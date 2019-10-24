Biogen Aducanumab Reversal Is Stunning, But Don't Expect A Repeat For Other Alzheimer's Drugs

This would be unwise, because aducanumab may be different from other drugs of this type, due to the way it was discovered, rather than engineered.

The stunning positive reversal for Biogen’s (BIIB) Alzheimer’s Disease drug aducanumab is even more amazing than media coverage seems to realize. Not only is it extremely unusual for a Phase III trial to meet a primary endpoint after it has been suspended, but in the particular case of an Alzheimer’s drug like aducanumab, it was even more unlikely. Mathematically speaking the chances were infinitesimal, as this was the first time that this has happened in the Alzheimer’s space, but that’s not exactly what I’m referring to. Rather, I’m referring to the fact that aducanumab is specifically designed to clear beta amyloid plaques in the brain, and that this specific approach to treating the intractable disease has failed every time in the Alzheimer’s space to the point that it has been difficult (for me at least) to take the class of drugs seriously anymore.

Well, it’s nice to be proven wrong for once, though that doesn’t make any of us who soured on aducanumab and consequently abandoned Biogen, any more money. Still, there is a critical lesson here for biotech investors that can be taken to heart for our investment decisions going forward. That lesson is, pay careful attention to the research origins of a drug when making a decision about its possible viability. This is bound to become an important factor going forward, considering the specifics of the aducanumab surprise.

Here’s what I mean. If you search Clinicaltrials.gov for industry-sponsored phase III Alzheimer’s trials targeting beta amyloid plaques in the brain, you’ll find 45 matches. Some may be duplicates or different branches of the same trial, but still that’s a lot of failure. Not that the drugs don’t work to clear plaques. Some of them do quite well, but doing so just hasn’t led to any statistically significant improvement in cognitive functioning in patients. This has been the case for many years. Here’s one example from 2008 of a drug that cleared beta amyloid very efficiently but yielded no improvement in dementia at all.

The failures have continued. Novartis (NVS) and Amgen (AMGN) both failed with umibecestat, a BACE1 inhibitor, which is a precursor to beta amyloid sythesis. Merck (MRK) failed with verubecestat. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) failed with crenezumab in January, not a BACE1 inhibitor but a humanized antibody. These are all designed to attack beta amyloid protein plaques in different ways. So why would anyone expect aducanumab, which does the same thing, to succeed? It’s reminiscent of Einstein’s definition of insanity – doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Aducanumab Is Unique, Reverse Engineering

The answer can be found, perhaps, in the way these drugs were discovered. Merck’s and Novartis/Amgen’s drugs were discovered through phage displays and picked for their specific ability to break apart beta amyloid. Researchers had a narrow goal in mind in these cases: Find the antibody that can do this specific task. It’s a sort of tunnel vision approach to Alzheimer’s. It was based on the narrow assumption that clearing the plaques would result in cognitive benefit.

Aducanumab is different. It was derived not from a phage display with the explicit goal of seeing if it could clear beta amyloid, but rather it was triangulated using two different libraries of human cells. The first library consisted of cells from healthy elderly subjects with no cognitive impairment. The second library consisted of cells from cognitively impaired elderly subjects with unusually slow cognitive decline. So instead of looking for the best protein attacker, researchers were looking for a common thread between healthy elderly subjects and elderly subjects who seemed to be naturally able to fight the progression of Alzheimer’s better than others. They were looking for a common thread, and they found aducanumab. Does it clear beta amyloid? Yes, but it probably does other things, too. The whole mechanism of action of how it helps slow cognitive impairment is not understood.

How aducanumab was discovered is a little like reverse engineering. Instead of assuming that the answer had to be engineered to accomplish a specific task, researchers took an approach that the answer already existed, and merely had to be located. Actively engineering a drug to go after a specific therapeutic target may work for less complicated diseases in which the mechanism of action of the disease is much better understood, but dementia in general and Alzheimer’s specifically is one of the least understood diseases among humans, the brain being by far the most complicated organ in the body.

Then why the initial failure of the trials? Simply a timing glitch. Two protocol amendments were put into place in the middle of the study that enabled more patients who enrolled later, to reach a high dose for a longer period of time. By the time those data matured, the futility analysis that led to the suspension of the trial had already been done using data from patients that had enrolled early in the study. They had lower average exposure to aducanumab.

Practical Implications

Practically, what this means is that it probably is not a good idea to start buying companies like Novartis and Amgen and Roche on the assumption that their Alzheimer’s drugs may now succeed by changing their protocols to expose more patients to higher doses for longer periods of time. (Obviously there are other good reasons to buy those companies. I'm just saying that this specific assumption wouldn't be one of them.)

From the plethora of evidence going back 10 years and even farther, it doesn’t look like longer exposure to higher doses by itself accomplishes much for beta amyloid clearing drugs. That does appear to be part of it, but there’s something else missing that we do not quite understand yet. It looks like there may be something special about aducanumab that leads to its effects that other beta amyloid targeting drugs lack.

However, if any of these companies take a similar approach to how aducanumab was discovered and then make sure that patients are tested at higher doses for longer periods of time from the start, there may be some validity to the approach. Novartis, Amgen or Roche reopening trials already suspended from a futility analysis in the hopes that they’ll see something similar to aducanumab is probably not going to work.

Data by YCharts

As for price, Biogen’s rise still does not compensate for the hit it took back when the aducanumab trial was initially suspended. Certainly, the company has changed since then and we cannot expect the stock price to simply return to where it was before in an absolute sense, but speaking just in terms of percentage, Biogen fell 33% when news broke of the aducanumab trials initially being suspended. The trip back up has so far being about 26%. Plus, back before the trial was suspended, the chances of approval for aducanumab were not nearly as high as they are now. So there does appear to be more upside here, especially if and when the FDA approves the drug. At this point it looks likely, considering the strong safety profile for aducanumab.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIIB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.