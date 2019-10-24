Daimler: Good Numbers But Trouble Ahead

However, the figures also show in detail that investors must continue to be prepared for worse times.

Car manufacturers fear a possible downturn in the cyclical business of car manufacturing. Worldwide the production of cars is declining since 2018. In the first three months of 2019, global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary figures. In June 2019, the production of passenger cars in Germany was even down 24 percent in relation to the same month a year ago. This also affected Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF; OTCPK:DMLRY). In the first half of 2019, the number of units sold fell by 3 percent. In my previous analysis, I criticized the weak figures from the second quarter. I did see that the company was valued quite favorably and invested sufficiently in the future. Nevertheless, other companies like Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF) performed better. Economic uncertainties such as the trade conflict also had to be taken into account. Now, however, Daimler has delivered surprisingly good figures for the third quarter. I would therefore like to take another look at the company.providing the highlights of the results, I will analyze these numbers.

The Highlights

Here are the highlights of the second quarter short and sweet:

Group’s total unit sales rose by 6 percent to 839,300 passenger cars and commercial vehicles

Strong Q3 sales for Mercedes-Benz Cars (+8 percent) and Vans (+10 percent)

Revenue of EUR 43.3 billion (Q3 2018: EUR 40.2 billion)

Group EBIT of EUR 2.7 billion (Q3 2018: EUR 2.5 billion)

Group net profit of EUR 1,813 million (Q3 2018: EUR 1,761 million)

Industrial Net Liquidity at EUR 9.6 billion (Q2 2019: EUR 6.6 billion)

free cash flow of the industrial business was minus UER 0.5 billion (Q1-3 2018: minus EUR 0.06 billion)

Analysis

If you only look at the highlights, it looks like a gratifying development. Especially when you compare the results with the second quarter results. In the second quarter, sales rose by 5 percent to EUR 42.7 billion. However, Group EBIT amounted to minus EUR 1.6 billion. Overall, the net loss amounted to EUR 1.2 billion. This was the first quarterly loss in 10 years. Accordingly, the share price performed badly. When the second quarter figures were published, the share price was almost 50 percent away from its long-term highs in 2015. Recently, however, courses have recovered somewhat. Nevertheless, the highs of 2015 are still a long way off.

Data by YCharts

In addition, not everything at the new quarterly figures are great, as it seems at first glance. For this purpose, I looked at the performance of the individual divisions in comparison to the previous year's quarter. The following picture results from this consideration:

While the Vans' division performed extremely well, the Trucks division was disappointing. Daimler Trucks, the world market leader for heavy trucks, recorded a decline in operating profit and unit sales. This shows that the situation in the truck markets of Europe and North America has deteriorated faster than expected. As a result, Daimler does not expect any further sales growth and has reduced its profit forecast by one percentage point to six to eight percent. But the return on investment at Mercedes-Benz Cars will also fall to three to five percent. In this respect, the current 6 percent is only a stopover for declining returns. This also indicates that the downturn will accelerate.

Daimler also fought on other fronts. For the third time within a short time Daimler has to recall hundreds of thousands of diesel cars due to an illegal exhaust technology. In the last quarter, Daimler secured provisions of approximately EUR 2.5 billion to cover legal risks and the costs of the scandal involving excessively high nitrogen oxide emissions. In addition, Daimler set aside one billion euros for recalls due to defective airbags. I don't think those reserves will be enough. In Germany alone, Daimler had to pay a fine of almost EUR 900 million last month.

The costs of restructuring the Group into a holding company with independent subsidiaries also had a negative impact. At the Annual General Meeting on 22 May 2019 in Berlin, a large majority of the shareholders of Daimler AG approved the reorganization of the Daimler Group. Accordingly, it will take some time for positive synergies to emerge.

Looking at these aspects, there are hardly any viable upside scenarios at the moment. It will also take time for strategic investments and partnerships to pay off. In April, Daimler has acquired a stake in the Californian battery specialist Sila Nanotechnologies. The investment amounts to 100 million dollars. Daimler will receive ten percent of the start-up company founded in 2011. Furthermore, Daimler inked a battery modules supply deal with Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology for electric trucks. The Geely partnership could also have a positive effect in the long term. Firstly, Daimler could see lower costs for Smart car manufacturing. Secondly, the partnership may give Daimler a toehold in selling the Smart brand in China, where smaller cars are popular. Although these projects show that Daimler is thinking strongly about the future, it will take a while until these projects lead to rising sales and profits.

Investors takeaway

(Source: Daimler webpage)

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Daimler

Daimler third quarter results were better than expected. However and overall, an investment is not worth considering.

Economic uncertainties such as the trade conflict remain.

Performance of Truck segment was bad.

Mercedes Benz Cars segment is expected to be weaker.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.