Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/23/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Trilogy Metals (TMQ)
- Safehold (SAFE)
- Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)
- Altair Engineering (ALTR)
- Assured Guaranty (AGO)
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Thor Industries (THO)
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)
- Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)
- Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)
- Trade Desk (TTD)
- Retail Value (RVI)
- PAR Technology (PAR)
- Funko (FNKO)
- Facebook (FB)
- Accenture (ACN)
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Feldstein Andrew T
|
FO
|
Assured Guaranty
|
AGO
|
B
|
$1,079,965
|
2
|
Sosin Clifford
|
BO
|
Cardlytics
|
CDLX
|
B
|
$1,065,018
|
3
|
Istar
|
BO
|
Safehold
|
SAFE
|
B
|
$766,417
|
4
|
Martin Robert W
|
CEO, PR, DIR
|
Thor Industries
|
THO
|
B
|
$588,200
|
5
|
Denooyer Mary Beth
|
HR
|
Keurig Dr Pepper
|
KDP
|
AB
|
$165,187
|
6
|
Dorchester Minerals Operating
|
O
|
Dorchester Minerals
|
DMLP
|
AB
|
$53,624
|
7
|
Fundamental Global Investors
|
DIR, BO
|
Ballantyne Strong
|
BTN
|
AB
|
$37,663
|
8
|
Dinello Alessandro
|
CEO, PR, DIR
|
Flagstar Bancorp
|
FBC
|
B
|
$37,314
|
9
|
Gowans James
|
CEO, DIR
|
Trilogy Metals
|
TMQ
|
B
|
$5,520
|
10
|
Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt
|
BO
|
Texas Pacific Land Trust
|
TPL
|
B
|
$5,469
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Zuckerberg Mark
|
CB, CEO, BO
|
FB
|
AS
|
$69,692,348
|
2
|
Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund
|
BO
|
MagnaChip Semiconductor
|
MX
|
S
|
$3,688,000
|
3
|
Christ George J
|
BO
|
Altair Engineering
|
ALTR
|
S
|
$2,408,237
|
4
|
Lake Katrina
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Stitch Fix
|
SFIX
|
AS
|
$2,291,828
|
5
|
Otto Bernstein Katharina
|
BO
|
Retail Value
|
RVI
|
S
|
$1,371,967
|
6
|
Joslin Mark W
|
VP, CFO
|
Pool Corporation
|
POOL
|
S
|
$1,074,200
|
7
|
Sammon John W Jr
|
DIR, BO
|
PAR Technology
|
PAR
|
AS
|
$1,070,636
|
8
|
Green Jeffrey Terry
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Trade Desk
|
TTD
|
AS
|
$1,006,275
|
9
|
Casati Gianfranco
|
CEO
|
Accenture
|
ACN
|
AS
|
$927,163
|
10
|
Mariotti Brian Richard
|
CEO, DIR
|
Funko
|
FNKO
|
AS
|
$906,975
Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I am/we are short ALTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.