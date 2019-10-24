Prognosis For Pluralsight

It also said that its recent sales capacity ramp is nearly complete, and billings will be much closer to its 50% growth norm than the 27% produced in 2Q19.

The stock of Pluralsight lost more than a third of their value after poor second quarter results and a big reduction in quarterly sales growth.

Today, we look at a fast-growing cloud concern whose stock has seen a substantial sell-off after growth came down substantially within its second quarter report. The management has stated this is a ‘one-off’ quarter and explosive growth should return. There have been some recent insider purchases that signal there might be some fire to that smoke. We have also seen a few other bullish articles (I, II) on this name here on Seeking Alpha in October. We take our own in-depth look at this tech concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) is a Farmington, Utah-based provider of cloud-based training software for IT education. The company’s content library offers more than 6,500 courses captioned in over 100 languages composed of ~1,600 independent authors via a subscription model. Pluralsight was founded in 2004 and IPO’d in May 2018, raising net proceeds of $332.1 million at $15 per share. The company is structured as an Umbrella Partnership-C-Corporation (UP-C). After its most recent quarterly earnings report (released July 31. 2019), the company’s stock plummeted 40%. It now trades at ~$17.50 a share and commands a market cap of ~$2.5 billion.

Although Pluralsight’s content library is available to individuals, ~86% of its revenue is generated by its nearly 18,000 business customers in over 180 countries, which are called on by a salesforce of 300+. The company boasts ~350 of the Fortune 500 as subscribers, charging an annual fee of $579 or $779 per user for its IT classes, certifications, and analytics. Pluralsight has been growing like a weed by expanding both its course offerings and customer base.

Along those lines, the company purchased software developer productivity platform provider GitPrime for $170 million in May 2019. Pluralsight is in the process of integrating GitPrime’s solutions into its portfolio, increasing both its total addressable market (TAM) and potentially the annual fee for those entities requiring GitPrime’s offerings.

The sandbox in which Pluralsight plays is substantial with the global corporate training market estimated at $366 billion. The company’s TAM is ~$31 billion, of which it has ~1% based on its TTM revenue of $331 million. Most of its competition comes from instructor-led training vendors, such as Global Knowledge, General Assembly, and New Horizons, and other e-learning companies such as Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD), Skillsoft, and Udemy. With its differentiated content generation and cloud-based platform, Pluralsight is poised to grab an even larger share of its TAM.

Pluralsight has grown revenue at an impressive clip (27% in 2017, 39% in 2018, and 41% in the TTM ending 2Q19) thanks to the strong growth of its business customer billings (55% in 2017, 52% in 2018, and 44% in the TTM ending 2Q19). This year got off to a solid start, with the company growing revenue 40% and billings 41% (48% for business customers) versus the prior year quarter. TTM dollar-based net retention rate – essentially a same-store sales-like metric for its customers of the past 24 months was 128%. Owing to these gaudy metrics, Pluralsight stock commanded a ~16 multiple to FY19E revenue. With that nosebleed valuation, its stock was at risk for revaluation if its performance hiccupped, which it did in 2Q19.

2Q19 Results And Outlook

On July 31, 2019, Pluralsight reported a 2Q19 loss of $0.06 per share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $75.9 million compared to a 2Q18 loss of $0.21 on revenue of $53.6 million, representing a 42% increase of the top line YoY. These metrics beat Street consensus by $0.08 and $2 million, respectively. 2Q19 Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 78% from 76% in the prior year period. The company added ~2,200 customers in the prior twelve months, grew $100,000+ accounts by 62% (212 to 343) and $500,000+ accounts by 103% (30 to 61) YoY. The initial integration of GitPrime was dubbed a “success.”

The problem lied with the business customer billings, which decelerated from 48% growth in 1Q19 to 27% in 2Q19. Given the business customer billings growth rate of the past two plus years, 27% was shocking to investors. As a result, 2Q19 free cash flow was a negative $11.1 million compared to a positive $2.5 million in 1Q19. Also, TTM dollar-based net retention fell from 128% in 1Q19 to 126% in 2Q19.

Management blamed an under-investment in sales capacity for the drop in billings. Even though management had hired 100 sales professionals in the prior twelve months, it was not enough to sustain its growth expectations. For this apparent lack of foresight, the Chief Revenue Officer was dismissed. He has since been replaced by a Salesforce (CRM) veteran. CEO Aaron Skonnard stated on the 2Q19 conference call that the company was nearly caught up with its sales capacity ramp. As such, Pluralsight did not change its revenue or earnings guidance for the FY19. It still expects to lose $0.40 (non-GAAP) a share on revenue of $315 million (based on range midpoints), but a layer of conservativism had been removed from those projections.

Pluralsight does not forecast billings but suggested that 3Q19 business customer billings will look more like 1Q billings than 2Q billings – not 50% but certainly much closer to that figure than 27%. Management does have a longer-term goal of $1 billion in billings by 2022, which it still expects to achieve.

Focused on the very disappointing business customer billings data, traders sold shares of PS en masse. It now trades at 8x’s 2019E revenue – still very steep, but with an element of skepticism baked in.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary

Pluralsight held $572.8 million of cash, equivalents, and investments and $487.9 million of convertible debt as of June 30, 2019. The company does not pay a dividend and does not have a share buyback program authorized.

Analysts have become a bit more sanguine on Pluralsight over the past five weeks. Berenberg initiated the shares as a new Buy with a $24 price target a week ago on September 18th. Two weeks ago, Barrington reissued its Buy rating and $30 price target on PS. Finally, last week Needham reiterated its Buy rating and $36 price target on Pluralsight.

Four board members expect billings to rebound in 3Q19 based on their recent purchase of Pluralsight stock. Collectively they bought over 80,000 shares just above $17 a share on September 12th and 13th. It should be noted that CEO Skonnard sold ~84,600 shares six days before the 2Q19 news on July 26, 2019. However, that sale was tax-related and concurrent to the vesting of a portion of his restricted share units.

Verdict

Given the 40% one-day revaluation, investors and analysts were obviously staggered by the 2Q19 billings news. Analysts questioned management as to why it didn’t see the sales capacity shortfall coming. It wasn’t brought up on the 1Q19 conference call. (Management stated that it thought an increase in sales rep productivity would offset it.) Some were left scratching their heads concerning the forced departure of the CRO without a replacement. (CEO Skonnard will wear the interim CRO hat until a permanent one is found.) One questioned if the company’s billing shortfall was indicative of a slowdown in the industry and not a sales execution issue specific to Pluralsight. (Management says that it is not seeing any macro issues and that its TAM is expanding. The miss was strictly sales execution-related.)

It goes without saying that the 3Q19 business customer billing growth rate will dictate the direction of the stock for some time to come. If it jumps back into the mid-40s, management’s credibility will be largely restored, and its stock will likely command something near its heady pre-2Q19 valuation of 15x’s 2019 revenue. If it fails to reach 40%, the 27% posted in 2Q19 will look like an inflection point, signaling the beginning of decelerating growth rates not worthy of double-digit multiples to revenue valuations.

The recent spate of insider buying suggests that 2Q19 was just a blip and a path to normalcy. However, given the stock’s elevated price to sales ratio even after the shares decline and the fact the company will not be profitable until FY2021 at the earliest, Pluralsight does not meet the investment criteria to be considered for a large stake within one's portfolio. Given the insider buying, PS might make a decent short-term trading idea for aggressive investors who believe the recent revenue growth slowdown was a ‘one-time’ blip. I offer up this analysis in that vein for consideration.

