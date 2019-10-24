Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/23/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/23/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

Safehold (SAFE)

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)

Altair Engineering (ALTR)

Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Thor Industries (THO)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

Ballantyne Strong (BTN)

MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)

Trade Desk (TTD)

Retail Value (RVI)

PAR Technology (PAR)

Funko (FNKO)

Facebook (FB)

Accenture (ACN)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Pool Corporation (POOL)

Cardlytics (CDLX)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,079,965 2 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $1,065,018 3 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $766,417 4 Martin Robert W CEO, PR, DIR Thor Industries THO B $588,200 5 Denooyer Mary Beth HR Keurig Dr Pepper KDP AB $165,187 6 Dorchester Minerals Operating O Dorchester Minerals DMLP AB $53,624 7 Fundamental Global Investors DIR, BO Ballantyne Strong BTN AB $37,663 8 Dinello Alessandro CEO, PR, DIR Flagstar Bancorp FBC B $37,314 9 Gowans James CEO, DIR Trilogy Metals TMQ B $5,520 10 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $5,469

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $69,692,348 2 Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund BO MagnaChip Semiconductor MX S $3,688,000 3 Christ George J BO Altair Engineering ALTR S $2,408,237 4 Lake Katrina CEO, DIR, BO Stitch Fix SFIX AS $2,291,828 5 Otto Bernstein Katharina BO Retail Value RVI S $1,371,967 6 Joslin Mark W VP, CFO Pool Corporation POOL S $1,074,200 7 Sammon John W Jr DIR, BO PAR Technology PAR AS $1,070,636 8 Green Jeffrey Terry CEO, DIR, BO Trade Desk TTD AS $1,006,275 9 Casati Gianfranco CEO Accenture ACN AS $927,163 10 Mariotti Brian Richard CEO, DIR Funko FNKO AS $906,975

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ALTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.