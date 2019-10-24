Twitter: Focus On DAU Growth

Revenue headwinds appear to be temporary. Investors would be wise to pick up shares of Twitter while they're low.

Twitter (TWTR) is hardly the first company to post disappointing earnings results since earnings season began in earnest last week, but so far in the tech sector, it's one of the hardest hit. After missing Q3 revenue estimates and adding insult to injury by guiding below consensus revenues for Q4, Twitter shares plummeted 20%: ending a massive year-to-date run that at one point had the stock up 55% YTD and now bringing its cumulative gains since January to virtually nothing.

Data by YCharts

Naturally, I believe the dip presents a fantastic opportunity to buy into an iconic social media company that, in my view, has carved out an excellent niche for itself as a provider of live news. When taking a closer look at Twitter's third-quarter results, I find few red flags that have permanent implications on Twitter's long-term health.

The revenue miss explained

Let's discuss the elephant in the room first: Twitter's big revenue miss. In each of the past several quarters, Twitter has been a beacon of strength - so it came as a surprise to Wall Street for Twitter to miss expectations by a wide mile this quarter. Take a look at the company's third-quarter results below:

Figure 1. Twitter Q3 results Source: Twitter Q3 shareholder letter

Twitter's revenues grew just 9% y/y to $823.7 million, cutting its growth rate in half and decelerating nine points relative to 18% y/y growth in Q2. This is also far weaker than the $874.9 million, or +15% y/y growth, that Wall Street had expected.

Yet is this revenue miss due to underlying business weakness, or temporary headwinds? Twitter offered up two primary catalysts for the revenue miss. First, the company discovered a glitch in one of its legacy revenue products, the Mobile Application Promotion (MAP) tool, which halted the company's ability to target ads and share data with advertising partners. Twitter estimated that this glitch cost the company about three points of year-over-year revenue growth in Q3, or roughly $23 million. Needless to say - glitches get patched over, and this will not be a repeated headwind to Twitter in the future.

The second drag on Twitter's third-quarter revenue is advertising weakness. In the company's third-quarter shareholder letter, Twitter wrote as follows:

We also experienced greater-than-expected seasonality in our advertising business that began in July and continued into August. We believe our core value propositions of launching something new and connecting with what’s happening on Twitter continue to resonate very strongly with advertisers, and that slower business over the summer was due to a relatively lighter slate of big events and launches in July and August compared to 2018."

While a slowdown in ad sales is a true weakening indicator, Twitter also notes that the company experienced a recovery in ad sales in September, writing: "We were pleased that year-over-year ad revenue growth rebounded to double digits globally in September, with the most pronounced recovery in the US."

We have to wonder: are investors panicking over a situation that may have already resolved itself in September? Though we aren't clued in to exactly what Twitter's ad revenue growth rebounded to in September, we note that Q2 and Q1 advertising revenues grew at 21% y/y and 18% y/y, respectively. Over time, given the strength in DAU growth this quarter, I'd expect Twitter to restore its ad revenue growth to full health again. This is especially true as the company reported strong traction in its latest ad formats, namely in-stream video ads.

DAUs see phenomenal growth

Here's what makes me bullish on Twitter despite the revenue weakness: DAUs showed tremendous growth this quarter. Investors' biggest concern about Twitter should be whether or not the platform manages to stay relevant in spite of a hyper-competitive social media landscape that competes for milliseconds of users' frenetic attention. Like Snap (SNAP) earlier in the week, Twitter reported a huge rebound in daily active users in Q3:

Figure 2. Twitter DAU growth Source: Twitter Q3 shareholder letter

Twitter's so-called "monetizable DAUs", or mDAUs, grew 17% y/y to 145 million in Q3 - as seen in the chart above, that's the strongest growth rate in over eight quarters, and a three-point acceleration over Q2. In fact, Twitter's DAU growth has been accelerating for four straight quarters. To me, that's the biggest signal of underlying business performance.

Underneath the hood, Twitter's US mDAUs of 30 million crushed Wall Street expectations of 26 million, while international mDAUs of 115 million also beat Street consensus of 98 million. Essentially, with a consensus estimate of 124 million DAUs, Wall Street was expecting Twitter's DAUs to remain flat.

Product glitches can be patched over, and temporary advertising weakness is more than offset by rising DAUs. At the end of the day, Twitter's ability to monetize and grow its revenue base is tethered to whether or not it can grow its ad impressions - and to do that, it has to drive up its DAUs. In focusing too much on a single quarter's revenue miss, investors may be missing out on the DAU results that actually have a meaningful impact on Twitter's long-term growth trajectory.

How should investors react?

In my view, Twitter's spectacular Q3 pullback puts it at an incredibly attractive valuation. At its present share price of ~$31.50, Twitter trades at a market cap of $24.5 billion. After stripping out the $5.8 billion of cash and $1.8 billion of convertible debt on Twitter's most recent balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $20.5 billion.

This represents a modest multiple of 4.96x EV/FY20 expected revenues, based on Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion for the following fiscal year (per Yahoo Finance). While we acknowledge that Twitter's revenue growth is the slowest among large-cap social media peers, we note that Twitter trades at a lowest forward revenue multiple between Facebook (FB) and Snap (SNAP):

Data by YCharts

In my view, Twitter is worth a buy at much lower prices. WIth the company announcing a return to double-digit ad growth in September, my view is that most of Twitter's problems have been resolved already and investors are digesting old news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TWTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.