Thoughts On Housing: Timing Is Critical

There's no clear direction on the housing market and current favorable conditions may not last, so the timing of an increase in home sales is critical.

Both existing and new home sales declined from very strong months last month and there are some indications of a short-term increase in supply that could boost sales.

The rise in affordability due to a decline in mortgage rates might lead some buyers to pull the trigger, but there's still enough economic uncertainty that could limit demand.

I admit I missed the upward move on the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB), which has returned more than 40% YTD through Oct. 24. I've been expecting a slight uptick in housing and home sales but didn't expect stock prices on homebuilders to increase so dramatically - certainly not on the hope of an increase in home sales driven by lower mortgage rates.

The pace of home sales has accelerated in recent months and though they can be volatile from month to month, the general trend has been upward - a positive development even through the overall level of sales remains well below the pre-recession peaks. In fact, the current level of home sales is still below the levels we had as far back as the mid 1990s.

New and Existing Home Sales

The two most closely-watched residential sales figures are Existing Home Sales and New Home Sales. The latter are homes that already have been built and have already been accounted for in the past by their inclusion in the New Home Sales data in the period in which they were built. In other words, if a house was originally built and sold in 2000 it would have been included in the New Home Sales Data in 2000. Once it's resold, it begins to be included in Existing Home Sales.

That means that the Existing Home Sales numbers could count the same home on multiple occasions if it is sold multiple times, but each home is only included in the New Home Sales the first time it is sold. Over time, Existing Home Sales tend to become larger both in absolute terms as well as in proportion to New Home Sales.

The one potential situation where that might not be the case is if current homeowners slow down the pace of their home sales while homebuilders ramp up the building of new homes. However, the existing inventory of existing homes is so much higher than what can potentially be built in any given year, that's not likely to ever be the case. That's why the pace of Existing Home Sales could be more indicative of the health of the housing market than New Home Sales.

Existing Home Sales was reported for September 2019 at an annualized rate of 5.38 million homes. That was 2.2% lower than the previous month, but 3.9% higher than the same period last year. Despite the decline from last month's 5.5 million, it was a solid pace of sales, especially considering last month's sales level made for a tough comparison. More importantly, the increase on a year-over-year basis is the third consecutive month of accelerating sales.

Meanwhile, New Home Sales came in at 701k, which was below the consensus forecast of 710k and down from a recent high of 729k in June. A quick calculation confirms that Existing Home Sales make up roughly 89% of residential sales – a number that might vary from period to period but still confirms the overwhelmingly higher level of Existing vs. New Home sales.

However, the New Home Sales number has become important in this cycle because of the low inventory of homes for sale combined with the lack of more affordable "starter" homes for millennials and other potential buyers with affordability challenges.

Affordability has declined over the years because of home price appreciation that has outpaced wage gains and even though mortgage rates have recently declined to help with affordability, higher home prices, stricter mortgage lending standards, and lack of lower priced homes have, until recently, been factors limiting demand for homebuying.

Starter Homes Taking Share

The trend of New Home Sales priced between $200K and $299K was 35% in August, down from 40% in January of this year but still on an upward trend since 2002.

That is a positive sign - especially since I've been reading more about builders trying to build more affordable homes precisely for those buyers who either have been hesitant about buying again after suffering through financial distress in 2008-2009, or younger buyers looking to buy their first home.

With the number of months of supply of total homes for sale still low - at just 5.4 months – prices on existing homes have been rising too fast, making some potential buyers hesitate – particularly with some data revealing some signs of fragility in the economy.

Building Permits and Housing Starts

There are positive signs too, however – building permits have spiked in recent weeks, which could be an early indication of supply pressures easing just in time before mortgage rates start climbing again. As these newer homes are completed, would be buyers will be more inclined to buy while mortgage rates are low. But how low they will stay and for how long? The answer may be, "not that low" and "not for much longer" – so timing could be critical.

Mortgage rates have come down from 5% a year ago and are now sitting around 3.7%, leading to optimism that housing will finally get the boost it needs. But rates seem to have stabilized, and despite overall mortgage costs declining, many buyers still lack the deposits needed to qualify for a mortgage loan.

Landlords Still See High Demand for Rentals

Lastly, there doesn't seem to be any increase in vacancies expected over the next six months within the apartment sector. The NAHB Multifamily Market Survey indicates lower vacancies in Class A, B, and C properties. Either they know something we don't about the inclination of renters to buy or they are being kept in the dark about their tenant's intentions. Either way, the survey indicates strong expected demand for apartments of all quality levels.

I am hopeful that some of the leading indicators like Building Permits and a prolonged decline in mortgage rates will eventually lead to a boost in New and/or Existing Home Sales. But builders may not be able to build enough homes before the current favorable buying conditions fade. Construction unemployment is at 3.2% - lower than the national average and the lowest it has been in September since the series began in 2000. The shortage of labor has been one of the most important drivers limiting the ability of builders to build faster. If builders can't build houses, they can't sell them. I still expect a little boost to housing in the short term as those buyers on the fence decide to pull the trigger under current favorable conditions, but many other potential buyers may decide to wait until the economy shows some signs of reacceleration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.