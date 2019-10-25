Another Correction In The Dollar Index, And A Look At UUP And UDN

In early 2017, the dollar index that trades on the Intercontinental Futures Exchange rose to its highest level since 2002. As the US currency moved to a decade-and-a-half high, it looked as if it could head for a challenge of the 2001 peak at 121.29. In 2017, the gulf between the US dollar interest rates and the yields offered by the other leading world currencies was widening. The US Federal Reserve was increasing its short-term Fed Funds rate, and quantitative tightening was pushing rates higher further out along the yield curve. The US central bank developed a rote program of reducing the size of its swollen balance sheet after years of quantitative easing. At the same time, interest rates on the euro, Japanese yen, and other leading reserve currencies were not moving higher. The widening gulf between the yields between the dollar and other foreign exchange instruments was highly supportive of gains in the dollar.

Meanwhile, even though the US Fed continued to tighten credit, the greenback ran out of upside steam, and the dollar index fell to a low at 88.15 in February 2018. US President Donald Trump and his Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin favored a decline in the dollar. A weak dollar policy makes US exports more competitive in global markets. They had hoped that the dollar would be a useful tool in trade negotiations to level the playing field on international commerce. The lower the value of the greenback against other world currencies, the better for the Trump Administration.

Since reaching the low in February 2018, the dollar index reversed. The US central bank increased the short-term Fed Funds rate four times last year, which caused more than a little criticism from President Trump. The most recent peak in the dollar index came in early September when it reached 99.330. There are signs that volatility in the dollar index could increase over the coming weeks and months. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) replicate the price action in the dollar index on the up and the downside. UUP and UDN are available for any market participants with access to a standard equity trading account.

The dollar index fails to reach a higher high

Since February 2018, the path of least resistance for the dollar index has been higher. While the US currency has not moved in a straight line, it has made a consistent series of higher lows and higher highs over the past year and eight months.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index rose to another new high at the beginning of September, at 99.33. After a correction that took the index to 97.735 in mid-September, the dollar index attempted to rally to a new and higher high but stopped just short at 99.305 in early October. Since then, selling has taken the dollar index to a low at 96.885. On Oct. 24, the index was trading at the 97.50 level, a lot closer to the low than the most recent high.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators on the dollar index futures contract were trading on either side of neutral readings on Oct. 24. The stochastic was falling while the relative strength metric was rising on the weekly chart.

Optimism on trade and a Brexit deal have been bearish factors

The dollar index had been rising on the back of the trade war between the US and China. As the dispute has weighed on China’s economy, the Chinese government slashed domestic interest rate and devalued the yuan currency. The move put upward pressure on the dollar given the rate differential between the dollar and the Chinese currency. The potential for a “phase one” deal between the two parties could mark a de-escalation in the trade war. Since the dollar index moved to the upside during the escalation, the recent events have put pressure on the value of the greenback.

In Europe, the new Prime Minister’s pledge to deliver a Brexit with or without an agreement by the Oct. 31 deadline sent the pound below the $1.20 level against the US dollar. At the same time, the potential for a hard Brexit also weighed on the value of the euro currency. Together, the pound and euro comprise around 69.5% of the dollar index. The falling currencies supported the value of the dollar. At the same time, interest rate differential between the greenback and debt securities in the pound and euro provided lots of support for the value of the dollar. At the 11th hour, Prime Minister Johnson agreed on a Brexit deal with the leadership of the EU. The pound and euro moved to the upside, putting pressure on the US dollar. However, on Oct. 22, the UK Parliament refused to ratify the Brexit deal, which will lead to a general election that could serve as a second referendum on the divorce.

Moreover, the political move will prevent the Prime Minister from fulfilling his pledge to the British people. The latest move could lift the value of the dollar index as the potential for a hard Brexit is now back in play. Boris Johnson’s deal with the EU failed to pass the Parliament, and a general election will lead to more uncertainty over the Brexit issue. The pound has moved higher with the prospects for a deal and lower as the odds of a hard Brexit increased over the past months.

The next move by the Fed is critical

Trade and Brexit will impact the value of the dollar index over the coming weeks. However, the Oct. 30 decision by the US Federal Reserve will now take the center of the stage. The markets expect the US central bank to cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at this month’s FOMC meeting. At the last meeting, the vote was 7-3 in favor of a 25-basis point reduction. Two members, Eric Rosengren and Esther George, felt that moderate growth in the US economy and unemployment at the lowest level since 1969 do not favor a rate cut. Both of the FOMC members also voted against the July 31 rate reduction. On the other hand, James Bullard dissented because he supported a more aggressive approach via a 50-basis point rate cut. Bullard cited uncertainty surrounding trade, inflation at below the central bank’s 2% target level, and weak business investment and manufacturing data as reasons for a more dovish approach to monetary policy.

A 25-basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate on Oct. 30 would likely keep the dollar index around the current level or lead to a marginal selloff in the index. If the Fed pauses and waits for more data before deciding in December, we could see a significant rebound in the dollar. Disappointed market participants could scramble to purchase the greenback because of yield differentials, failure on a Brexit deal, and trade issues. The markets will go into the Oct. 30 Fed meeting not sure if the central bank will follow the market or attempt to establish a data-driven leadership role. Alan Greenspan once said that the ideal position for the central bank is when the markets have no idea what they will do at an FOMC meeting. The recent developments in markets and economic data have put the Fed in Greenspan’s ideal position as the Oct. 30 meeting approaches. In a sign of uncertainty, US 30-Year Treasury bond futures have declined since late August.

Source: CQG

After the rally that took the long bond from 136-16 in late 2018 to a high at 167-18 in late August on the back of rate cuts and the end of quantitative tightening in the US, rates have moved higher. The long bond futures were at the 160-14 level on Oct. 24 as the bond market is not all that confident that the third rate cut of 2019 is coming on Oct. 30. A pause by the Fed could light a bullish fuse under the US dollar.

Four reasons for increased volatility in the greenback

I already outlined three of the four reasons why the dollar index could experience increased volatility over the coming weeks and months. Developments on trade between the US and China could cause the dollar index to experience price variance. At the same time, Brexit is one of the issues the Fed cited as a “crosscurrent” as it could cause wide price moves in both the pound and euro currencies. With an almost 70% exposure to the dollar index, the ongoing saga of Brexit, where another deadline will come and go, could cause lots of price action in the currency markets. The third issue facing the dollar index in the immediate future will be the Oct. 30 FOMC meeting.

The final issue is only starting to emerge but could be the most significant factor for the dollar’s volatility over the coming weeks, months, and next year. The US House of Representatives has started impeachment inquiries in a handful of committees. At the same time, the progressive wing of the opposition party is gaining strength with Senator Elizabeth Warren leading in the polls. A faceoff between President Trump and Senator Warren in November 2020 would give voters a vast choice for the political and economic future of the United States. We could see lots of price volatility in the dollar as the 2020 Presidential contest approaches over the coming months.

UUP and UDN for trading

The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the futures contracts that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Meanwhile, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart are products that reflect the ups and downs of the dollar index. Both products are available to a broader addressable market via standard equity accounts.

The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index — Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund’s Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

UUP has net assets of $330.46 million, trades an average of 821,016 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The dollar index continuous futures contract rose from 95.365 in late June to a high at 99.330 in early September, a move of 4.16%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the UUP ETF rallied from $25.89 to $27.17 per share or 4.94%.

The UDN product operates inversely and has net assets of $36.37 million, trades an average of 29,447 shares each day, and charges the same 0.75% expense ratio as UUP. The dollar index fell from $99.305 on Oct. 1 to its most recent low at 96.885 on Oct. 21, a decline of 2.44%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the UDN ETF moved from $20.15 to $20.67 per share or 2.58% higher.

UUP and UDN ETF do an excellent job replicating the price action in the dollar index futures contract. We could see lots of activity in the currency arena over the coming weeks and months. The dollar index failed to make a new high, and critical support is now at the June low at 95.365. At the 97.50 level on Oct. 24, the greenback index could experience lots of volatility, considering the many issues facing the US and world over the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.