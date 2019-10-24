Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/23/19

Includes: AGO, ALTR, DMLP, KDP, SAFE, THO, TMQ
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/23/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Trilogy Metals (TMQ)
  • Safehold (SAFE)
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
  • Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)
  • Altair Engineering (ALTR)
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Thor Industries (THO)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)
  • Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)
  • Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)
  • Trade Desk (TTD)
  • Retail Value (RVI)
  • PAR Technology (PAR)
  • Funko (FNKO)
  • Facebook (FB)
  • Accenture (ACN)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Stitch Fix (SFIX)
  • Pool Corporation (POOL)
  • Cardlytics (CDLX)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,079,965

2

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$1,065,018

3

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$766,417

4

Martin Robert W

CEO, PR, DIR

Thor Industries

THO

B

$588,200

5

Denooyer Mary Beth

HR

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

AB

$165,187

6

Dorchester Minerals Operating

O

Dorchester Minerals

DMLP

AB

$53,624

7

Fundamental Global Investors

DIR, BO

Ballantyne Strong

BTN

AB

$37,663

8

Dinello Alessandro

CEO, PR, DIR

Flagstar Bancorp

FBC

B

$37,314

9

Gowans James

CEO, DIR

Trilogy Metals

TMQ

B

$5,520

10

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$5,469

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$69,692,348

2

Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund

BO

MagnaChip Semiconductor

MX

S

$3,688,000

3

Christ George J

BO

Altair Engineering

ALTR

S

$2,408,237

4

Lake Katrina

CEO, DIR, BO

Stitch Fix

SFIX

AS

$2,291,828

5

Otto Bernstein Katharina

BO

Retail Value

RVI

S

$1,371,967

6

Joslin Mark W

VP, CFO

Pool Corporation

POOL

S

$1,074,200

7

Sammon John W Jr

DIR, BO

PAR Technology

PAR

AS

$1,070,636

8

Green Jeffrey Terry

CEO, DIR, BO

Trade Desk

TTD

AS

$1,006,275

9

Casati Gianfranco

CEO

Accenture

ACN

AS

$927,163

10

Mariotti Brian Richard

CEO, DIR

Funko

FNKO

AS

$906,975

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ALTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.