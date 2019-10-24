Cheap Cathay General Bancorp Offering High Dividend Yield

NIM is expected to receive some relief from re-pricing of a large chunk of certificate of deposits.

Cathay General Bancorp's (CATY) 3QFY19 results showed that the operating environment for loan growth is tougher than I previously anticipated. Due to this new information, I'm revising downward my estimate for loan growth, and consequently my forecast for earnings in 2020. However, I'm expecting dividend growth to remain intact due to a comfortable payout ratio.

Reducing Loan Growth Assumption

I'm revising down my expectation of loan growth in 4QFY19 as the management has reduced their guidance to 6% to 7% for 2019 from the previous guidance of 7% to 8%. As mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, the management has reduced their guidance because prepayments and refinancing are higher than previously anticipated. CATY has also moved $37 million worth of loans to held for sale, which will further pressurize loans.

I am also reducing my loan growth assumption for FY20 as the operating environment seems to have recently grown tougher than previously anticipated. I'm expecting CATY's loan growth to slow to 3% in FY20, as shown in the table below.

Threat of Credit Losses from Trade War Appears Under Control

As mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, only 2.5% of CATY's total loans are with borrowers that could be adversely impacted by the current US-China tariffs. Further, according to the management, a number of these borrowers already have plans in place to avoid tariffs, including shifting of supply chains.

Due to the low threat from the trade tensions between United States and China, I'm not expecting any surge in provisions charge for credit losses. Meanwhile, I'm expecting reversals of provisions charge to continue to naturally taper off. I'm expecting provisions charge for FY20 to cancel out reversals of provisions next year, leading to an overall net zero charge.

CD Re-Pricing to Offer Relief to Margin

The management disclosed in the 3QFY19 conference call that they expect net interest margin, NIM, for the fourth quarter of 2019 to be between 3.45% and 3.50% based on a 0.25 point rate cut after the October 30 Fed meeting. I'm expecting CATY's overall NIM to dip to 3.47% in 4QFY19 from 3.49% in 3QFY18.

CATY's NIM is expected to receive some relief in the first quarter of 2020 as around $2.6 billion of the company's certificates of deposits, CDs, are due to be re-priced. The management hopes to roll over the maturing CDs, which carry average rate of around 2.20%, into CDs with rates between 1.60% to 1.70%. Consequently, cost of around 18% of CATY's total deposits is expected to decline by 50-60bps. This translates to a reduction in average cost of funds of 9-11bps.

Taking guidance from management's discussion, I'm expecting average NIM in 2020 to be 4bps below the average for 2019. My estimates are shown in the table below. (Please note that my estimates and management's guidance, both include prepayment penalties and recoveries in NIM).

Earnings Growth in 4Q to Receive Support from Other Expenses, Tax Rate

I expect earnings in 4QFY19 to be slightly higher than 3QFY19 due to higher earning assets. I expect the bottom line to also receive support from non-interest expenses and tax rate.

CATY's 3QFY19 result was slightly above my expectation as the company was able to reduce non-interest expense more than I had anticipated. I now expect non-interest expense to continue to remain low in 4QFY19 as the management mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call that they might consider closing a branch to curb costs.

CATY's effective tax rate is expected to be lower in 4QFY19 compared to 3QFY19 because CATY booked certain one-time items in the third quarter that will not recur. These items included a $1.4 million adjustment to reflect the impact of a delay in the installation of solar systems and a $0.8 million adjustment for lower-than-expected low income housing tax credits. The management expects effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 to be approximately 20%.

NIM Reduction to Hurt Earnings in 2020

I expect the slight reduction in NIM to pressurize earnings growth in 2020. Further, pressure is expected to come from a growth in non-interest expense and normalization of tax rate. Moreover, I believe that CATY will not be able to reach again the high level of non-interest income that the company achieved in first half of 2019. Consequently, I'm expecting non-interest income in all four quarters of 2020 to be close to the level booked in 3QFY19, which will lead to a year over year decline of 18.7%.

The table below shows my earning forecasts.

Offering High Dividend Yield of 3.76%

Despite my expectations of earnings decline, I'm expecting CATY to continue with its trend of regularly increasing dividends. My assumption is supported by a comfortable payout ratio of 39% for 2020. Further, CATY's Tier I capital ratio, of 12.41%, is well above the regulatory requirement of 8.0% (for 'well capitalized' category). Consequently, I do not think CATY's dividends are under any threat from regulatory requirements. I also do not think dividends are under any threat from the company's share buy back program. CATY has around $20 million remaining in the program. To put this number in perspective, CATY spent a slightly higher amount, of $25 million, for paying the last quarterly dividend.

I'm expecting CATY to pay full year dividends of $1.35 per share in 2020, which implies a forward dividend yield of 3.76%.

Valuation Analysis Suggests Double Digit Price Upside

CATY has traded at an average price to book ratio, P/B, of 1.37 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $30.8 gives a target price of $42.2 for December 2020. The target price implies a 17.4% price upside.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Stance

Due to the 17.4% potential price upside, I'm maintaining a bullish stance on CATY. Adding the forward dividend yield to the price upside gives total expected return of 21.2% for the year ahead; hence, I'm suggesting buying the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.