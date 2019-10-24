An Important Indicator Shows China Is Still In Bad Shape

"The reason credit growth matters is that 4/5ths of all private, non-financial sector credit in China is on bank balance sheets,” Dale explains.

Key economic data continues to indicate that China is still slowing.

In the video above, Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough and Senior Macro analyst Darius Dale dissect recent credit growth data in China and why the country remains short of U.S. dollars.

"The reason credit growth matters is that 4/5ths of all private, non-financial sector credit in China is on bank balance sheets," Dale explains. "This is arguably the most important leading indicator you can track with respect to the Chinese economy and economic activity there."

