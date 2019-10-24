Netflix: The 3 Reasons Why The Future Is Less Rosy Than The Past

Netflix (NFLX) has largely had its own way as far as delivering video streaming content globally for most of the last 20 years. It has successfully pioneered a business model of subscription-based content consumption to almost 160M subscribers globally. However, recent developments in the streaming wars suggest a renewed, more intense period of competition and a likelihood that we have now entered the era of 'peak streaming.'

A flood of new players will create significant pricing pressure

Netflix has, by and large, dominated the market for video streaming over the last 20 years. Streaming alternatives such as Amazon Prime (AMZN) and Hulu were generally fairly limited niche offerings that lacked access to the premium content and an extensive library of premium content or the hit titles that Netflix had access to.

However, 2019 has seen a flurry of announcements, detailing new offerings from the likes of AT&T (T), Comcast NBC (CMCSA), as well as Disney (DIS). NBCU's Peacock streaming service will debut in April 2020 and include over 15,000 hours of content. Disney's new streaming service, Disney+ will debut more immediately in November 2019. Finally, AT&T is set to introduce a new streaming service called AT&T TV, which will be in addition to existing offerings from the company such as Watch TV and DirecTV Now.

The broader concern for Netflix with these new market entrants is that it not only represents a rush of new, well-capitalized players seeking to more aggressively go after the video streaming market but it is also set to bring about a new range of pricing pressures to streaming services generally.

Both NBCU and AT&T intend to have ad-supported services which will be substantially discounted, or even free to select segments of their existing customer base, in addition to paid streaming services. For Disney's paid service, the company intends to charge $6.99 a month, cheaper than Netflix's basic $8.99 a month service. NBCU has not made available public pricing, while AT&T's Watch TV service is expected to be approximately $15 per month. Apple TV also announced that its reinvigorated content offering will be priced at only $4.99 a month.

New competition not only introduces new downward pricing pressure on subscription services but also different methods of monetization. Netflix may well be a collateral victim of these new players jockeying for position. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently indicated that the first year of its new AppleTV subscription service would be provided free to those purchasing new Apple devices. Verizon (NYSE:VZ), not to be how outdone by AT&T, indicated that it would be giving one free year of subscription of Disney+ free for subscribers. In both cases, the ability for these businesses to monetize with either new device sales or via customer retention means that streaming video costs are an afterthought, something which could have significant implications on Netflix subscriber churn. It will also be interesting to observe whether ad-supported services have a more meaningful impact on Netflix subscriber's attention.

Netflix's branded, premium content is being reclaimed

The emergence of the new platform services has also seen the beginnings of hoarding of premium content. This is a double-edged sword for Netflix subscribers because, on the one hand, the Netflix platform will be losing marquee titles that subscribers previously had access to. To compound this blow, Netflix subscribers may now also need to pay for alternative services to be able to access this content. This is a particularly acute problem for Netflix given the lack of access to any real original content library or back catalog of its own.

Netflix only entered the original content game with its debut of the House of Cards series in 2013. It doesn't have the extensive back catalog of marque content to draw from. The new streaming entrants are coming in earnest to claim back their back catalogs which will henceforth be primarily available as exclusive content on their own streaming platforms. AT&T's new service will soon take control of Friends. NBC Universal will reclaim The Office for its own launch. Disney will take back the Star Wars series as well as the Marvel libraries initially, eventually extending this overtime to Disney's other movies and content.

Licensing costs for remaining content is skyrocketing

The emergence of new ways to bring content to subscribers and new licensing windows for that content has had the effect of steadily increasing content costs over a number of years. This is only been aggravated in recent times as the number of streaming players explodes, with the resulting acceleration in the push to secure top content for their various offerings.

Netflix itself will be spending almost $15B on content costs this year, an increase of more than 60% on the $9B in content that it spent in 2017. The flood of new money coming into the marketplace will see a premium placed on content that isn't now being held exclusively on any captive platform. Apple, for instance, is expected to spend almost $6B on content over the next 12 months for the Apple TV service. Netflix may find itself caught in a pincer movement where it lacks access to premium content owned by content owners who are developing their own streaming services and forced to 'overbid' against other well-resourced payers for whatever content is subject to competitive licensing. Bruising battles for the Seinfeld catalog (estimated to be a $500M+ deal) and the one-year Friends extension (thought to be $100M plus) illustrate just how competitive the deals for good content have become.

Netflix also has a competitive disadvantage here with respect to the type of competitor that it will be increasingly going up against. Apple, Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon, and NBCU, all have deep pockets and an ability to spend but aren't unnecessarily bound or constrained by business models that need to show long-term profitability on a streaming service. Rather, content acquisition costs can be monetized by device sales, Prime memberships or advertising. If Netflix chooses not to play the expensive content licensing game, it may find itself increasingly forced to hasten the expansion of its own premium original content. In this endeavor, it will run up against the natural constraints to such expansion that the traditional Hollywood players face including access to directors, quality scripts, and availability of talent to take part in these productions. The production of original content isn't necessarily as fast and as scalable as being able to pay up to license back catalogs. Netflix may find that if it isn't willing to pay up to secure license content, it may not be able to expand its own content offerings at a fast enough rate to replace either the content that is lost to proprietary platform offerings or which it loses to deeper-pocketed players.

Concluding Thoughts

Netflix has benefited from the best conditions over the last 20 years in which to create its streaming empire. The acceleration of recent trends such as increasing content costs is only going to be exacerbated by the entry of new players who are well-capitalized that have strong content libraries. This steady loss of content may prove to be an increasing tsunami that Netflix may struggle to overcome. Development of its own original content is going to become an increasing imperative for Netflix to be able to withstand this attack; however, the process of doing so will likely take significant time and change the fundamental character and nature of Netflix's business from one of sourcing and scaling content to a growing subscriber base, to becoming more of a studio like business of trying to identify and produce its own original hits to sustain its subscriber base.

At almost 90x trailing earnings, Netflix doesn't leave much, if any margin for error. This valuation may work where a company is the only game in town with access to a premium library and few competitors. However, in order to create sustainable, long-term wealth from this point, value capture needs to accrue to investors and not others in the ecosystem. Netflix shareholders face the real risk that the emergence of other well-capitalized platform players results in the enrichment of subscribers (via falling subscription prices) and content holders (via increased licensing costs) at their expense.

To see other ideas of high quality, growing businesses that are positioned to be long term wealth creators, please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Ideas based on the philosophy of Project $1M, which has outperformed the S&P500 by more than 50% for 2019, and over the last 4 years

for 2019, and over the last 4 years Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader, and High Conviction Model Portfolio

Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast-growing markets

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.