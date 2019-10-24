Biogen, Amyloid, And Alzheimer's Disease: Once More Down The Rabbit Hole

The imbalance between a substantial number of APOE4 carriers in the placebo group versus a relatively few APOE4 carriers in the drug group may still be skewing the data.

In an attempt to revive its Alzheimer’s drug fortunes, Biogen (BIIB) has asserted that by adding more APOE4 carriers to its highest dose group, its drug aducanumab slowed down the progression of early Alzheimer’s disease by 23 percent (as measured by the mini-mental state examination) (report, p. 18). Both the science and the results from previous trials suggest that this is not the case.

Various insults to the brain (such as exposure to a variety of environmental toxins, certain chronic bacterial, viral, and fungal infections, an unhealthy diet, traumatic brain injuries, and psychological stress) lead to oxidative stress and to the nitration of critical enzymes, receptors, and transport systems in Alzheimer’s disease. The same insults also lead to misfolded amyloid and tau proteins, which in turn lead to more oxidation and nitration. In other words, amyloid oligomers are not the primary trigger for the disease; they are an add on insult. Removing amyloid oligomers, then, does little to slow down Alzheimer’s disease in most individuals. Even Biogen researchers have found this to be the case for its anti-amyloid drug BAN2401, especially in non-APOE4 carriers:

… investigators combined the 10 mg/kg biweekly and 10mg/kg monthly groups. The merged cohort comprised 273 APOE4 carriers and 141 non-carriers, a similar makeup to the placebo. This combined group declined 21 percent less than placebo. Once again, the APOE4 carriers had a better response, declining 25 percent less than placebo, whereas noncarriers declined just 6 percent (source of quote).

If aducanumab performs in a similar manner, it is doubtful that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would approve a drug for non-APOE4 carriers that only slows down Alzheimer’s disease in its early stages by 6 percent.

Biogen contends that APOE4 status did not affect the rate of decline in the placebo group but this is at odds with other studies (study one, study two, study three). Company researchers then take it one step further and argue that Ban2401 (and presumably aducanumab) significantly reduced the rate of cognitive decline in individuals with the APOE4 gene taking the drug versus placebo (63 percent less decline in APOE4 carriers in the highest dose group based on ADCOMS: Alzheimer’s Disease Composite Score). Somewhat contradictorily, then, Biogen suggests that not only did APOE4 carriers progress at the same rate as non-carriers in the placebo group, but that BAN2401 impressively slowed down the rate of decline in APOE4 carriers in the drug group.

By a nifty sleight of hand, the company thus tries to dismiss once and for all the argument that its numbers cannot be trusted since there were many more people with the APOE4 gene (and thus more rapidly progressing) in the placebo group than in the drug group (due to APOE4 dropouts as a result of adverse side effects). Indeed, the company argues that the relative lack of APOE4 individuals in the drug group actually made the drug look less effective (Alzforum).

Paradoxically, Biogen may be right and wrong at the same time. The APOE4 gene or genes increase the size of lipid rafts, in which the processes which lead to Alzheimer’s disease take place and which accelerate the early progression of the disease (APOE4 lipid rafts). APOE4 is not a trigger for Alzheimer’s disease, but amplifies the effects of other triggers. Thus, removing a trigger such as amyloid oligomers may have a greater impact on APOE4 carriers than in someone without the gene.

So far so good for Biogen, but here is where it gets messy. If you have a 100 people in the placebo group with the APOE4 gene and they progress at a twenty-five percent faster rate (for the sake of this example) and you have 20 people in the drug group with the APOE4 gene, then the placebo group will look like it is progressing at a much faster rate than the drug group. This is accentuated by the probability that the placebo group has some individuals with both copies of the gene whereas in the drug group you may have few or none (since two copies of the gene significantly increase the risk for severe side effects).

People with two copies of the gene in the placebo group would be declining faster than people with one copy of the gene in the drug group (APOE4 two copies versus one). BAN2401 may still be more effective in APOE4 carriers than in non-carriers but not likely by as much as Biogen would have you believe and some of those carriers experience severe side effects.

The numbers for aducanumab are still shrouded in mystery. It is supposed to be a more effective antibody than BAN2401, but BAN2401 at its highest dose removed 93 percent of brain amyloid so it cannot be too much more effective. Moreover, the little bit of data we do have for aducanumab is not overwhelmingly positive. At six months, the highest dose of the drug performed little better than the placebo. The improvement over the next six months may have had as much to do with APOE4 dropouts as it did with the amount of time needed for the drug to be effective (further support for this comes from the fact that the 6mg/kg dose of the drug did not significantly reduce cognitive decline at one year) (charts).

The FDA is desperate to approve a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease, but it will have to wait for a drug that is much more effective than those being tested by Biogen (and its partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF)).

Biogen is engaged in a numbers game. Its new CEO is trying to resurrect a failed drug based on a largely wrong hypothesis. In the short term, investors have seemed to have gone for the bait again. For those who held onto the stock after the first futility analysis, you have temporarily done quite well. But it is not good to be greedy. Biogen is likely headed back to the low 200s. The question is how long will it take.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.