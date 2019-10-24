Medical Marijuana, Inc.: Don't Try To Catch This Falling Knife

Lastly, my valuation model suggests that there's very little potential upside for the shares at these levels. This is despite the already substantial decline in the shares.

At a glance, I believe that MJNA can be alluring for investors because of its top-line growth and improving margins.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA) is a company that is focused on three aspects. This company develops sales and distributes hemp oil that contains cannabinoids, in particular, the cannabinoid known as CBD. This sector is currently experiencing many secular tailwinds as countries continue to legalize CBD across the world. Unfortunately, MJNA has many problems that I believe are deal-breakers from an investment standpoint. Plus, my valuation model suggests that MJNA has little potential upside at these levels. Therefore, I think investors should avoid MJNA.

Overview

Overall, MJNA focuses on legal hemp, but it also commercializes other CBD-related products. This is an important distinction because it is not technically marijuana, so it is mostly legal in many states. MJNA was the first company to launch a CBD product on the market in 2012. Unfortunately, the stock hasn't benefited from the strong secular tailwinds in the cannabis sector. You see, MJNA has vastly underperformed the broader market since 2012.

Source: Yahoo Finance. Despite secular tailwinds, MJNA has managed to underperform the broader market vastly.

As you can see, MJNA performed very well shortly after introducing the first CBD product. I imagine that at the time, there was also much hype surrounding the potential market for these products, which caused the stock price to grow by almost 1,000% in merely two years. Unfortunately, these gains were unsustainable and have since then trended down. It is mindblowing that MJNA was once worth nearly 20 times its current market cap. This is despite MJNA's revenues increasing substantially over the same period.

Promising guidance

For context, in 2014, MJNA's revenues were $14.5 million. But, for 2019, it is guiding for revenues of $80 to $85 million. Thus, revenues have increased by 41.58% CAGR, which is incredibly impressive. Furthermore, management is guiding for 39% to 47% growth for this year. And in 2018 and 2017, revenues grew by 125% and 230%.

Regarding margins, management expects that it'll be able to sustain gross margins of 70% going forward. In my view, this seems like a realistic target because it already has gross margins of 75%. Furthermore, management also plans to decrease operating expenses to 30% of total revenues. This would be a fantastic operational improvement. For context, management's non-GAAP operating costs for 2018 and 2017 were 38% and 65.6%. Thus, so far, it looks like the management will be able to deliver on its targets.

Source: Fortune Business Insights. MJNA is theoretically well positioned to benefit from future growth in the cannabis sector.

Potential NASDAQ listing

Moreover, management is already taking the necessary steps to meet the standards of a NASDAQ-listed company. In MJNA's latest annual report, it discloses that it's planning on meeting these standards by 2020. This is potentially important because whenever an OTC stock becomes listed, it usually sees a rise in its stock price. After all, listed companies are generally perceived to be less speculative and risky than OTC stocks. Another advantage of being listed is that it opens up the capital markets, new potential institutional buyers, and it also increases share liquidity. As a result, if MJNA gets listed in the NASDAQ, it'd probably help lift the shares. Thus, becoming listed on the NASDAQ could be a game-changer.

Source: MJNA's Q2 2019 report.

Thus, MJNA seems capable of consistently growing its revenues, expanding its margins, and increasing its profitability. One would think that all of this should translate into a significantly higher valuation. Unfortunately, I believe that MJNA has a couple of deal-breakers for many investors.

So what's the problem?

When analyzing MJNA, one person stands out. You see, the company is effectively a one-person show at the C-suite level. This because Stuart W. Titus is the president, CEO, chairman of the board, and acting CFO. I've never seen an executive of a publicly-traded company hold as many titles as Mr. Titus before. Moreover, Mr. Titus is an intriguing character because he was forged in Wall Street (i.e., he's a finance guy) when he was a bond trader for 11 years. He is majored in economics and has a minor in Business Administration. However, shortly after that, he switched from Wall Street to physiotherapy for over the next 15 years. So, to me, this seems like an improbable path towards becoming the head of a publicly-traded cannabis company.

Source: MJNA's investor relations; author's elaboration

But as a whole, I don't have any problems with Mr. Titus' peculiar career. The problem is that during Mr. Titus' one-man show, investors have suffered significant losses. Meanwhile, Mr. Titus and other insiders have profited very nicely through their respective compensation packages. In my view, this is mainly due to excessive executive stock-based compensation.

And here is where I think that the interests of shareholders and management aren't adequately aligned. For context, Mr. Titus's latest stock-based compensation was 50 million shares at $0.01 each. At that time, these shares traded at a whopping $0.10 in the market. This means that Mr. Titus effectively received $5 million in a stock-based compensation package deal. However, since then, MJNA has declined from $0.10 to sub $0.03. I feel such a drop can be primarily attributed to this type of compensation. After all, Mr. Titus and a few other MJNA insiders have received lucrative stock-based payment throughout the years. Just the last compensation package alone totaled $10 million (for the top 3 insiders), which represents approximately 10% of MJNA's total market cap!

Source: MJNA's Q2 2019 report

On top of that, MJNA's management (essentially Mr. Titus) has a terrible track record of investing in other companies. For context, MJNA held roughly $64 million in stocks of different companies during 2018. However, one year later, those securities dropped in value by a whopping $45.56 million, which represents a 71% loss in one year. Most of these losses are associated with the weakness of AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCQB:AXIM). MJNA also owns Kannalife (OTCPK:TYYG) (KLFE), which used to be publicly traded. Thus, overall, it's fair to say that MJNA has made some terrible investment decisions, which have destroyed considerable amounts of shareholder value.

Source: MJNA's Q2 2019 report (see link above)

Risky goodwill

Another intriguing bit of information is that for a company that keeps buying stocks that plummet, it sure has a lot of goodwill that hasn't been impaired. To me, this raises many red flags. After all, I'd expect Mr. Titus' bad investing also to hit its non-publicly traded assets as well. That or Mr. Titus merely has terrible luck with stocks.

You see, while MJNA's stock holdings have been devalued considerably, its goodwill (the difference between the cost basis and estimated market value of MJNA's non-publicly traded assets) has remained unchanged. In my opinion, this exposes investors to impairment charges. For context, MJNA holds a whopping $45.37 million in goodwill, which represents about 47% of the company's current market cap! So I do think that there is a genuine possibility of additional quarterly misses due to impairment charges. As a result, I feel that MJNA's downward pressure will likely linger for the foreseeable future.

Source: MJNA's Q2 2019 report (see link above). Stock losses and goodwill impairment charges can continue to derail MJNA's future financial statements.

Valuation

I believe MJNA's balance sheet looks inflated because of its considerable goodwill and other volatile stock investments. Secondly, management's compensation should continue to dilute current shareholders. Thus, it's challenging to estimate MJNA's FCF and assets for our valuation model. Hence, I'm forced to make a few assumptions before I begin. Still, I'll mostly work with management's expected margins and model MJNA's FCF from there.

As you can see, MJNA doesn't seem to have much potential upside. This is why I believe that MJNA is about fairly valued. Also, notice that my valuation model doesn't include any potential impairment charges. As I previously mentioned, I think that impairment charges are genuinely possible given the previously mentioned circumstances.

Conclusion

In my view, MJNA has the ingredients to become successful eventually. Still, my main issue with MJNA is that management seems more focused on its compensation than delivering shareholder value. Plus, its balance sheet appears to be holding a ticking time bomb with its $45 million in goodwill.

Furthermore, I think that if management sacrificed some of its compensation, it'd be a very positive signal for investors. In my opinion, this would be a much-needed vote of confidence. Plus, it'd likely attract institutional buying and reduce stockholders' dilution. It would also signal that management is fully committed to sharing the same fate as investors. After all, seeing the management team profit while shareholders are getting wiped out feels wrong. Moreover, as it stands, I believe that MJNA is fairly valued at best. Thus, I think it is better to avoid the stock.

