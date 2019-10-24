Texas Toast - Q3 Earnings Takeaways

Texas Instruments (TXN) reported its Q3 2019 earnings on October 22, 2019. The overall report had a decidedly negative tone which saw TXN shares trade down as much as 7% when shares resumed trading. My key takeaways are below:

The positive takeaways

Q3 EPS came in at $1.49/share which came in above consensus of $1.42/share.

Q3 gross margins were strong and 10 bps higher than analyst consensus.

Texas Instruments continued its strong, disciplined approach towards internal management of its supply chain. Inventory days declined by almost 5 days on a quarter over quarter basis. At the end of Q3, inventory stood at 138 days.

Unfortunately that was all the positive I could find here. So let's analyze the negatives.

The negative takeaways

Q3 EPS included a one time tax benefit. If you were to strip this out, the earnings were actually $1.40/share, which is below consensus.

Q3 sales were down 11.5% year over year and furthermore, the Q4 guidance is calling for sales to be down almost 14% year over year. The big miss here is on the revenue side as the guidance reduction was 7.3% below consensus.

Communications sales in particular were quite weak, down 20% QoQ.

Improvement in inventory days can be chalked up to inventory destocking.

Growth in analog which has been the revenue driver was well below expectations.

Deteriorating demand across the board

Management noted that it experienced broad-based weakness across virtually all end markets and geographies. Decline in the Automotive and Communications segment featured prominently. Furthermore, management noted that concerns related to ongoing trade wars and macroeconomic environment have led to customers becoming more cautious and unwilling to commit to increased spending.

Texas valuations remain rich

I am negative on Texas Instruments due to the company's rich valuations. Despite the walk-down on guidance and a decidedly negative tone towards the company outlook, Texas Instruments continues to trade at a premium to the broader S&P 500 on a P/E basis. Texas trades at a 22.2x multiple which is 20% premium to the S&P 500's P/E multiple of 18.5x. The contrast in the earnings multiple is even more stark when considering the fact that Texas Instruments' revenues are likely to remain flat in the coming 2-3 years while the S&P 500 revenues are expected to increase modestly.

Multiples aside, it is worth noting that while the EPS growth experienced by TXN over the past five years has merely kept up with the S&P 500, the growth has less to do with organic growth and more to do with financial engineering. The chart below shows the trends of Texas Instruments' earnings against the S&P 500 in the top panel. The bottom panel illustrates the shares outstanding count for TXN which has declined by over 13% in the past five years.

Over the earnings call, the management of TXN noted that previous slowdowns have typically lasted for 5-6 quarters which is more or less in line with previous quarters going back to 1995. However, it is worth knowing that the three most recent slowdowns that Texas Instruments has experienced since 2011 have lasted 10, 4 and 8 quarters respectively. Global economic growth has been slowing driven by flagging Chinese growth. European and U.S. growth has also been lackluster. This leads me to think that the current slowdown will likely last between 6-8 quarters - longer than the management expects.

Conclusion

I do not see much value in Texas Instruments' shares today, despite it being a well managed company. Unfortunately, for Texas, it cannot conjure up top line growth the same way that it can drive EPS growth through share buybacks. I expect Texas Instruments' multiples to deteriorate further in the coming quarters before it transitions to being a more convincing buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.