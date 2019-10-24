Digi.Com Berhad: Back To Basics After Failed Mega Merger Involving Parent

The profitability of Digi's mobile business is all about how the company can balance the growth in its postpaid segment against the weakness in its prepaid segment.

The failed mega-merger involving Digi's parent Telenor Group and Malaysia's Axiata Group meant that a Digi-Celcom merger was also off the table, making this a major disappointment for the market.

Elevator Pitch

Malaysia-listed Digi.Com Berhad (OTC:DIGBF) [DIGI:MK], or Digi, is Malaysia's largest mobile operator with approximately 11.3 million subscribers as of 3Q2019.

Following the failed merger of its parent Norwegian telecommunications provider Telenor Group (OTCPK:TELNF) (OTCPK:TELNY) and Malaysia's Axiata Group Berhad (OTCPK:AXXTF) [AXIATA:MK], Digi's share price has corrected slightly by -7% from the peak. Nevertheless, Digi still trades at an expensive 12.9 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA, which represents a slight discount to the stock's historical five-year EV/EBITDA mean of approximately 13.8 times. The stock also offers a forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.1%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to the stock, as Digi's 4.1% FY2020 dividend yield is decent and its EV/EBITDA valuation is slightly below historical averages, but there are other more attractive investment candidates telecommunications space trading at lower single-digit EV/EBITDA multiples.

This is an update of my earlier initiation article on Digi published on July 23, 2019.

Failed Mega Merger Involving Parent Was A Disappointment For The Market

Digi's share price has been on a roller-coaster for the past six months. Its share price increased from RM4.46 as of May 3, 2019, to a year-to-date peak of RM5.10 on July 2, 2019, before going back to square one with a share price of RM4.50 on September 10, 2019. Digi last closed at a share price of RM4.72 as of October 23, 2019. The failed mega merger involving its parent, Norwegian telecommunications provider Telenor Group and Malaysia's Axiata Group Berhad was the reason for Digi's recent share price volatility.

Digi's Historical Share Price For The Past Six Months

Source: Gurufocus

Digi's parent Telenor Group announced a proposed merger of its Asian telecommunications and infrastructure assets with that of Malaysia's Axiata Group on May 6, 2016. Telenor had assets in Thailand, Malaysia (Digi.com Berhad), Pakistan and Myanmar, while Axiata Group owned businesses in Malaysia (Celcom), Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia. Subsequent to this, the proposed merger was terminated on September 6, 2019, after both Telenor Group and Axiata Group decided to end merger talks.

If the merger had gone through, the combined company would have been one of Asia's largest telecommunications company with a pro forma revenue of RM50 billion, EBITDA of RM20 billion, and a footprint of nearly 300 million customers in nine countries. Specifically, Digi could have become Malaysia's largest telecommunications company a pro forma revenue of RM14 billion and EBITDA of RM5 billion after merging with Celcom Axiata Berhad, the Malaysian telecommunications arm of Axiata Group.

Currently, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTC:MYTEF) [T:MK] and Maxis Bhd (OTC:MAXSF) [MAXIS:MK] are the two largest players in Malaysia's telecommunications market in terms of revenue share with FY2018 revenue of approximately RM12 billion and RM9 billion, respectively. Celcom and Digi are the third and fourth largest players in the Malaysia market, having generated revenue of approximately RM7 billion and RM6 billion, respectively, in FY2018.

Assuming the mega-merger between Telenor and Axiata had been successful and completed, the Malaysian telecommunications company formed from the combination of Digi and Celcom would have had a 35% revenue share, exceeding Telekom Malaysia's 33%. The combined company would also realize significant economies of scale and have additional capacity to invest in further improving network quality to retain existing subscribers and win over new ones. Cost synergies of a Digi-Celcom merger were estimated at between RM6-9 billion.

Although Telenor and Axiata have not ruled out the possibility of a future transaction, investors should not pin their hopes on this. Instead, there could be potentially other forms of collaboration and deals between Digi and Celcom or Axiata.

One such possibility is Digi selling its tower assets to edotco, Axiata Group's infrastructure arm and the 12th largest independent tower company in the world with approximately 27,500 towers in six countries. The tower company edotco has set a target of leaping from 12th to 5th in the global tower company rankings in future, and it is actively seeking acquisition opportunities in Southeast Asia. Digi is Malaysia's fourth largest tower company with approximately 3,400 towers. Any divestment of Digi's towers to edotco will help to unlock the value of its non-core assets and allow the company to allocate excess capital to future value-accretive growth opportunities or increasing dividend payout.

Also, certain Malaysian telecommunication players are already working with each other, even if they are not owned by the same parent. Telekom Malaysia and Celcom have an existing arrangement, where Telekom Malaysia uses Celcom's mobile roaming service, while Telekom Malaysia provides Celcom with access to its fiber backhaul in return. There is definitely a possibility that Digi and Celcom could explore similar arrangements that benefit both parties.

Prepaid Weakness Offsetting Postpaid Growth

With the possibility of a merger between Digi and Celcom ruled out in the near term, it is back to basics as Digi focuses on its own mobile telecommunications business. In a nutshell, the profitability of Digi's mobile business is all about how the company can balance the growth in its postpaid segment against the weakness in its prepaid segment.

In 3Q2019, adjusting for the effects of the new Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards or MFRS 16 to be consistent, Digi's mobile service revenue was up +1% QoQ, but down -2% YoY at RM1,413 million. Its postpaid segment revenue grew +3% QoQ and +10% YoY to RM667 million in 3Q2019, while its prepaid segment revenue decreased -1% QoQ and -11% YoY to RM740 million in the same period. Similarly, the prepaid segment's ARPU decreased -6% YoY to RM29, while postpaid ARPU remained resilient with a mild-1% decline YoY to RM71 for 3Q2019.

Digi's postpaid segment did well in 3Q2019 due to the ongoing industry trend of subscribers converting from prepaid to postpaid plans, and the success of the company's Digi Phone Freedom 365 and Digi Postpaid Family plans.

The Digi Phone Freedom 365 plan allows Digi's postpaid subscribers to own the latest smartphone they choose without upfront payments and a 24 months interest-free installment plan. Subsequently, mobile subscribers under the Digi Phone Freedom 365 plan can upgrade their phones at no charge every 18 or 20 months (depending on the type of phone chosen). On the other hand, the Digi Postpaid Family plan encourages Digi's postpaid subscribers to sign up their family members with Digi as well, by offering supplementary lines at an additional RM38 per month with the same internet data quota as the principal line. As a result, Digi added approximately 67,000 postpaid subscriber net additions to approximately 3 million, but postpaid ARPU fell slightly by RM1 per month YoY due to a higher proportion of prepaid subscribers signing up for cheaper entry-level postpaid plans.

In contrast, Digi's prepaid subscriber base declined -1% QoQ and -8% YoY to approximately 8.3 million due to a mixture of factors, which included lower voice revenue, price competition for prepaid data plans and the downward revision in mobile termination rates.

In the longer term, Digi's prepaid revenue and prepaid subscriber base have been on the decline due to structural issues. Firstly, there is an ongoing conversion of prepaid to postpaid plans, which has been a trend in emerging markets including Malaysia. As a country's population gets wealthier, an increasing number of consumers can afford to pay monthly postpaid subscriptions, rather than rely on prepaid plans. Secondly, the migrant population in Malaysia, a significant user base for prepaid mobile plans, has been shrinking due to a crackdown on illegal workers in the country. Thirdly, international direct dial or IDD revenue is dropping due to price competition. Lastly, the regulators have been imposing stricter guidelines for the registration of prepaid users to curb illegal activities which are usually carried out on prepaid SIM cards to avoid detection.

To sustain the company's future growth, Digi has adopted a two-pronged approach: focusing on internet prepaid subscribers and upgrading postpaid subscribers to premium plans.

Within the prepaid segment, prepaid voice revenue fell -6% QoQ and -26% YoY to RM274 million for 3Q2019, but prepaid data (internet) revenue was steady at RM466 million flat YoY and +1% QoQ over the same period.

Digi understands these dynamics well and it has highlighted at its 3Q2019 earnings call that it will continue to grow and monetize internet prepaid subscribers to offset the weakness in prepaid voice revenue:

There's really 2 components in the prepaid...I think that in terms of Internet usage, that will continue to grow. Of course, we are continuing to believe that in going to the segmentation models, work on the different offerings, different affordability level, and that is what allow us to monetize the Internet...I think if you look at the service revenue today, there's Internet revenue component and the non-Internet revenue...I think, of course, the postpaid Internet will grow much promising compared to the prepaid, as what we have just explained just now...But again, I think the focus here is how do we continue to build Internet business in a sustainable and a profitable. I think that is still what we are focusing on in the near term.

On the postpaid segment, Digi continues to invest in enhancing its network quality so it can up-sell its existing postpaid subscribers to premium plans. Based on speed test results by Ookla, Digi is currently ranked among the top two mobile operators in 13 Malaysian states with respect to 4G network performance with an average download speed of 30 Mbps. In the most recent 3Q2019 quarter, postpaid ARPU grew by +1% QoQ to RM71 per month. Digi understands that subscribers appreciate superior network quality and are willing to pay more for a better network experience.

In response, Digi guided at its 3Q2019 results briefing that it has raised its FY2019 capital expenditure-to-revenue guidance from 11-12% to 12-13% and explained the reasons for doing so:

I will start with the CapEx revised guidance. So basically, it's a combination of 2 things. One is that CapEx guidance is on a CapEx to sales. And since our sales revenue has a slight decline, that also increased the ratio in itself. However, we have also invested slightly more than we thought in the beginning of the year because we want to continue to deliver on our customer promise, on customer experience, and that's also what we see resulting. So as mentioned earlier, we front-loaded our investments this first half, and we see those results now in the third quarter.

Looking ahead, Digi's FY2019 revenue guidance remains intact at a low-single digit decline, but its EBITDA guidance was lowered from a low single-digit decline to a low-to-medium single digit decline which implies that 4Q2019 could be weaker than expected.

5G Is A Key Risk Factor

5G services in Malaysia were initially expected to be launched in 1Q2021 at the earliest. However, Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Gobind Singh Deo, commented at a 5G Task Force mid-term report presentation in end-July that 5G services for specific industry segments could be rolled out as early as 1Q2020 or 1H2020.

There are expectations now that spectrum auctions for 5G could be held as early as 1H2020. The key downside risk is higher-than-expected spectrum fees and capital expenditures relating to 5G. A potential mitigating factor is that spectrum and network sharing between the Malaysian telecommunications operators could deliver significant savings in terms of capital expenditures and operating expenses. Digi and Celcom could be potential partners with respect to network collaboration, despite the failed merger between Telenor and Axiata Group.

Valuation

Digi trades at 13.0 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 12.9 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of RM4.72 as of October 23, 2019. This represents a slight discount to the stock's historical five-year EV/EBITDA mean of approximately 13.8 times.

Digi offers a trailing 3.9% dividend yield and a forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.1%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Digi are a weaker-than-expected prepaid segment offsetting growth in the postpaid segment, stiffer-than-expected competition such as price wars which would hurt its profitability, and negative regulatory-related developments such as higher spectrum fees.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.