservative for Agnico Eagle. I would expect the company's annual EPS to come in at $0.85 - $0.91 for FY-2019, and this should register as 175% - 200% growth year-over-year, an incredible turnaround for the company. With earnings growth of 175% expected for FY-2019, and 90% growth EPS growth expected for FY-2020, the company's prospects are looking great.

So how's the technical picture shaping up? Let's take a look below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Agnico Eagle broke out of a multi-year downtrend in March of this year, and also saw a valid golden cross in Q1 of this year. The stock has seen multiple golden crosses over the past two years, but none of them have held any weight as they've quickly eroded. This crossover of the 50-day moving average and 200-day moving average is a positive sign, and it's also a bullish development that the 200-day moving average (yellow line) is finally back in an uptrend. Currently, the stock has corrected roughly 22% from its highs, but this is completely normal after a 65% rally off of its May lows.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we look at the monthly chart, the stock is building a massive multi-year saucer base and remains above its 20-month moving average. As long as the bulls defend the 20-month moving average at the $48.00 level, I see no reason to lose faith in the bigger bullish picture here. This means that even if the stock did end up undercutting its recent lows at the $51.40 level last week, this would likely present a buying opportunity for investors to begin scaling into the stock.

Agnico Eagle reported a blow-out quarter, with record quarterly production, record throughput at its Canadian Malartic Mine, and all-in sustaining costs coming in near the mid-point of guidance. The company's revenue growth rates have finally begun a new uptrend, and they've already reported $0.61 in EPS for the first nine months of FY-2019. Based on this, the FY-2019 earnings estimates of $0.87 are looking conservative. I am projecting an annual EPS of $0.86 - $0.91 for FY-2019, and this will represent nearly 200% growth year-over-year.

Agnico Eagle remains a hold in the gold space, and the company's path forward into FY-2020 should allow for further value to shareholders. The company has already raised its dividend by 40% this quarter, and further dividend increases are certainly possible if the gold price can make its way above the $1,600/oz level. As long as Agnico Eagle can stay above the $47.00 level, I see no reason to panic or lose sight of the bigger picture. The company is finally firing on all cylinders, and big bases like this generally lead to significant upside moves. Any drop below the $52.00 level is likely to provide a buying opportunity for investors looking to enter the name. However, based on the strong results, it's likely the stock has already bottomed at $51.40.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.