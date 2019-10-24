12 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including One King

An average increase of 7.04%, median increase of 2.93% and two with an increase >= 10%.

Twelve increases for next week (up from five last week). We are back on track after a few slow weeks!

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 3 Contender 4 Challenger 4

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 32 2.35 28-Oct-19 4.00% Champion Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 63 2.69 30-Oct-19 0.42% King Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) 38 3.3 30-Oct-19 7.14% Champion A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 25 1.89 30-Oct-19 9.09% Champion Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 22 6.45 30-Oct-19 0.45% Contender Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) 16 6.04 30-Oct-19 1.52% Contender Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 16 3.03 30-Oct-19 16.88% Contender Phillips 66 Partners LP Common Units (PSXP) 7 6.4 30-Oct-19 1.17% Challenger Tallgrass Energy, LP Class A Shares (TGE) 5 11.49 30-Oct-19 1.85% Challenger Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units (WES) 7 10.9 31-Oct-19 0.32% Challenger FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 7 1.46 31-Oct-19 33.33% Challenger Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 13 2.52 1-Nov-19 8.33% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent TMP 0.5 0.52 4.00% NWN 0.475 0.477 0.42% EV 0.35 0.375 7.14% AOS 0.22 0.24 9.09% EPD 0.433 0.442 0.45% OHI 0.66 0.67 1.52% TXN 0.77 0.9 16.88% PSXP 0.792 0.865 1.17% TGE 0.51 0.55 1.85% WES 0.965 0.62 0.32% FSBW 0.14 0.2 33.33% SXT 0.36 0.39 8.33%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High TMP 85.26 69.02 85.62 16.14 22% Off Low New High NWN 70.94 57.2 73.5 30.08 23% Off Low 3% Off High EV 45.41 32.28 47.29 13.01 38% Off Low 4% Off High AOS 50.84 40.34 56.66 20.83 25% Off Low 9% Off High EPD 27.46 23.33 30.87 11.96 17% Off Low 11% Off High OHI 44.4 32.33 45.01 36.39 36% Off Low 1% Off High TXN 118.92 87.7 132.2 23.5 32% Off Low 8% Off High PSXP 54.09 40.76 59.75 12.75 32% Off Low 9% Off High TGE 19.14 14.28 25.96 12.94 33% Off Low 26% Off High WES 22.75 21.92 51.86 14.31 3% Off Low 56% Off High FSBW 54.81 41.25 53.75 8.84 28% Off Low New High SXT 61.79 51.93 75.21 19.6 16% Off Low 18% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule TGE 11.49 47.5 104.7 WES 10.9 13.7 17.9 41 51.9 EPD 6.45 2.9 4.4 4.9 5.3 11.3 PSXP 6.4 9.6 19.7 76.2 82.6 OHI 6.04 3.9 6.6 7.3 8.3 13.3 EV 3.3 11.3 8 9.3 7.8 12.7 TXN 3.03 24.1 23.4 19.7 20.4 22.8 NWN 2.69 0.5 0.7 0.7 2.2 3.4 SXT 2.52 9.8 9.1 8.2 6.2 10.8 TMP 2.35 6.6 4.5 4.7 4.9 7.1 AOS 1.89 35.7 26 27 19.9 28.9 FSBW 1.46 23.3 25.2 28.7 30.2

Bonus

Though this week has a larger list than the past several weeks, having a Dividend King will be the automatic spotlight. With that, I'll dive into Northwest Natural Holding Company. The company provides regulated gas service to customers in the Pacific Northwest.

With the flight to safe income happening over the past several years, shares of NWN have performed exceptionally well over the past five years. From trough to peak shown in the line, shares have returned over 15% annually. Now - and this is important - this has been mostly through multiple expansion (increasing P/E). The P/E has gone from approximately 19 to the current 29. Earnings have only grown a few percent during this time. My own opinion is to be wary now because this seems poised to pull back in a major way at "some point". Looking through the forward lens of projected earnings growth, I don't personally see the valuation supported by a low-single-digit earnings growth. I would have looked at something like AT&T (T) for a low multiple and yield more than double than what is offered here.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Looking at the scorecard from Simply Safe Dividends, NWN has a combined score of 127. My own personal wish list is for companies with a total over 200 for a new position.

Even though the company is small (about a 2B market cap), the safety score is great at 69. Given the low growth prospects, I would personally want a much higher yield. The middle-of-the-pack yield highlights the average opportunity presented here.

From a yield perspective, this is one I would want when it hits about 4.0-4.5% yield. That hasn't been the case since early 2015 but opportunities did present themselves before that point.

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing NWN to XLU (the utility ETF proxy) since this time in 2010. Though NWN has had the massive stock price increase over the past few years, XLU actually outperformed from a total return perspective. Unfortunately, it would have just been more beneficial to index. Now that is driving in the rear-view mirror, and in my opinion based on the current valuation of NWN, I expect this trend to continue going forward.

Here's the look at the investments over time:

NWN is the blue line.

XLU is the black line.

After the initial year where NWN lagged, it's moved in lock step, though NWN has just trailed in the total return department. You can see the gap widen over time.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

When I go back and try to cherry-pick a date to buy NWN (1/24/2014), the results still edge out slightly in XLU's favor. You can see that on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, but that was about the last time NWN sported a 4.2% dividend yield.

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.