Cocoa Runs Into Selling, And A Look At NIB

Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products around the world. The demand side of the equation for chocolate and cocoa products is ubiquitous and rising with the global population. Meanwhile, supplies come from areas of the world where the climate supports growth, which is limited to tropical climates around the equator.

The West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana dominate the supply side of the fundamental equation for cocoa each year. The economies of the two countries rise and fall with the price of cocoa beans as the industry is the leading employer. At the same time, the historical center of the cocoa market when it comes to buying, selling, and pricing of the beans has been in London. Producer-consumer agreements for cocoa sourcing often use the British pound as the pricing mechanism for the soft commodity. The Brexit issue has caused increased volatility in the pound, which has resulted in wider price variance in the price of cocoa beans. The price of cocoa tends to move higher and lower with the value of the British pound against the US dollar.

Cocoa has been making higher lows and higher highs since 2017. However, it seems to have run into some selling as it approached the 2019 high from July at just over $2600 per ton this month. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return product ETN (NIB) replicates the price action in the cocoa futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange.

A bullish price pattern

For the most part, the cocoa futures market has been trending higher since hitting a significant bottom in 2017.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of ICE cocoa futures fell to a low at $1769 per ton in June 2017 and has not traded below the $1,800 level since July 2017. Cocoa reached a high at $2,914 in May 2018 and after a correction to a low at $1,982 in October 2018, the price has remained mostly in an upward trend. The only exception was in March 2019 during a future roll period when the price dropped to just over $1,900 and quickly recovered.

Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market, has been rising with the price of the soft commodity and was at just over the 300,000-contract level as of Oct. 23. The metric has been flatlining around the level throughout October, which is just under the record level around 310,000 contracts. Price momentum and relative strength indicators on the long-term chart are above neutral territory and leaning higher.

West Africa seeks a minimum price

The dominant cocoa producers in the Ivory Coast and Ghana have been working together to develop a sustainability program for cocoa supplies. The nations wish to work with the world’s leading buyers, such as Mars and Hershey (NYSE:HSY), to pay farmers more for their crops. A spokesman for Mars recently said, “We are absolutely committed to purchasing on the basis of the income threshold and are investing in our sustainability projects.” The IC and Ghana proposed a $400 per ton surcharge on their cocoa output in July.

With cocoa trading well below its all-time peak, which came in 2011 at $3826 per ton, and global demand rising, the world’s cocoa manufacturers are willing to work with the West African nations to guarantee future supplies. Aside from the weather and crop diseases, which always can cause issues for producers of agricultural commodities, stable economic conditions in politically turbulent West Africa would be a step in ensuring the flow of cocoa beans to consumers around the globe. The prospects for a minimum price continue to be some degree of upward pressure on the price of cocoa futures.

A period of consolidation as cocoa watches the pound

From a short-term perspective, the price of December cocoa futures rose from $2165 per ton in August to $2558 on Oct. 11 and was trading at $2470 on Oct. 24.

Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates that cocoa futures have traded in a narrow range from $2,391 to $2,558 during October. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are on either side of neutral territory with support and resistance at the two ends of the recent trading range.

Meanwhile, cocoa’s rise from the August low to the October peak came at a time when the British pound recovered against the US dollar.

The chart of the British pound vs. the US dollar futures shows that the pound moved from $1.2008 in early September to its most recent high at over $1.30. The rise in the value of the British pound came as the prospects for a deal between the UK and EU over Brexit rose. The increase in the value of the pound has been supportive of gains in the price of cocoa.

If the UK and EU agree on a deal, we could see the pound move even higher over the coming weeks and months.

$2,600 is the critical short-term level

The most recent high in the ICE cocoa futures market came in July when the price reached $2,602 per ton. Cocoa only made it up to a peak at $2,558 in October, as the price stopped short of another higher high.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the $2602 level is the critical technical resistance level in the cocoa market. The most recent low at $2,089 is the level of critical technical support on the weekly chart. A move to challenge the resistance or support will likely depend on the direction of the pound and adoption of a minimum price or surcharge for cocoa shipments from the Ivory Coast and Ghana over the coming weeks and months. The West African nations are seeking to become the OPEC of the cocoa market. The odds are that chocoholics will happily pay more for their fix of the epicurean treat. I continue to favor the upside in the cocoa futures market and will continue to look to purchase cocoa on price weakness and corrective periods.

NIB moves higher or lower with cocoa futures

The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Meanwhile, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return product ETN provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the futures arena. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the "index") reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

The price of nearby ICE cocoa futures rallied from $2,089 in mid-August to a high at $2,558 per ton during the week of Oct. 7, a move of 22.5%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, NIB appreciated from $24.47 to $29.42 or 20.2%. NIB has net assets of $17.01 million, trades an average of 20,486 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. A combination of the expense ratio and the cost of rolling from one active month futures contract to the next accounted for the slightly lower return in NIB compared to the move in the continuous futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The prospects for a minimum price surcharge for cocoa supplies from West Africa and a higher British pound in the wake of a Brexit agreement could push the price of cocoa higher. Cocoa ran into selling at the $2,558 level, which could set up another opportunity for scale-down buying over the coming days and weeks.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.