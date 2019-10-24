Evoqua: Good Company In A Great Sector

Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) is expected to deliver satisfying revenue growth next year, and the market estimates it will be growing satisfyingly in the following years. Investing in the company presents an ideal risk-reward proposition with quite a low downside and substantial upside potential, and as for its price, it is slightly overvalued. Evoqua is a mid-cap company with a market cap of about $2 Billion with decent financials. The growing water crisis could be the critical factor that moves the valuation to the higher end of the spectrum.

The water crisis

The water scarcity crisis is a complex problem that is expected to become more worrisome as time passes. Although there is plenty of water on the planet, only a small part is drinkable or usable for most industrial purposes.

The many technologies that Evoqua uses will increase in demand as water scarcity increases. The price of water for industrial purposes is often underplayed because of the availability of water in several industrial parks.

Evoqua has a large and diverse set of technologies and treatment systems and has cultivated prestige in its solutions and expertise evaluating which technology works better in any particular situation. There are many competitors in the sector, but there is plenty of room in the industry, and with the increasing demand for water and changing demand times, water treatment or water-saving products and technologies are a safe bet

Valuation

In the recent past, revenue growth has been between -3.6% and 9.6%, with a tendency to be up. The forecast modeled an average revenue growth of 6.3% compared to the past average of 5.2%, and gross margin has ranged between 15.8% and 32.2% with a tendency to be up. The forecast modeled an average gross margin of 35.5% compared to the past average of 27.5%. R&D as a percentage of revenue has been between 1.1% and 2.4%, and the tendency has been decreasing. The estimate considers an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 0.8% compared to the past average of 1.9%, and G&A as a percentage of revenue has ranged between 22.9% and 23.8%, and the trend has been positive. The prediction estimates an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 23% compared to the past average of 23.4%

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Evoqua in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity it will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 50% and, at best, undervalued by 14%. So the stock is likely overvalued.

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

The risk profile shows there is a 10.43% probability that Evoqua will trade at a lower price than it is today. The upside could be up to 28.82% yearly return.

The risk profile shows there is a 10.43% probability that Evoqua will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 10.7%.

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities of an event or a proposition multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began with.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

Conclusions

The growing water crisis could deliver a significant result for the stock and move the price considerably. The company has a lot of things going its way, the level of risk is safe, the downside potential is minor, the expected performance for the foreseeable future is strong, and the potential upside is substantial.

Sure, the company is not without problems, the expected return for next year is average, and the level of debt is frightening. Still, if the company can survive long enough to pay up the debt, which is very likely, then it will flourish.

Although the moat that the company has might not seem so strong now, as the severity of the water crisis increases, the size of the company paired with its experience will make for a strong moat. At a fair price and with plenty of room to grow, the company might be a good fit in most portfolios in the long run.

