Technically Speaking For October 24

A look at the moving averages of the ETFs that track the indexes shows large-caps moving higher and small-caps moving lower.

The Fed is increasing its cash injections into the money market:

Consistent with the most recent FOMC directive, to ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample even during periods of sharp increases in non-reserve liabilities, and to mitigate the risk of money market pressures that could adversely affect policy implementation, the amount offered in overnight repo operations will increase to at least $120 billion starting Thursday, October 24, 2019. The amount offered for the term repo operations scheduled for Thursday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 29, 2019, which span October month end, will increase to at least $45 billion.

These are large increases: the former's initial level was $75 billion while the latter's was $35 billion. The Fed's announcement didn't offer an explanation for the increase in funding.

The ECB has issued another "whatever it takes" statement (emphasis added):

Based on our regular economic and monetary analyses, we decided to keep the key ECB interest rates unchanged. We expect them to remain at their present or lower levels until we have seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within our projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics.

Like other developed countries, the EU has a problem with persistently low inflation:

EU inflation was chronically weak between 2014 and 2016; price pressures even contracted for eight months. Prices increased in 2017, and for the next year, they fluctuated between 1.5% and 2%. In early 2018, they finally hit the EU's 2% price target. But for the last 12 months, they have once again started to decline. As EU economic activity is very weak, this trend is likely to continue.

Congress is thinking more and more about breaking up the big tech companies (emphasis added):

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has "opened up the opportunity" for Congress to seriously think about breaking up Facebook, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters told CNBC on Wednesday. "The discussion now is in the air," the congresswoman and chair of the House Financial Services Committee said on "Closing Bell" shortly after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony before the committee. Warren, a front-runner in the 2020 presidential race, has vowed to break up Google parent Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon if elected. Warren says companies such as Facebook have engaged in monopolistic or "anti-competitive" practices and the government has a responsibility to break them up.

Should this happen, stock investors will probably be hurt since the FANG stocks have collectively been a key reason for the market's rise during this expansion. However, there might be economic benefits as well. A recent paper argues convincingly that big tech companies are part of the reason for the weak productivity growth over the last 10 years.

Today, I'll be taking a look at 1-year charts of some of the biggest, market-tracking ETFs. But, I'll be stripping out the price bars and concentrating solely on the EMA which will strip out the noise, allowing us to see the longer trends.

Let's start with large-caps and work our way down to micro-caps:

The 200-day EMA is still in a modest uptrend. The shorter EMAs are above the 200-day EMA, while over the last two months, the shorter EMAs are above the longer EMAs. In general, this is a positive alignment.

The SPY has the same EMA alignment...

...as does the QQQ.

Things get a bit less positive with the smaller component members of the underlying index.

While the overall trend is still positive, the rise of the 200-day EMA is weaker. And, the shorter EMAs are closer to the 200-day EMA. Over the last five months, the shorter EMAs have been below the 200-day EMA twice.

The IWMs 200-day EMA is trending modestly lower and its shorter EMAs are using the 200-day EMA as a "center of gravity" gyrating around the longer-term EMA.

Finally, the IWC's EMA picture is bearish. The 200-day EMA is trending lower at a higher rate than the other ETFs, and its shorter EMAs have been below the longer-EMA for a majority of the last 12 months.

Let's add this up: the market obviously has a preference for large-cap stocks right now. Given the strength of the downward trend in the smaller-cap indexes, it's doubtful that they'll return to a rally mode anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.