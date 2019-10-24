Golar LNG: Well-Positioned To Prosper Off Growing LNG Demand

On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, liquefied natural gas tanker and infrastructure operator Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) gave a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. As is usually the case with presentations like this, the company devoted a great deal of time and effort towards making an investment case in itself. As I have discussed in a few previous articles on the company, there are certainly reasons to believe in the investment case as the liquefied natural gas segment of the energy industry is certainly likely to be a rapidly growing one over the next several years and Golar LNG is very well-positioned to play an important role in the development of the industry. As might be expected then, the company did discuss these favorable macroeconomic trends in the presentation, although it did not devote as much effort to this as I would have liked. For that reason then, I will add further information as needed during the following discussion. Overall though, Golar LNG is a company that is well worth considering a position in.

Golar LNG is a diversified and significant provider and operator of infrastructure for the nascent liquefied natural gas industry. The company owns floating liquefaction plants, LNG tankers, floating storage and regasification units, and even a liquefied natural gas-fired power plant.

Source: Golar LNG

Thus, investors in Golar LNG have exposure to many different parts of the overall market for the commodity. This broad exposure could provide the company with a greater ability to weather weakness in any single part of the market compared to some of its peers. The LNG tanker market, for example, can sometimes be rather volatile just like other shipping sectors. In addition to this diversification, investors get a certain amount of protection against the fluctuations in the shipping market from Golar LNG's substantial contract backlog. As we can see here, the majority of the enterprise's tankers and other infrastructure is currently employed under long-term contracts with various customers:

Source: Golar LNG

The total contract backlog for the company currently stands at approximately $6.5 billion, which represents approximately 67 quarters of revenue at the second-quarter 2019 run rate of $96.745 million. This is something that investors in the company should certainly appreciate because it is currently under contract to receive this money. While there is a certain amount of counterparty risk here, this backlog is as close to guaranteed revenue as we can get in this industry. This provides the company with a margin of safety that many other companies do not have.

Inevitably, there will be some readers that point out there is a degree of counterparty risk here, which is something that I just pointed out as well. Basically, the company's ability to receive the revenue promised to it under these contracts is dependent on the customers' ability to actually execute on the contracts and remain solvent. For that reason, it is quite nice to see that the counterparties to these contracts are mostly giant and well-financed companies that should prove to be very financially stable. It is very difficult to imagine a situation in which Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), BP (BP), or Petrobras (PBR) goes bankrupt after all. Thus, we can have confidence that the counterparty risk here is quite minimal and Golar LNG will almost certainly receive the money that is promised to it under the contracts that it has.

One other thing that we can see above is that the company has two vessels, Golar Mazo and Golar Maria, that are currently trading in the spot market. This proves to be a much more volatile source of revenue than long-term contracts since the dayrates that the company receives in this market are continually fluctuating so the actual amount of revenue that it receives will vary from one voyage to the next. There are some signs of sustained strength in this market though that give us reason to believe that this will not prove to be a drag on earnings over the long-term. One reason for this is that the seasonal price ranges in the spot market seem to be edging higher. As we can see here, spot rates historically bottom out in May of every year, but the level at which they bottom out is getting higher from year to year. In addition, the high every year seems to also be getting higher:

Source: Golar LNG

This tells us that overall the spot market is getting stronger, which should generally result in growing revenue over time from the ships that are trading in the spot market. In addition, if price levels continue to trend higher, then it may make those companies that hire these ships to transport liquefied natural gas more likely to put a vessel under a long-term charter in order to lock in a price. This would have the positive effect of stabilizing Golar LNG's revenues.

The liquefied natural gas industry in general is growing at a fairly rapid pace. This is due to regions like Southeast Asia trying to increase their imports of natural gas in order to fuel their industry and the emerging middle class in those nations is using a greater amount of the fuel to cook food and heat their homes. In addition, Europe is attempting to diversify away from Russia as a gas provider due to political reasons. However, natural gas cannot be easily transported across large bodies of water because it will expand to fill any container that it is placed in so it has to be converted into a liquid first. This rising demand for natural gas has been driving energy companies in those areas that have a surplus of the resource, like North America, to construct facilities that convert natural gas into a liquid for export. As we can see here, there is a not insignificant amount of new liquefied natural gas production capacity scheduled to come online every year between now and 2025:

Source: Golar LNG

This will lead to an increased demand for LNG tankers as these ships are the only way to move the liquefied natural gas across the ocean and this task is the reason for converting the gas into a liquid in the first place. Unfortunately, there are some doubts about whether the global tanker fleet will have sufficient capacity to meet the incremental demand coming from the new production facilities. As we can see here, the current projections are for there to be a shortage of tankers to meet demand over the 2020-2022 period:

Source: Golar LNG

One of the nice things about these projections is that we can have a reasonable degree of confidence that they are somewhat accurate. This is because the development of a liquefied natural gas production facility takes a number of years in most cases. The construction of an LNG tanker is also not an especially quick process, particularly when one considers that the world's shipyards only have a limited capacity. Therefore, this points to the likelihood of a shortage of tankers over the next few years and this will likely have a positive impact on spot prices as market entities needing ships begin bidding against one another to secure the transportation capacity that they require. In addition, an impending shortage of tanker capacity increases the odds that a customer will attempt to put a vessel under a long-term charter so that it can ensure that the vessel will remain available to it. This is therefore a very good market for the owners of LNG tankers like Golar LNG.

As I discussed in a previous article, one of the most powerful growth engines for the company going forward is its floating liquefaction plant unit. The company proved this last year when it put the Hilli Episeyo into service. Today, this one vessel accounts for around half of the company's total revenue, depending on the quarter. This will not be the only facility operated by the unit though as BP (NYSE:BP) was suitably impressed by the performance of the Hilli Episeyo that it has placed another floating liquefied natural gas production facility, which has been christened the Golar Gimi, under a 20-year contract at the Greater Tortue field in Mauritania and Senegal. This vessel is currently scheduled to be completed and begin work in late 2022 so we can expect it to begin boosting the company's revenue and cash flow as we head into 2023.

The Golar Gimi is not the only new project that will be stimulating the company's growth over the next few years. As we can see here, there are three major projects that will all be coming online and starting work on their first contracts over the next three years:

Source: Golar LNG

These new projects alone, which all already have long-term contracts, should be able to boost the company's annualized EBITDA from $187 million currently to $510 million in 2023:

Source: Golar LNG

This represents 172.7% growth in just three years, which is certainly something that should appeal to any potential investor. The fact that the company already has contracts to drive this growth provides us with significant confidence that the company will actually be able to deliver on this potential.

In conclusion, there are certainly some reasons to have confidence in Golar LNG going forward. The industry that the company is active in is currently in the midst of a major growth spurt that could very easily result in a shortage of the necessary infrastructure and Golar LNG is well-positioned to take advantage of this. The company also has an all but guaranteed path to growth, which is something that few companies have and anyone should appreciate. Overall, the company may be worth considering for your portfolio.

