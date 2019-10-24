AT&T's Streaming Edge

2019 is turning out to be a transformative year for the streaming industry. Content owners are moving more toward offering their own subscription-based services, pushing companies like Netflix (NFLX) to the side in the process. Leading the way on this independent front appears to be The Walt Disney Company (DIS) with its launch of Disney+ next month, but one company in this space that should not be forgotten is AT&T (T). Yes, the company has its HBO Max platform, which is due to launch in the Spring of next year, but the piece of the firm I find myself more interested in is a subsidiary owned by AT&T's Otter Media: Crunchyroll. Given the nature of the anime industry and the dominance of the platform in the space already, it's likely that the service will come to represent significant value for the entertainment conglomerate in the years to come.

A look at Crunchyroll

Earlier this year, I published an article about Crunchyroll. In that piece, I made the case that, with 2 million paid subscribers, the platform could be worth up to $2 billion just off of its subscription revenue (more if you add in advertising revenue), and that in the years to come we could see the platform worth far more than that. While this article's purpose is not to rehash that prior piece, I do believe a brief discussion is warranted so as to update readers on how the company is growing.

When I published my article on Crunchyroll in January of this year, the company boasted 45 million registered users and 10 million monthly active users, 2 million of which are paid subscribers to the platform. This data was current as of November of 2018. By March of 2019, the number of monthly active users was reported to be 12 million, and by May, the number of registered users had grown to 50 million. There was no change in the 2 million paid subscriber count reported (it was actually reaffirmed at that level in May), but it is unclear if, at any point, the company rounds its numbers.

This platform has obvious value for AT&T and its shareholders. For starters, if we assume it has exactly 2 million paid subscribers, that translates to annual revenue of between $159.98 million (assuming all pay the $79.99 annual fee) and $191.76 million (assuming all pay the $7.99 monthly fee instead). This excludes the significant, but undisclosed, amount of advertising revenue that must be generated by the other 10 million monthly active users, plus from whatever of the other 38 million registered users might collectively bring in in the form of advertising revenue. These revenue streams also ignore the other sales the firm generates, such as by selling figurines, clothing, and the like through its online store. Not only does the platform generate revenue for the conglomerate, but it also opens the door to a key demographic for the company. A full 75% of the platform's subscribers are under 35 years old.

The industry looks exciting

Although the anime industry and pretty much everything tied to it has been considered notoriously unprofitable, the space itself is large and growing rapidly. As you can see in the image below, back in 2002, the industry generated 1.095 trillion yen. By 2017 (there is no data yet for 2018), the industry had nearly doubled in size to 2.153 trillion yen. In current dollar terms, this represents growth from $10.07 billion to $19.81 billion. Much of this growth, as the image illustrates, has been in just the past few years. From 2016 to 2017, for instance, growth totaled 8%. From 2015 to 2016, it was 9.4%. To put it another way, 77.5% of the industry's growth over the past 15 years has come about in the past 5 years.

Source: The Association of Japanese Animations

As the next image below illustrates, this growth has been radically tilted toward one source: overseas revenue. Included in overseas is online distribution, movies, contract royalties, and more. In 2017, revenue from this category was $994.8 billion yen, or about $9.15 billion. This represents a more than tripling in sales compared to what was seen as recently as 2014. This tremendous growth came following a prolonged crunch that corresponded with the last financial crisis and was spurred on in large part by the growth of platforms like Crunchyroll. Internet-based sales in Japan's domestic market, however, have largely gone nowhere. Yes, growth from 2002 to 2017 was significant, but, by 2017, internet sales in Japan were a modest 54 billion yen, or about $500 million. This shows that foreign firms have been the ones to capitalize best on the space.

Source: The Association of Japanese Animations

Another interesting piece of data here covers the age groups' content is being created for. As the image below illustrates, while the number of overall minutes of content produced each year has been mostly flat for the past few years, more and more content is being aimed at the nighttime audience. This is synonymous with adult viewers as opposed to the children who watch daytime shows. This is reminiscent of the impact that I recall Pixar Animation Studios having on the US cartoon industry. Once thought largely to be for children, some of Pixar's earlier movies, like Cars, opened the space up to broader society.

Source: The Association of Japanese Animations

The final data point of interest here relates to some of the largest non-Japanese consumers of anime and related content. In the map below, you can see color-coded which nations, in 2017, licensed the most series/films. While China, South Korea, and Spain all struck significant contract volumes with Japan's animation studios, the US stood out on top with 215 (or 8.9%) of the 2,408 contracts entered into. This is slightly disproportionate to the 6.6% of global internet users that live in the US, which further illustrates how much America loves anime.

Source: The Association of Japanese Animations

Though some analysts may fear that Crunchyroll might face the same challenges that Netflix is now facing content providers leaving it, the chance of that happening to Crunchyroll is incredibly small. While Crunchyroll is already working on its own content-creation strategy, it's important to keep in mind that the anime industry is incredibly fragmented and viewers are fickle beyond belief. There is no Disney of the anime industry, and the space is highly meritocratic on a project-by-project basis.

Takeaway

Right now, Crunchyroll is the industry leader in a rapidly-growing and globalizing market. Within Japan, the opportunities for growth for the industry appear limited, but in places like the US, other parts of Asia, and in select European markets, we are seeing awesome growth. With Crunchyroll having over 25,000 episodes on its platform, spread across 8 languages, it is already well-positioned to benefit from continued growth, and as it does, we should see AT&T and its shareholders benefit nicely. Someday, it wouldn't be surprising to see the conglomerate either sell this asset off or spin it off, and when it does, its valuation will likely be in the many billions of dollars.

