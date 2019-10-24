Acreage Provides Path Into Canopy Growth

The decision for Canopy Growth (CGC) to pay $300 million for a call option to purchase Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) has been a complete disaster. Not only has the cannabis market collapsed, but the stock market doesn't even see the deal closing in a reasonable enough time. Despite all of the mistakes of Canopy Growth, the Canadian cannabis giant has a pristine balance sheet to support future growth and reward shareholders that purchase the stock on the cheap via Acreage.

Initial Failure

The deal to acquire the option to purchase Acreage once cannabis is legal on the federal level in the U.S. occurred virtually at the top of the cannabis market. Canopy Growth feared missing out on the massive U.S. cannabis market and panicked into a deal the company didn't need to make.

The companies announced the deal back on April 18 when Canopy Growth was trading above $42 and surged to over $52 partly based on the deal. Acreage was trading around $22 before the deal and soared to all-time highs of $30 on the 18th.

The rest is a very bleak picture with Acreage down over 75% and Canopy over 50% since the closing price prior to the deal. During the period, the Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is down over 40% so the issue is as much an industry one as something specific with these stocks.

Data by YCharts

Note, these declines aren't based on the peak stock prices. If anything, the deal highlighted the absurd valuations and wasted cash in the space. Canopy Growth was willing to pay Acreage shareholders $2.55 per share for the up-front cash premium in order to acquire the company for a listed valuation of $3.4 billion sometime far in the unknown future.

At the time, Acreage was a multi-state operator (MSO) with access to cannabis licenses in 20 states with the right to develop 87 dispensaries and 22 cultivation and processing sites. Naturally, the company was attractively positioned for an acquisition, but not for a $300 million fee that might not be recouped for a company forecast to only generate $400 million in revenues in 2020. Heck, the call option alone was at ~1.5x 2019 sales targets of $174 million.

At the time, my investment research called out the insanity of the deal and lunacy of Canopy Growth providing this chart on the conversion prices. The chart only shows a $45 low price based on the deal for 0.5818 shares of Canopy for each Acreage share. The company appeared to fail on a fiduciary duty to warn of potentially lower stock prices.

Source: Canopy Growth information circular

The table is very ominous now with Canopy Growth trading at only $21. Considering the company failed to account for the potential of a lower stock price, one has to question whether management even contemplated a market where cannabis sales failed to meet targets.

Opportunity

For new or existing shareholders, this is where the opportunity exists. At $21.00, the deal has a value of nearly $12.22 to Acreage shareholders. Shareholders would see over 100% upside from a closing of the deal tomorrow with Acreage trading at only $5.60. In another way, investors could buy Canopy Growth directly and buy 1.00 share for $21.00. Or the investor could buy 3.57 shares of Acreage for $21.00 and obtain 2.08 shares of Canopy Growth on the deal closing. An investor will obtain twice the ownership position on the deal closing.

Naturally, the risk here is what happens when holding Acreage Holdings while waiting for the deal to close. The actual opportunity is that Acreage trades at a much better valuation here.

The stock currently trades at 1.1x '20 revenue targets with a market cap of only $500 million. Canopy Growth is actually an expensive stock still trading at 8.3x FY21 sales estimates, while removing the $2.4 billion cash position still leaves the stock trading at an EV/S multiple of 6.4x.

Data by YCharts

The risk to Acreage is the balance sheet while waiting for the U.S. to approve cannabis at the federal level or at least the approval of the Safe Banking Act that should allow Canopy Growth to lend the U.S. MSO cash for expansion. The company ended Q2 with $85 million of cash on the balance sheet and limited debt.

In the 1H'19, the company used $36 million of cash in operations and another $20 million in purchasing capital equipment. The adjusted EBITDA loss in Q2 was $12 million so Acreage has a long ways to go for sustainable operations. The benefit of the Safe Banking Act is the likelihood that Canopy Growth could provide the company with a loan while not taking control of the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is the Acreage provides the best path to own Canopy Growth. An investor will obtain double the position of the Canadian cannabis giant via the deal with Acreage closing in the future. In addition, the U.S. MSO offers the far better stock value here and should be able to survive the current weak market with a solid cash balance and the potential to obtain a loan from their big brother in the near term.

