Buy Sonic Automotive Now If You Want Strong Upside And Dividend Growth

With shares of SAH hitting a new 13-year high, now is the time to buy.

The dividend isn't large but it's safe and the company's use of cash flow to self fund expansion is as good as money in the bank.

EchoPark is growing revenue and earnings by double and triple digits respectively, and core retail business is still strong too.

Sonic Automotive (SAH) is hands down one of my best investment ideas this year. I can't begin to describe how happy I am with the company and stock performance since I first ran across it earlier this year. In that time the stock has delivered a +45% total return and I see high double-digit returns coming in 2020 too.

Sonic Automotive is a national level retailer of name brand new cars. It's also a retailer of new-to-you certified preowned cars. In both cases the company is doing just fine, more than fine in fact, both segments are growing double digits.

From the 3Q press release:

David Smith, Sonic’s and EchoPark’s Chief Executive Officer “Our franchised stores and our EchoPark stores grew pre-tax income in the double and triple digits, respectively. The franchised stores segment increased pre-tax income in the third quarter of 2019 over the prior year quarter by $10.3 million, or 36.8%, while the EchoPark segment increased pre-tax income in the third quarter of 2019 over the prior year quarter by $7.6 million, or 138.9%.”

The core business is new cars sold from franchised lots. Double-digit growth in franchised stores is exciting in today's environment of "peak car sales". The strength in the core business is driven in part by an improvement in total units sold and profit per unit offset by a small decline in gross margins.

From the 3Q investor presentation:

The used car business is what gets me excited though. Sonic Automotive generates a large portion of their revenue with the preowned segment of business. Preowned cars are sold in two outlets; the retail franchised outlets and the EchoPark certified preowned car centers.

The table above shows Sonic is doing well with used cars at its franchised lots, the company cracked the code to profits when they began the EchoPark expansion.

Jeff Dyke, Sonic’s and EchoPark’s President: “Our EchoPark stores had another exceptional quarter. EchoPark grew revenues by 67.9%, gross profit by 107.2% and pre-tax income by 138.9%. As we continue to grow our top-line revenues, a greater amount of incremental gross profit flows through to the bottom line, demonstrating the significant earnings upside potential in this business over the long term.”

Sonic Automotive Reports 3rd Quarter Results

EchoPark Is Driving Results

EchoPark is driving results for Sonic Automotive. The expansion has blown past all company expectations since the get-go and results are accelerating. Over the past three quarters, the outlook for full-year EchoPark revenue has steadily increased from $1.0 to $1.20 billion. At this rate by year-end total EchoPark revenue should top $1.30 billion and that is no exaggeration.

from the 1Q Press Release:

EchoPark revenues of $249.6 million during the first quarter of 2019, up 89.8% from the first quarter of 2018; on-track to exceed $1.0 billion in full year 2019 revenues.

from the 2Q Press Release:

EchoPark revenues of $291.7 million during the second quarter of 2019, up 61.9% from the second quarter of 2018 and on-track to exceed $1.1 billion in full year 2019 revenues.

from the 3Q Press Release:

EchoPark Revenues Up 67.9% and Tracking $1.2 Billion for Full Year 2019

How does the EchoPark expansion impact the outlook for revenue growth? Quite well. EchoPark is currently about 11.5% of total revenue, which should grow to at least 16.7% by the 4Q 2020/1Q 2021.

How will Sonic Automotive accomplish this feat? The company has nine locations now and is planning to open at least four more by the end of next year. EchoPark is only in three of the thirteen states Sonic operates in, which leaves plenty of room for future expansions too.

Simply extrapolating today's EchoPark revenue to thirteen locations, I forecast 44.5% increase in total EchoPark revenue over the next five to six quarters. That 44% is equal to 5% of total revenue as reported today and doesn't count expected growth in the existing stores. Revenue and earnings growth in the existing stores are fueled by market share gains as they flesh out operations and entrench themselves in their communities.

Jeff Dyke, Sonic’s and EchoPark’s President “Our path to opening our next EchoPark market in Long Beach, California is becoming clearer and we anticipate an opening in the latter half of the fourth quarter of this year. We are excited to introduce the EchoPark brand to the California market and look forward to continuing to execute on our plans for EchoPark growth, omni-channel selling and other digital initiatives.”

Dividends, Distribution Health, And Capital Gains

Sonic Automotive pays a dividend and a healthy one at that. By healthy I mean highly sustainable, not above average in yield. When it comes to yield, Sonic is a bit weak at only 1.30%, I prefer to at least beat the S&P 500 average, but this yield is offset by other factors.

The number one is the dividend's safety. The payout ratio is so super low at 20% they could easily double or triple the distribution without hurting free-cash-flow.

Now, cash flow is important for this company because they're spending that money somewhere else... and it's not on debt. Sonic Automotive is self-funding the EchoPark expansion. The EchoPark expansion is fueling capital gains which for me offsets the lower dividend yield.

Sonic is also a dividend-grower. The company has been increasing the distribution for four years now and is expected to increase it again next quarter. The five-year CAGR for the distribution is right at 20% so the next increase is likely to be substantial.

The Technical Picture

Sonic jumped on the earnings news and gained more than 10% in two days. The stock is trading above a 13-year high right now and showing a fairly clear buy signal. Now that prices are above long-term resistance, I expect the stock will begin to drift higher and eventually rally to its all-time high. The all-time high, set nearly 20-years ago, is near the $40 level and consistent with other technical projections.

So far, during the 2019 EchoPark-driven rally, Sonic has made five significant price-leaps that all fall into the range of $4. All it will take is two more rallies to hit the $40 target and the first one is getting ready to start.

Leap #1 - $16 - $20 when 1Q earnings were released.

Leap #2 - $18 to $22 when Stephens issued an upgrade.

Leap #3 - $22 to $26 when the 2Q earnings were released.

Leap #4 - $28 to $32 on technical buying

Leap #5 - $28 to over $32 when 3Q earnings were released.

Sonic Automotive is a car-dealership firing on all cylinders. The company is exhibiting strength in sales in core and new business and those strengths are fueling expansion plans. The expansion plans and a small but growing dividend are attracting new investors to Sonic's stock and that is providing an opportunity for dividend-growth investors today. Sonic is still in the early stages of its EchoPark expansion, the rally in share prices is in a comparable situation. I think new investors can expect to see this stock rise as much as 25% over the next year and that's not counting the dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.