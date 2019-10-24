Adaro Energy: A Potential Turnaround Play On Recovery In Coal Prices

The company's diversification into coking coal and power plants help to buffer the company against volatility in the thermal coal market.

Adaro Energy is still delivering positive earnings growth in 1H2019 despite declining in coal prices, due to strong demand for thermal coal and its tight cost management.

Elevator Pitch

The share price Indonesia-listed coal mining company PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCPK:ADOOY) (OTC:PADEF) [ADRO:IJ] is now about half of its January 2018 peak, as the stock was sold down on declining coal prices.

Adaro Energy currently trades at 8.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E representing a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 9 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.9%. The company's 1H2019 earnings have been stronger than expected thanks to the company's tight cost management and strong demand for thermal coal. Going forward, Adaro Energy's diversification into coking coal and power plants should help to buffer the company against volatility in the thermal coal market.

Adaro Energy is a potential investment candidate as a play on an eventual recovery in coal prices, as the second largest coal miner in the country with undemanding valuations. But investors need to watch out for risks relating to concession extension of its coal mining subsidiary Adaro Indonesia, and rising capital expenditures.

Company Description

Listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in July 2008, Adaro Energy is a vertically-integrated coal mining company with its mines primarily located in South Kalimantan. Its subsidiary, Adaro Indonesia, is the second largest coal miner in Indonesia with a 8.6% share of total coal production in the country in 2018, trailing only Kaltim Prima Coal, owned by Bumi Resources (OTCPK:PBMRF) (OTCPK:PBMRY) [BUMI:IJ], which has a 10.4% market share.

Adaro Energy derives more than 90% of its top line from coal mining and trading, with ancillary revenues from mining services and electricity generation. It has over 13.6 billion metric tons of coal resources (including options to acquire an additional 7.9 billion metric tons) and 1.2 billion metric tons of coal reserves across thermal and metallurgical coal.

Weathering The Storm

It has been a challenging one to two years for Adaro Energy, as its share price more than halved from its all-time share price peak of IDR2,600 as of January 30, 2018 to as low as IDR1,030 on August 16, 2019. Adaro Energy last closed at IDR1,355 on October 23, 2019. This has coincided with the decline in coal price from close to $120 per metric ton to approximately $70 per metric ton now.

Adaro Energy's Share Price Chart Since January 2018

Source: Gurufocus

Historical Coal Price Since January 2018

Source: Trading Economics

Notwithstanding the challenging market environment, Adaro Energy delivered a strong set of results for 1H2019.

Adaro Energy's EBITDA and core net income were up +17% YoY and +38% YoY at $691 million and $371 million respectively for 1H2019. This was driven by a +18% YoY increase in coal production to 28.47 million metric tons and a +22% YoY growth in sales volume to 28.77 million metric tons. Adaro Energy's average selling price was also resilient, decreasing by only -9% YoY and -3% QoQ in 2Q2019 versus a double-digit decline in global coal prices.

The company's cost management also stood out, as its coal cash costs per metric ton decreased -7% YoY to $28 per metric ton which it attributed to its sustained efforts on cost efficiency. Strip ratio was lower by -12% YoY at 4.48 times in 1H2019, as the increase in coal production exceeded overburden removal growth. Adaro Energy's EBITDA margin of 38.9% for 1H2019 was also significantly higher than peers' average in the 20-25% range.

Looking ahead, Adaro Energy's 1H2019 EBITDA of $691 million implies that it should be able to meet its full-year FY2019 EBITDA target of $1.0-1.2 billion despite coal prices declining QoQ in 3Q2019 as per the coal price chart above. The company's coal production target for FY2019 is 54-56 million metric tons, roughly double of what it produced in 1H2019. With respect to cost management, the company aims to achieve a cash cost of $30-32 per metric ton for the full-year versus $28 per metric ton in 1H2019. Adaro Energy is targeting a strip ratio of 4.56 times for FY2019 which is -10% lower YoY versus FY2018, and it achieved a strip ratio of 4.48 times for 1H2019.

It is impossible to predict future coal prices, but the general consensus is that coal prices should remain depressed due to a mix of factors, including global economic slowdown, increased domestic production of coal in China, higher level of coal stockpiles at China's ports and power plants and favorable weather conditions (dry weather) leading to a higher production and supply of domestic coal in Indonesia.

Nevertheless, Adaro Energy's earnings should be relatively resilient thanks to its cost management discussed above and strong industry demand for coal. Although low gas prices, increased thermal coal supply and government policies have depressed thermal coal prices in the near-term, long term demand for thermal coal is expected to remain steady at 1 billion metric tons with India and South-east Asia replacing China as the key growth drivers as per Wood Mackenzie's forecasts below. As an example, India's coal imports grew +17% YoY to 89 million metric tones in 1H2019, as domestic coal production could not meet demand from India's power and industrial sectors. Going forward, increased electrification, cement manufacturing and liquid fuel production are expected to support coal demand in the developing markets.

Long Term Thermal Coal Demand

Source: Wood Mackenzie

Positive On Diversification Into Coking Coal And Power Plants

Adaro Energy has also diversified outside of its core thermal coal operations in recent years. In 2016, Adaro Energy acquired Adaro MetCoal Companies, which owns coking coal mines in Central and East Kalimantan, from BHP Group (BHP) for approximately $120 million.

More recently, Adaro Energy and private equity manager EMR Capital, via a 48%-52% joint venture, completed the acquisition of Rio Tinto’s (RIO) 80% stake in the Kestrel underground coal mine in Queensland, Australia for $2.25 billion in August 2018. The Kestrel mine produced 4.25 million metric tons of hard coking coal and 843,000 metric tons of thermal coal in 2017. The acquisition was significant for Adaro Energy, as it was one of its biggest investments outside its home market, Indonesia, and enabled the company to increase its exposure to coking coal or metallurgical coal.

The Kestrel mine produced and sold 3.45 million metric tons and 3.25 million metric tons of coking coal respectively in 1H2019. Kestrel’s hard coking coal was primarily sold to Asian customers in India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan. The Kestrel mine's 1H2019 sales volume was already two-thirds of FY2018's sales volume of approximately 4.8 million metric tons, and the company expects 6.5-6.7 million metric tons of sales volume for FY2019.

The demand outlook for coking coal is arguably better than that of thermal coal as per the chart below, as coking coal is a major component of steel-making that cannot be substituted by other materials. Wood Mackenzie expects global seaborne demand for metallurgical coal to increase from 313 million metric tons in 2019 to 422 million metric tons in 2040 in line with steel demand.

Long Term Metallurgical Coal/Coking Coal Demand

Source: Wood Mackenzie

Adaro Energy recorded $60 million in income from joint ventures in 1H2019, which was approximately five times 1H2018's joint venture income of $12 million. This was largely due to the recognition of earnings from the Kestrel mine for a full six months in 1H2019. The company targets for the Kestrel mine to contribute $80-90 million in earnings for full-year FY2019.

Power plants will be the next significant part of Adaro Energy's diversification plans. Two new power plants are expected to start contributing earnings in 2020 and beyond. Adaro Energy has a 34% stake in PT Bhimasena Power Indonesia, a 2x1,000 MW coal-fired power plant in the Batang district of Central Java, which it is partnering with Japan's Itochu Corporation (OTCPK:ITOCF) (OTCPK:ITOCY). The construction of PT Bhimasena Power Indonesia is 79% completed as of end-June 2019. The other new power plant is PT Tanjung Power Indonesia, a 2x100MW coal-fired power plant in the Tabalong regency, South Kalimantan, where Adaro Energy has a 65% stake and is partnering with PT East-West Power Indonesia, a subsidiary of South Korea's Korea East-West Power Co Ltd. PT Tanjung Power Indonesia has completed construction and it is currently under commissioning.

Strong Balance Sheet Despite Increase In Capital Expenditures

Adaro Energy's capital expenditures are expected to be between $450-600 million for FY2019, versus historical capital expenditures in the $150-200 million range between FY2014 and FY2017 and $400 million for FY2018. The increase in capital expenditures this year is primarily due to the construction of the thermal power plants discussed in the preceding section, and additional investments in Adaro MetCoal Companies, a company it acquired in 2016.

The higher capital expenditure is mitigated by two key factors. Firstly, Adaro Energy's balance sheet remained strong as of end-1H2019. Its net debt-to-equity and net debt-to-trailing 12 months EBITDA were 0.09 times and 0.26 times respectively. Secondly, Adaro Energy's current coal reserves can last for approximately 20 decades, so it can concentrate on its diversification efforts without being overly-concerned about replenishing its coal reserves.

Concession Extension Risk

Adaro Energy's coal mining subsidiary, Adaro Indonesia, operates in Tanjung regency of South Kalimantan province under a Coal Cooperation Agreement with the Indonesia government. Prior to a new mining law introduced in 2009, mining operators in Indonesia operated on contractually-based concessions referred to as contracts of work or CoW and coal contracts of work or CCoW. After 2009, new mining operators ran their operations with mining business licenses also referred to as Izin Usaha Pertambangan Khusus or IUPK issued under the new regime. IUPKs were awarded following a competitive bidding process by the local or central government of Indonesia.

Adaro Indonesia's current CCoW under the old regime will expire in October 2022, and there are concerns with the terms under which its current CCoW can be converted into an IUPK under the new regime. Key contractual terms that could be potentially changed include royalty rates and tax rates.

Valuation

Adaro Energy trades at 7.9 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 8.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of IDR1,355 as of October 23, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 9 times.

The stock offers a trailing 6.6% dividend yield and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.9%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Adaro Energy are higher-than-expected capital expenditures, lower-than-expected coal price, unexpected events that disrupt coal mining activities such as bad weather and any regulatory developments negatively impacting the Indonesian coal mining sector.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.